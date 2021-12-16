Obituaries for the week of Dec 16, 2021

Jane Ann Surrusco

Jane was born on Aug. 13, 1943, to Earl and Mildred Post in Brooklyn, N. Y. Jane passed away on Nov. 25, 2021, at home with her family gathered together for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jane was a loving and devoted wife to Joseph for 53 years, until his passing in 2014. Together Jane and Joe raised three children in Lakeville, Mass., until moving to Florida in 1985. Jane leaves behind her loving children, James Surrusco, wife Lora; daughters, Donna Buttermore, husband Michael, and Roxanne Hujar, husband Jerry; grandchildren, Patrick Buttermore and wife Glenda, Trisha Marshburn and husband Ryan, Dillon Hujar and Rachel Surrusco; great-grandsons, Killian and Thomas Buttermore, and Lincoln and Brady Marshburn. Jane also leaves her brother, William Post; sister, Evelyn Villa; brother-in-law, Charles Surrusco, and wife Rosemarie; as well as, her many nephews and nieces, who treasured her. She is now our angel in heaven watching over us all.

Jane worked in banking for many years and retired as a personal service banker at SunTrust bank in Ruskin, Fla.

Jane and Joe moved to Kings Point in 2001, and spent many happy years taking cruise vacations with family and friends. Their focus was always on the family, and nothing was more important than family events. They instilled in their children “family first.” Jane and Joe’s loving and supportive example has left a legacy that will remain with their entire family for the rest of their lives.

After Joe’s passing, Jane made many new vacation memories with her sister, enjoying European trips and summers in New York and New England. Although she loved to travel, her heart was always happiest when she was with her family.

Jane was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where she often served as a greeter at the 10 a.m. Mass. She also participated in the bereavement and hospitality ministries.

Jane will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors for her wonderful smile and welcoming personality. She was loved by everyone who was fortunate to know her.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 17, 2021, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Carol Lynn Bowman

Carol Lynn Bowman, born on March 16,1955, in Sparta, Mich., was 66, when she went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 6, 2021, in her home in Wimauma, Fla., surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Luella Griffin, her sisters, Jennette Griffin and Nancy Proctor, and her in-laws, John and Mary Bowman. Carol is survived by her husband, John Bowman; her daughter, Christy Crawford; her son-in-law, Kevin Crawford; her sisters, Rose (Rod) Vincent, Zelda Griffin, Sandy Griffin and Darlene (Roger) Anderson; and twenty-four nieces and nephews.

Carol was a Christian school teacher for over 20 years, before she went on to help her husband John run their air conditioning business, Air Divine, which they did together for over 20 years. She was a hard-working, independent, larger-than-life person who had a strong passion for helping and loving people, especially children, and through their business and her work in a few local churches, she was able to use that passion to impact hundreds of lives in the Tampa Bay area.

She will be remembered and missed by all, but most of us will still hear her infectious laugh in our ears for years to come.

Patricia Ann Phillips

Patricia Ann (Pat) Phillips of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Nov. 12, 2021, after a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 77.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Francis and Elsie Keefe, she graduated from St. Brendan’s High School, attended Grace Institute, and worked for nearly 40 years in New York City as a legal secretary before her retirement in 2005.

Pat was a working mother who taught her children the importance of education, hard work and self-sufficiency. She loved doing the Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle and any opportunity to teach her kids a new vocabulary word. Her exquisite penmanship was a sought-after service.

Pat was a people person. She loved all the friendships made in Sun City Center. She organized group outings, road trips and birthday events. She loved to travel, take and share pictures, decorate the Christmas tree, add flowers to her garden, not lose a Scrabble game, but most important to her was her family.

Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert; her three children, Donna (Stephen), Robert Jr. and Brian; three grandchildren, Carl, Andrew and Annalise; and her sister, Eileen Keefe.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Church 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

William C. Lawrence

William C. Lawrence, 79, of Apollo Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was born in Frederickstown, on Aug. 29, 1942, and was the son of the late Ed and Midge Croft Lawrence.

He was a graduate of Beth-Center Senior High School, Class of 1961.

Mr. Lawrence moved to Washington, D.C. area in 1962. He served in the National Guard in Washington, D.C., for six years.

He started his banking career at American Security and Trust. He retired after over 30 years as a senior vice president with Maryland State Savings and Loan (Now BB&T).

Mr. Lawrence was predeceased by his wife Christie. Survivors include his sibling, Donna Mae Umbel (Eddie); his daughter, Tiffany (Don); and grandchildren, Holly, Connor, Christopher and Lilly.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching football, baseball and basketball. William will always be remembered as a kind, generous, loving man. He is missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

A visitation will be held in his memory from noon to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, with a service following at 1 p.m. at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Victor James Whale

Victor James Whale, born Oct. 6, 1934, peacefully passed away on Dec. 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Arletta Whale; daughters, Victoria Massello, Valarie Humphries, Cynthia Lyon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m.; service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Fla.; Celebration of Life immediately following at the Elks Lodge, 2383 Continental Drive, Brandon, Fla.