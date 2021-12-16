Flip Flop Shops opens in Cypress Village Shopping Center

By LOIS KINDLE

A new retail store unlike any other in southern Hillsborough County will open Dec. 16, just in time for Christmas.

Located at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd., Ruskin, in the same plaza as Home Depot, Beall’s and Fiore’s Restaurant, the Flip Flops Store is a perfect addition to South Shore’s laid-back community.

Featuring only “the finest in beach and relaxation footwear,” the shop carries only top-line brands, including Cobian, Oofos, Bear Paw and Oluaki; Reef, Yellow Box, Scott Hawaii and Tiva; Flojos, Kinos of Key West, Rainbow, Havaianas – and by Christmas, Hey Dude. Birkenstock, which expects its retailers to have been in business a full year, is expected to be added in 2022.

Depending on the brand, the store’s inventory of flip flops and sandals includes selections for men, women and children. Prices run $30 and up.

Before opening day, Chad Johnson, of Minneapolis Minn., stopped in and asked owner Pam Perara if he could look around. A big fan of Oluaki, Perera’s new sign had caught his eye.

Although he was already wearing a pair, he ended up paying cash for a pair of the brand’s casual shoes.

“They have great styling, they last a long time and they’re affordable,” he said. I’ve worn them for years.”

In addition to high-quality footwear, shoppers will find Guy Harvey T-shirts and protective water shirts; Knockaround sunglasses; Tula Blue, Pure Vida and 4 Ocean beach jewelry; Surf’s Up candles; Peter Grimm straw hats; Sock Guy fun socks; Sun Bum sun-screening products; and Life is Good T-shirts, hats and other merchandise.

“My intention was to make the store comfortable and inviting for my customers,” said Perera. “Its relaxing and chill vibe goes along well with the merchandise.”

Busy receiving inventory and setting up the store for months now, Perera is thrilled to be finally opening its doors. Her shop is the 307th Flip Flops Stores franchise in North America. The closest locations are in Brandon and Sarasota.

Originally from Tampa, Perera graduated from King High School in 1988. A self-described Florida Cracker, she married shortly after. When she was pregnant with their third child, her husband was killed in an industrial accident.

She was a single, stay-at-home mom for 21 years. In 2016, she joined the merchandising team at The Home Depot in Valrico, was quickly promoted to garden department supervisor for the Sun City Center store, and then moved over to supervise receiving there.

Perera was working her way to the position of assistant store manager, when she passed an associate one day and asked him how he was doing. The man replied, “Just living the dream,” and that got her thinking about what her dream job would actually be.

She first looked into franchising a hardware business but opted instead for something else entirely.

“I thought everyone wears flip flops, so I began looking online in August,” she said. “After attending the Surf Expo in Orlando in September, where I met so many happy Flip Flop store owners who were like family, I decided this is what I wanted to do. I signed a contract and three-year lease the same month.”

Buying the franchise wasn’t really a big stretch, after all.

“With the exception of Oofos and Bear Paws, I’ve worn every one of the brands I carry,” Perera said.

She can’t wait to meet everyone.

“I’m living the dream,” she said, smiling broadly. “Come see me and free your toes.”

For more information, visit Flip Flop Shops Sun City on Facebook or flipflopsshopssuncity on Instagram, email flipflopshop307@gmail.com or call 813-938-5523.