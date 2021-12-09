Seasonal tips for Hillsborough gifting, recycling, celebrating and chilling

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

‘Tis the season and the times we live in to think about shopping local, virtual gatherings, holiday recycling, green parties and camping beneath the stars, with tips provided online at the Hillsborough County web site.

According to county officials, Hillsborough is home to more than 80,000 small businesses and by shopping local “You’re giving the gift of job creation, family income and economic prosperity.”

Dedicated to helping small businesses grow and succeed locally, the Florida SBDC this year celebrates its 45th anniversary. For more about services, workshops and seminars, visit www.FloridaSBDC.org.

As for shopping small, suggestions include local museums and theaters for out-of-town guests, authentic Tampa Bay cuisine at local eateries, gift certificates for unique tours, art classes and fitness programs and one-of-a-kind gifts at local boutiques.

As for celebrating responsibly, and in unique ways, county officials suggest the following.

Think green before you shop to keep holiday trash in check. Shop with your own reusable cloth bags. Buy items with minimal packaging or packaging made with recyclable materials. Exchange gifts in reusable bags or wrap in recyclable or reused wrapping paper. Buying flowers? Consider long-lasting silk flowers, potted plants or live bushes, trees or shrubs that can be replanted in the spring.

Think green before you party to reduce waste. Use cloth napkins, reusable glasses, plates and silverware and run dishwashers that are fully loaded. Keep all items loose in recycling carts because items like plastic bags and non-recyclable tanglers can jam the automated sorting equipment and ruin recycling efforts. Non-recyclable “tanglers” include holiday lights, ribbons, cords, bubble wrap and clothing.

Think CORE to fight fats, oils and grease, collectively known as FOG. Poured down the drain intentionally or unintentionally, FOG “can cause major sewage backups or a buildup in your pipes, leading to costly repairs for homeowners at the worst time,” according to county officials. FOG as a warm liquid, once it cools, can cause major blockages in household plumbing, septic tanks and in county sewer collection systems

Suggestions include throwing out food scraps containing FOG (even if you have a garbage disposal in your sink); scraping plates before washing; using a sink strainer to catch wayward scraps; and pouring cooled fats, oils and grease into a lid container or into a free Cooking Oil Recycling Effort (CORE) container, available at a nearby CORE location. Use it, then return it filled for proper disposal. For more information and locations, visit: www.HCFLGov.net/CORE/.

Think virtual, for cozy nights in featuring holiday-themed events. Tampa-Hillsborough Public Libraries, through its Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative online, has a lineup of offerings through December, including “Trivia Night: Winter Wonderland” (6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17) and the “Winter Reading Mini Challenge 2021” (Dec. 26 through Jan. 2). Also on tap, “Celebrations Around the World: Winter Solstice” (5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21) and “New Year’s Countdown for Kids” (6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28). For a full listing, and to register through the calendar feature, visit: www.HCPLC.org.

Think big and remember why you live in Florida. For many people, it’s to avoid snow and ice, so take advantage of the green outdoors. E.G. Simmons Park, in southern Hillsborough County; Edward Medard Conservation Park, southwest of Plant City; and Lithia Springs Conservation Park, in Valrico are featured as full-amenity campgrounds ideal for camping beneath the stars.

Sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fee is $24 per night at the full-amenity campsites, and $18 per night for seniors age 55 and up. Closest to home, the 258-acre E.G. Simmons Park has 103 campsites, a 700-foot beach, waterfront shelters and a ramp for canoes and kayaks. Popular with RV owners, the park is known for saltwater fishing, bird-watching and picnicking.

Ready to rough it? Primitive camping, with no amenities, is available at Adlerman’s Ford and Upper Tampa Bay conservation parks, in Plant City and west of Tampa, respectively, and Lake Rogers Park in Odessa.

For more about useful tips and happenings in Hillsborough County, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/.