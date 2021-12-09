South Shore Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Christmas Magic’

By LOIS KINDLE

The sounds of Christmas will fill St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Dec. 12, when the South Shore Symphony Orchestra performs its second concert of its 2021-2022 season.

The 90-minute live performance of “Christmas Magic” will take place at 2 p.m. in the church’s 300-seat sanctuary at 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W. Admission is $20 per person.

It will include holiday classics and favorites, an audience singalong and performance by Riverview High School student Nicole DiPasquale, a soprano, who will sing “O Holy Night.”

Tickets for “Christmas Magic” are available at the door on concert day or by calling 813-634-1252. They can also be purchased online at https://southshoresymphonyorchestra.org/concert-tickets. A discount is offered to groups of 15 people or more.

Season ticket packages for five concerts are available for $75. They can be used individually, one concert at a time or in any combination, at the buyer’s preference.

That way, if guests come to town or a family member would like to come along to a concert, tickets would be available for whatever date is chosen.

Season tickets would make an unexpected and much appreciated Christmas gift.

“You’d be supporting a local organization and providing a terrific musical experience at the same time,” said June Hammond, the orchestra’s music director and conductor.

A tenured, full-time associate professor at St. Leo University, she started with the South Shore Symphony Orchestra as principal bassoonist in 2010 and became its lead conductor in 2015. She currently plays principal bassoon for the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra.

For everyone’s safety, audience members are currently required to wear masks. Based on the instruments they play, some musicians will also be masked, Hammond said.

Plenty of masks and hand sanitizer will be available, she added, and the sanctuary will be misted before the performance

Entertaining South Shore since 2010

Dominick Galati founded the 40-member South Shore Symphony Orchestra 11 years ago. The 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization is comprised of professional musicians who range in age from their early twenties to mid-eighties and are paid from concert proceeds.

The orchestra rehearses and performs concerts at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church from October through late March or early April. Hammond said there hasn’t been much turnover since its inception in 2010, and some of its musicians have been there since the beginning.

Selections are largely based on audience preferences, determined by focus groups and audience surveys. The orchestra plays a mix of light classical, romantic and pops arrangements.

Even the time of day was chosen to enable attendees to get home before dark, especially those with golf carts in the Sun City Center community.

“We want the audience to enjoy the music and be happy,” Hammond said. “And we want to select pieces our musicians like to play, as well.”

The Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Arts Council of Hillsborough County have each provided grants in support of the orchestra’s contribution to the South Shore community. Sponsors include Friends of the Orchestra and St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.