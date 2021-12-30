Apex Care Pharmacy offers quicker service, greater convenience

By LOIS KINDLE

Tired of standing in line at a corporate pharmacy, where waits can be long and the service lacking?

Now that Apex Care Pharmacy is open at 16640 U.S. 301 S, Wimauma, you can get faster, more personalized care from a friendly neighborhood drugstore.

Its licensed pharmacist, Kunjal “Chris” Patel, offers wait times of five minutes or less, great prices on generic drugs, starting at $2.49 and the convenience of free home delivery anywhere in Sun City Center, Ruskin, Wimauma and Apollo Beach. He also offers specialty compounding on drugs ordered by your physician that aren’t commercially available; customized weekly or monthly bubble packaging for your medication at no charge; COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots and annual immunizations like pneumonia, shingles, tetanus and more; rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, with results in 10 minutes; and a free medication/antibiotics program (with prescription).

All major insurances are accepted, including Medicare Part D and Medicaid, as are major discount drug cards like Good Rx and SingleCare.

Locally owned and operated, Apex Pharmacy is a place where the pharmacist has time to get to know you and discuss your health and medications one-on-one. In-home education and counseling to patients are also available.

“Our goal is to be the fastest, most convenient and friendliest neighborhood drugstore by offering extraordinary customer service,” Patel said. “We will match or beat all competitor prices, so before you get your next prescription refilled, call us for pricing.”

Located across from Aldi and the new AutoZone store, Apex Care Pharmacy carries vitamins and supplements; over-the-counter medications; first-aid, feminine-care, apothecary and mobility supplies; nebulizers; foot- and skin-care items; and pet supplies. Patel can order special pet medications.

Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The pharmacy is closed Sunday. For the convenience of its customers, the pharmacy features an easy-in, easy-out drive-by window.

About the pharmacist

Patel, 43, received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1999 in India and came to the United States in 2006. He took American equivalency exams and went to work for a Kroger grocery store pharmacy in Chicago for 12 years and recently moved to Florida with his wife and child.

In addition to the Apex Care Pharmacy in Wimauma, he owns the Apex Care Pharmacy in St. Petersburg and the Ellenton Discount Pharmacy in Parrish, which was recently awarded Best Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

He is assisted in Wimauma by pharmacist Sheldon Klein.

The Ellenton store is run by pharmacist Ken Pate, and pharmacist Nick Mehta runs the St. Petersburg store.

For a free consultation or more information on Apex Care Pharmacy, visit www.apexcarerx2.com or call 813-812-6062. You can also email Patel at apexcarerx2@gmail.com.