Public invited to free Sights & Sounds of Christmas concert

By LOIS KINDLE

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W, will kick off the holiday season with Sights and Sounds of Christmas at 6 p.m. in its sanctuary Dec. 15. Admission is free.

“It’s an exciting evening of music and drama involving talented members of our multigenerational ministries,” said Pat Hill, director of ministries. “It’s our gift to the community, and everyone is welcome.”

The 75-minute program will include both contemporary and traditional performances by ensembles from the church’s Hispanic and Anglo congregations, its chancel choir, Bellissima Handbell ringers, Kids Club & UTC Youth groups and contemporary praise team.

New this year, aging participants in the church’s Breakaway Respite Care Ministry will be part of the Sights & Sounds of Christmas program. These individuals have had a stroke or live with Alzheimer’s, dementia or Parkinson’s disease. They’ll be singing on video with their caregivers, who receive a much-needed break on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since music and performance have been shown to have a very calming and healing impact on people, these seniors will surely boost their own spirits and yours.

All performances in the show are led by Jeff Jordan, director of worship arts.

“It’s basically a musical-variety Christmas extravaganza,” Hill said.

The church sanctuary seating for 650 guests, and overflow seating for up to 450 more will be provided in the LED building.

The Sights and Sounds of Christmas is a home-grown event.

“It’s about folks coming together to perform for their neighbors,” Jordan said. “It’s very heartwarming and eclectically beautiful. No one is brought in. All of the performers are from our church.

“It will make your Christmas,” Hill added.

With the exception of 2020, the event has taken place annually since 2016.

For more information, call 813-634-2539 or visit www.sccumc.com.

The community’s help is needed.

Church volunteers with the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s Missions Ministry are currently collecting underwear and socks for school-age children at Thompson Elementary, Reddick Elementary, Wimauma Elementary, Ruskin Elementary and Beth Shields Middle schools, plus a local trailer park. Underwear for both boys and girls, T-shirts, tights and leggings of all sizes are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the white table on the church patio, so you don’t even have to go inside the office, Hill said. They’re needed by Dec. 20 to be distributed for Christmas.