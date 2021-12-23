Sumner falls to Jesuit

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner Stingray basketball took the court last week, playing two games, both on the road. The Stingrays lost 52-47 at Jesuit High School on Friday, Dec. 17th, extending a losing streak to three games, all on the road. Sumner battled and got back into the win column the next day with a win against Frostproof HS, 59-56, on Dec. 18th. The Stingrays, finally, return home to play Plant City on January 4th at 8 p.m.

The Stingrays continued to play road basketball last week, traveling to Jesuit HS. Jesuit came into the game with an 8-1 record, its only loss coming against Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate. The Stingrays were looking to avenge their end-of-the-season loss last year to Jesuit with almost exactly the same score, 53-47. Sumner sprinted out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and held a 32-30 halftime lead. The Stingrays offense would sputter in the 3rd quarter, only scoring five points, losing the quarter 13-5, and Jesuit took the lead after three quarters by a point at 38-37. Sumner made a run, but as in the case of its other two road losses, its rally fell just short. All three road losses in this losing streak have been winnable games, which should be encouraging to the young Sumner Stingray squad.

Sumner ended its losing streak in a tournament game vs Frostproof HS. This game was the fourth in the row on the road, but, this time, the Stingrays would close out its Bulldog opponent to get back in the win column and what theteam hopes is a spark to a new winning streak. The Sumner faithful can enjoy the win going into the holidays, and the squad enters the break with a 4-3 record. The Stingrays return home to play Plant City on Tuesday, Jan. 4th, and then come right back and return to the road, playing at Riverview HS the next night.