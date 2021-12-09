Home News South Shore to celebrate Christmas with huge holiday golf cart parade in Apollo Beach
News

South Shore to celebrate Christmas with huge holiday golf cart parade in Apollo Beach

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE
If you haven’t been to the Annual Apollo Beach Golf Cart Parade, you won’t want to miss this year’s festive 5th annual event.
Sponsored by ICON Electric Vehicles and hosted at Salty Shamrock, it actually includes a day-long slate of activities, culminating in a Christmas-themed entourage of brightly decorated golf carts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11.
The 2020 parade had an estimated 330 entries.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Terri Sherman, Salty Shamrock’s general manager. “I saw the last one for the first time last year and was absolutely blown away.”
“It’s a cool thing; it’s all about the kids,” added Roy Williams, main owner of ICON Electric Vehicles. “I just purchased 60,000 beads to toss to thousands of children all along Apollo Beach Boulevard. And some people give away candy. The kids have a ball!

Santa and Mrs. Clause, a k a Chris “Wizard” Jeske and his wife Kathleen, will be at Salty Shamrock on Dec. 11 in the morning at Breakfast with Santa, during in the afternoon during the children’s activities and, finally, in the evening, as riders in the 5th Annual Apollo Beach Golf Cart Parade.

“There are barbecues and tents set up on the side of the road. It’s such a fun night!”
And here’s what’s so special about the event. The parade and children’s activities benefit Mary & Martha House in Ruskin and the Sylvia Thomas Center in Brandon. Parade entry is at least one new, unwrapped toy, as is participation in the kids’ activities at Salty Shamrock in the afternoon. The toys will be donated to these two charities so the children they serve can receive Christmas gifts.
Mary & Martha House provides emergency and transitional housing and support services to women and dependent children who are escaping domestic violence and homelessness. The Sylvia Thomas Center provides comprehensive case management, support groups, counseling and education to adoptive and foster families.
The family-friendly festivities begin with Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature cookie decorating on the patio and a reindeer food bar of sprinkles to guide Santa’s reindeer to their homes.
“Come have brunch with Santa,” Sherman said. “Santa goes table to table to chat with the kids. We’ll have reindeer pancakes, hot chocolate floats and a full brunch menu. You can RSVP or walk in, and everything’s individually priced.”
Folks are invited to start decorating their golf carts at noon in the Cube Smart parking lot behind the restaurant.
Then, from 1 to 6 p.m., there will be lots of family activities in the Salty Shamrock parking lot. These will include kids’ crafts, corn hole, face painting and more. Music will be provided by DJ Brody, of iHeart Radio, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Situated around the perimeter of the parking lot, vendors will be selling everything from bath bombs and tumblers to jams and jellies.

COURTESY PHOTOS
Anyone with a golf cart is invited to decorate it and enter ICON’s 5th Annual Apollo Beach Golf Cart Parade Dec. 11 at Salty Shamrock on U.S. 41 N. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best-decorated carts, best adult costume and best children’s costume. Entry is one new, unwrapped toy.

Line up for the parade begins at 5:30 p.m., and the parade starts at 7. Beginning and ending at Salty Shamrock, the parade goes down Apollo Beach Boulevard and back. Families are invited to line both sides of the boulevard and park on side streets or in the Daily Grind parking lot and other businesses.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best decorated golf carts, best adult costume and best children’s costume. Santa and Mrs. Claus will end the parade.
Singer Dottie Devane will close out the party from 8 to midnight onstage at Salty’s.
Salty Shamrock is at 6186 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach. For more information, call 813-938-5282.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Sun City Center commemorates 60th anniversary

Seasonal tips for Hillsborough gifting, recycling, celebrating and...

South Shore Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Christmas Magic’

Holiday spirit, stories mark annual Alafia Lighted Boat...

Public invited to free Sights & Sounds of...

You’re not a winner; you don’t owe money;...

Toys for Tots get huge donation from talented...

Chamber to host its 2nd annual Giving Tree...

Free Florida Orchestra Christmas concert coming to SCC

Coast Guard service, mandolin music marks daughter’s heartfelt...

Follow by Email
Facebook