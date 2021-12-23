SCC Model Railroad Club to host free open houses for kids, grandkids

By LOIS KINDLE

Just about everyone has held a fascination with trains at one time or another in their lives. That’s especially true of children and members of the Sun City Center Model Railroad Club.

On Dec. 27, 28 and 31, the club will host its Christmas open houses in its clubroom behind the lawn bowling greens at 915 North Course Lane. It’s an opportunity for train enthusiasts of all ages to view the club’s incredible HO- and N-scale layouts and learn how to run a train.

Kids who run a train are awarded a junior engineer certificate signed by Dan Donoghue, club president for the past six years.

The events will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. Masks are encouraged, and admission is free.

There’s so much to see in the painstakingly detailed dioramas created by club members. We’re adding new items all the time, said Donoghue, a retired development engineer for IBM.

“We’ve added an N-scale train layout, have more trains in different locations, a brewery, power plant, town theater, schoolhouse, an HO-scale Christmas train and more,” he said. “Our greatest enjoyment is building, modeling and running trains. It’s very relaxing and brings back a lot of memories.

“Plus, there’s the camaraderie between all our club members.”

The club’s 19 members, two of whom are women, range in age from the mid-40s to early-80s.

Lloyd Fletcher, 45, one of the club’s newest, joined about six or seven months ago. He helps Bob Chapman, 81, the club’s oldest member, control trains by computer to make sure they’re running right.

“We get to watch the trains, which we love to do,” said Chapman, a model railroader for most of his life. “And time goes by like there’s no time at all.”

Members have meetings Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. Residents can stop and take a look during those times. But members can come from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day to work on projects and run trains. Membership is $35 per year and a one-time initiation fee of $50.

The Sun City Center Model Railroad Club hosts open houses during the Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, when grandchildren are visiting. Its clubroom is also open to the public during community events like Holiday Walk and Funfest.

Members will hit the road April 2 for an appearance at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church’s Train, Model Railroad and Craft Show. Members will have an N-scale layout on display there.

Formed through a partnership of Sun City Center and Kings Point model train enthusiasts in 1989, the group split into separate groups not long after.

The Sun City Center club’s original diorama was comprised of individually constructed modules bolted together, so it could be moved to wherever space was available. In 2003, the club got its own clubroom from the Community Association, and the diorama was placed there permanently. Members have tweaked it ever since.

For more information, visit http://sccmrrc.org/.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Sun City Center Model Railroad Club Open House

WHERE: 915 North Course Lane, Sun City Center

WHEN: Dec. 27 and 28, 1 to 3 p.m. and Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: Free

INFORMATION: http://sccmrrc.org