Hillsborough County gets set for 10-digit dialing as 813 area code gets 656 overlay

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Yet another number gives testament to the fast-paced growth in Hillsborough County, fueled in great part by unprecedented development in south Hillsborough County.

Officially known as an “area code overlay,” that number is 656, and it’s set to become the new area code in the area served by 813. Current customers keep their 813 area code, but new customers and additional lines are set to receive the upcoming 656 area code, beginning February 22, 2002.

Approved in March by the Florida Public Service Commission, the area code overlay extends the supply of telephone numbers in Hillsborough County. Forecasts showed numbers in the 813 area code, which covers Hillsborough County in its entirety, Oldsmar in Pinellas County and the central and southeastern portions of Pasco County, were set to be exhausted during the third quarter in 2022.

Moving forward, Hillsborough County’s two area codes will serve the same geographic area, which means the area code must be used when dialing any telephone number, even if both numbers have the same area code, according to a bill insert Frontier sent to customers last month.

To be even more clear, to complete a call in Hillsborough County, the new dialing procedure requires callers to dial 10 digits, not seven, which amounts to the area code plus the telephone number. The same dialing procedure applies to both the old (813) and new (656) area codes.

“Beginning January 22, 2022, you must use the new dialing procedures for all local calls,” according to Frontier officials. “On and after this date, if you do not use the new dialing procedures, your calls will not complete and a recording will instruct you to hang up and dial again.”

Verizon in its messaging to its customers notes, as well, that “all calls must be dialed using the area code plus telephone number, including calls within the same area code.”

The company also notes past and upcoming dates for additional area code overlays nationwide, including in Florida, the June 22, 2021, implementation date for the 850/448 area code overlay. The current 850 area code covers 18 counties and is used in cities such as Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee.

Upcoming in 2022 are area code overlays, as well, for Virginia (540/826, June 14 and 757/948, May 9), Georgia (404/470/678/770/943, March 15) and Illinois (708/464, January 21).

“By adding new area codes, millions of new numbers become available,” according to Verizon officials. “The increase of numbers provides usage for wireline, wireless and other technological advanced services.”

Used as a way to measure growth, the 813 area code has a history dating back to 1953, when it joined 305 as the second area code in Florida, according to Wikipedia. At the time, 813 covered telephone customers along the Gulf Coast from Pasco to Collier County.

In March 1996, 13 counties south and east of Hillsborough County, from Manatee to Collier County, were assigned area code 941. Due to rapid growth and the increasing use of cell phones and pagers, in 1999 the 727 Area Code was reserved for Pinellas County (minus Oldsmar) and western Pasco County.