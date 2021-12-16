Home Prep Sports Sumner starts strong, defeating Lennard, falls to Newsome and Palmetto
Prep Sports

Sumner starts strong, defeating Lennard, falls to Newsome and Palmetto

by theObserver

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner HS Stingrays defeated visiting rival Lennard 69-44 on Tues. Dec. 7, and suffered their first loss on the road at Newsome on Dec. 8, losing 58-46. Sumner finished the week on the road, losing to Palmetto on Dec. 10, 85-71.

FRANCIS FEDOR Photo
Stingray freshman Caleb Williams on his way to a layup basket.

Sumner started the week on a high note, defeating South Shore rival Lennard 69-44, and that win extended the Stingrays’ early season winning streak to three games. Sumner started fast vs. Lennard and built a 30-17 halftime lead. The Stingrays were led by freshman Caleb Williams who scored 15 points in the win. Senior Gerrald Morris kicked in 13 points, and fellow senior Tyrell Smith added 12 points. Sumner increased its first-half point production by almost 10 in the fourth, ending any Longhorn hopes of pulling out a win very early in the third period. The win sent the Stingrays crowd home happy. That would end as Sumner hit the road for two games against evenly matched squads. The first test came as the Stingrays traveled to Newsome HS on Dec. 8 and posted their first loss of the season. Sumner and Newsome traded leads most of the first three periods and were even after three periods of basketball. The Newsome Wolves used the fourth quarter to stymie the high powered Sumner offense, holding the Stingrays to scores on only three of their fourth quarter possessions, all 3-pointers, giving Sumner its first loss with a final score of 58-46. The Stingrays followed up the Newsome loss with a Friday night, Dec. 10, 14 point road loss to conference opponent Palmetto, 85-71.
Sumner looks to get back on track and travels to Jesuit, its 3rd road game in a row, on Dec. 17, to play its last game before the long holiday season break, resuming play vs Plant HS at home on Jan. 4th. The Stingrays will have a tough road test but will battle to go into the break on a positive note.

FRANCIS FEDOR Photo
Stingray Quinoah McCrea launches a shot under pressure from a Longhorn.

FRANCIS FEDOR Photo
Stingray and Lennard players battle for a rebound.

FRANCIS FEDOR Photo
Sumner senior Tyrell Smith makes his way past a Lennard defender on his way to the hoop.

Sumner freshman Jacob Douglas pushes the ball upcourt.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

EAST-WEST ALL STAR GRID GAME Dec. 20 at...

South Shore boys basketball teams struggle in early...

Sumner shocks Durant, holds off East Bay

Sumner basketball returns to the court

Hillsborough County schools football coaches pick all-stars

South Shore girls basketball opens season

Sumner falls to Hillsborough

Football squads in East Hillsborough drops 8A playoffs

Sumner wins first ever playoff game

Sumner hosts football playoff vs Northeast Friday

Follow by Email
Facebook