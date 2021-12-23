Puppy lovers needed to raise future dogs of destiny

By LOIS KINDLE

Most folks have heard about the incredible canines Southeastern Guide Dogs provides sight-impaired individuals and veterans with disabilities. But not as many are actually aware of the significant contribution volunteers make in socializing and raising its puppies.

The 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization relies on volunteer puppy raisers to take its 8- to 10-week old puppies into their homes and “show them the ropes” of living in the world. As with all puppies, these future superheroes must be socialized, house-trained and obedience-trained.

They become part of your family and remain as such until they return to Guide Dog University for formal training when they’re 14 to 16 months old. When age appropriate, you expose them to as many life experiences as possible, adventures like traveling on vacation, visiting the airport or shopping at the local grocery store, visiting relatives, going to the mall or attending outdoor events and spending time at the beach.

To be able to do this, puppy raisers are taught how to train their young charges by professional instructors, using specific methods, practices and protocols required by Southeastern Guide Dogs to produce the finest guide and service dogs in the world. Anyone 18 and older can apply, and the training is free.

Dover resident Mary Jo Keeth has been a puppy raiser since 2010. She is currently raising her ninth pup for Southeastern.

“It takes someone with a big heart who’s willing to open it to a puppy, knowing they’ll be giving it back much like a parent who gives their child away in marriage,” Keeth said. “We get them ready for the world, and then we must let them go.

“I return them with great hope, not sadness, even though I cry my eyes out,” she added. “Most of us do.”

Allison Halsema, of Apollo Beach, agrees.

“We’re all in,” she said, referring to her husband, Justin, and 17-year-old daughter, Caroline. “We truly believe these dogs change lives.

They’re co-raising a 13-month-old pup named Zane, their second Southeastern puppy. The family knows Zeke will be heading back to campus soon, and the very thought of it brings a certain sadness.

“But it’s a different kind of tears,” Halsema said. “We know what he will mean to his handler and how he will contribute to that person’s life, so it makes us overwhelmingly proud to be part of [the dog’s] journey.

“[The experience] has been a blessing to our whole family,” she said.

Interested in becoming a puppy raiser? Visit https://www.guidedogs.org/get-involved/raise-a-puppy/ and click on Puppy Raiser Info and Checklist to find the program requirements, application and steps involved in the approval process.

There’s another way to be involved

If for any reason you can’t raise a puppy, you can still help get one off to a good start.

Southeastern Guide Dogs introduced a new Puppy Starter program in November, where volunteers can accept a young puppy into their homes temporarily until a puppy raiser is available. It’s a way for you to make a small commitment yet have a big impact.

“Our breeding colony on campus works closely with our puppy raiser programs,” said Leslie Shepard, director of SEGD puppy raising services. “We usually breed two to three litters per month and don’t always have [volunteer] raisers available when the puppies are ready to pick up.

“We realized we needed something in between,” she continued. “Eight to 10 weeks is a prime socialization and learning time for puppies, so we need to get them out of the kennel and into a home. If we don’t have a puppy raiser ready, our starter program involves someone who can commit to taking in a puppy for three to six weeks, maybe longer if needed, and teach them foundational skills.”

If you take in one of these pups, you’ll introduce it to living in a house, sleeping in a crate and learning a few basic commands, like “sit,” “stay” and “down.” Southeastern Guide Dogs will provide all the supplies you’ll need and show you how to introduce the puppy to a crate and get it started with house training.

You’ll get expert instruction in “puppy kindergarten” skills once weekly at the Palmetto campus or online for the three to six weeks you have the pup.

Although it just began, the program already has 24 applicants. You’re certainly welcome to join them.

When you apply, Christie Bane, manager of the Puppy Starter program, will call to arrange a home visit and teach you the basics.

“Ideally, we’d like to establish a pool of puppy starters,” Shepard said. “But if someone falls in love with a puppy and wants to fully raise it, that person can apply and must meet the requirements of [that program].”

If you’re interested in accepting one of these little bundles of energy into your home for a short time, apply at www.guidedogs.org/.

For more information on either program, call 941-729-5665.