A bigger Sun City Center ALDI showcases more products

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Customers were quick to return when ALDI reopened after a five-week closure to finish a building expansion that boosted the original store space from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. After a two-week soft opening, the store held a grand reopening on December 9, welcoming shoppers with complimentary shopping bags and key chains cleverly designed to keep a quarter handy for a cart.

When the store opened five years ago, ALDI had 1,600 U.S. stores in 34 states; now, it has more than 2,100 in 37 states. Division Manager Matt Thon cited the SCC store’s success and this area’s extraordinary growth as factors in deciding to expand.

Commenting on the company’s aggressive national expansion plan, Thon said ALDI is on track to become the third largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count in 2022. “We’re remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products. The remodeled ALDI store layout has ample refrigeration for more fresh, healthy and convenient products. This additional cold storage gives us room to grow our already robust selection of fresh produce, dairy and meat. The goal is to reach new shoppers so they can see for themselves we have the best foods at great prices,” he added.

ALDI stores are continually expanding their lines of organic, gluten free and vegan products. To encourage shoppers to try new products, the company offers a “Twice as Nice” guarantee. Try a product; if you don’t like it, return it for a replacement…plus your money back.

The SCC store currently has a cohesive, efficient team of 14 led by Alex Grifaldo, store manager. Grifaldo, a Ruskin resident, transferred to the SCC store when it opened in 2016 after leading a St. Petersburg store for 6 1/2 years. “Alex is great,” said Thon. He said that ALDI management strives for a family culture and takes pride in good training and employee well-being. The checkout stations are ergonomically designed for seated casher comfort.

Grifaldo is especially pleased with dedicated space they now have for the store’s Curbside pickup service. The order holding area includes freezer and refrigeration cases and a closed-circuit TV system for viewing arriving customers. He said the Curbside service was paused during the expansion work but will resume January 4. Orders can be placed by visiting the aldi.us website.