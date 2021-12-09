Obituaries for the week of Dec 9, 2021

Richard Santo Castiglia

Richard Santo Castiglia, 89 years old, was called to his Heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2021, with his devoted wife, Marjorie, by his side. He resided in Sun City Center, Fla., for 27 years. He was born in the South Bronx, N.Y., on July 25, 1932. He graduated from The Bronx High School of Science in 1950. He served in the Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Korea. He graduated from Westchester Community College with an Associate Degree in Electrical Technology.

Richard was very proud to have worked as a components/reliability engineer on the Hubble Space Telescope Program in Danbury, Conn. He ended his career in 1994, while heading the components engineering department at Loral Electronics, Yonkers, N.Y.

Upon retiring to Sun City Center in 1994, he found a new career with the SCC Emergency Squad. He served with the squad for 11 years, starting out as an ambulance driver and then being captain of Team 2 for seven years. Richard enjoyed helping people. At the same time, he volunteered at Wimauma Elementary School for two years and, eventually, was a substitute teacher at local elementary schools. This brought him immense joy and satisfaction. He retired from the school system when he was 82 years old.

Richard was a member of IEEE and the Elk’s. Previously, he was a member of the SCC Emergency Squad, SCC Security Patrol, Hope Fund, N.Y., Italian, Pa., and Men’s Club.

Richard is survived by his most devoted wife, Marjorie; his dear son, Richard (Ms. Rickie Wilson), Lantana, Fla.; and his most loving stepdaughters, Kathryn Karlic (Peter Gross, husband), Sedona, Ariz.; Laureen Lloyd, Fresno, Calif.; and Cynthia Karlic (Stan Saska, husband), Madison, Conn. Punga leaves behind his loving first and special granddaughter, Cassandra Cook (John Cook) and loving grandson, Alex Lloyd, Fresno, Calif. He also will be missed by his other loving grandchildren, Richard Castiglia, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Kathryn Backes (Brett), Williamsville, N.Y.; Adam Gross (Madeline), Williamsville, N.Y.; and Matt Gross, Charlotte, N.C. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Richard will be remembered for his generosity, special smile, sharp hats and engaging wit. May he rest in peace.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the SCC Emergency Squad.

Catherine Cole Holland

Catherine Cole Holland, 97, passed away in her home Nov. 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Odes, and is survived by their children, Gloria, Carl and Kay.

Catherine was born on April 15, 1924, in Camden, S.C. Soon her family would move to the small rural town of Bethune, S.C., where she graduated from high school at the top of her class. During WWII, she contributed to our country working at the Office of Price Administration, distributing coupons for rationed items such as sugar, coffee and gas. She also volunteered to roll bandages and write letters of encouragement to those fighting the war. That is, until she caught the eye of a handsome sailor, our father, the love of her life, Odes, with whom she would share the next 67 years. As a young couple eager to build a life together, they knew Bethune offered few opportunities for security and success. Odes eventually joined a land developing company, which resulted in numerous moves throughout South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. With the company’s success the work expanded, including such projects as Venetian Isles, Vina Del Mar, Pasadena Isles and Apollo Beach. She and Odes, along with their growing family, remained in Florida, establishing their roots in the Tampa Bay area. In 1959 they built their first home on South Pasadena Isles. They would remain in that home until 1976, at which time they made their final move to Apollo Beach, designing and building a home overlooking Tampa Bay.

As her children moved on with their lives, Catherine was free to pursue her many interests. She was a talented artist, studying under the guidance of Sarasota artist Roy Nichols. One of her paintings was awarded first place in what eventually became the Manatee Arts Festival. Catherine’s talent was not confined to canvas. She also excelled in designing and painting ceramics, making delicate porcelain dolls, sewing impeccable needlepoint and numerous other mediums. Catherine also enjoyed reading, gardening and doing puzzles. She and Odes enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., visiting all 50 states, as well as parts of Europe.

Faith guided every aspect of her life. With each move she found support and a sense of community in the church. She was a faithful contributor to her church. She and Odes, remembering those difficult times, were grateful to share their success.

She was a loyal friend as well as a devoted wife and mother. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her strength, kindness and compassion as she lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Joseph T. Tracy

Joseph Thomas Tracy “Joe,” 91, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at home in Sun City Center, Fla., with his beloved wife of 49 years, Joanne (Daddona), holding his hand and his adoring daughter, JoAnn Muerdler, by his bedside. Joe is also survived by another loving daughter, Colleen Totten; grandsons, Joseph and Jeffrey Totten; devoted son-in-law (JoAnn’s husband), Robert Muerdler; and sister, Catherine Kaiser.

Joe was employed for 32 years by the former Bell of Pennsylvania and retired early in 1985 at the age of 55. He loved to travel, and he and his wife Joanne enjoyed numerous trips throughout Europe and South America. His real travel joy came from owning nine different motor homes when he and wife Joanne toured this great country. Joe enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1947 to 1953 and was proud to be a Korean War veteran, serving time on the front lines.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.RE), 1528 27th St. S.E., Ruskin, FL 33570, as Joe was an animal and dog lover.