Holiday spirit, stories mark annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Lighted boats and participants with colorful stories to tell highlighted the 37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade as attendees looked on from various places along the route, including from the bleachers at the Riverview Park and Recreation Center.

Meanwhile, chili-to-go was distributed at the nearby Riverview United Methodist Church, at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Riverview Drive, while boat parade winners were to be announced at The River’s Edge Bar and Grill in Gibsonton, at 6226 Ohio Ave.

Presented by the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview, the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, once run by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, was chaired by veterinarian Kimberly Tyson, owner of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Riverview, who attended the Dec. 4 event appropriately dressed as an elf.

“It’s a great community event,” said Tyson, as 16 registered and lighted boats made their way down the Alafia River, joined by other boats in the process. “Everybody comes together and has a great time celebrating the season while we generate a bit of funds for our Rotary club’s scholarship program for area high schools.”

Participating in that program are Spoto, Newsome and Riverview High Schools.

From Riverview High, juniors Evelyn Kinnard and Bree Tyson, Kimberly’s daughter, were busy selling raffle tickets from the sidelines of the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade. The two juniors two years ago co-founded Riverview High’s Interact club, a youth program affiliated with the local Rotary club and Rotary International.

“We started the club to help our community,” Kinnard said.

“It’s like a teen version of Rotary,” Tyson said. “We started it to help kids around our school get service hours for college and scholarship opportunities.”

Attorney Kristi McCart, of McCart & Tesmer, P.A., served as one of three judges for the boat parade, and took a moment before the parade kickoff to discuss her 15 minutes of fame as a contestant on the 18th season of The Biggest Loser.

From the experience, “I realized that it is much more difficult to be open about uncomfortable things in your life” and that “no matter how hard you suppress it, it will manifest somehow, some way in your life,” McCart said.

Lesson learned, “You start saying no to things that no longer serve you,” McCart said. “You start showing up for yourself.”

Also among the judges was Joe Zuniga, of Zuniga Marketing, a full-service marketing and advertising agency in both English and Spanish. An award-winning Latin recording artist and inspirational speaker, Zuniga was born in Miami, attended Ruskin Elementary School, is a past honorary mayor of Sun City Center and is widely known as “Mr. Tampa.” A migrant child raised by a single mother, Zuniga performs Latin, Tejano, regional Mexican and country tunes.

Zuniga said it was an honor to be asked to judge the lighted boat parade a second time.

“The event brings family and community together in one place, and it also raises funds for our local Rotary club, which invests it back into the community,” Zuniga said. “For me, the boats have to be creative. Given my background, I’m going to be judging on creativity.”

Rounding out the trio of judges was Tanya Doran, an East Bay High graduate and chief executive officer of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. While McCart said in judging she was looking for “fabulousness,” Doran said for her, it was all about “lights, bling and fun.”

Dressed as Santa Claus in a boat named “Reel Blessed” and steered by Michael Broussard, Don Robinson said it was amazing to run from one end of the bleachers to another to greet the onlookers during a quick dock stop along the parade route. He said it was especially sweet because of the quintuple heart bypass surgery that has given him a new lease on life.

“I’m a Santa every day,” Robinson said. “I live my life that you have to give to get and that nothing in life is free. This is my way of giving back. I think I enjoyed it as much as the kids.”

Looking on was Kisha Perry of Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, program supervisor at the Gardenville Recreation Center in Gibsonton.

“It is so great to be back,” Perry said, noting that last year the lighted boat parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “For families to come out and celebrate this together is priceless.”

Along with the annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, the FishHawk-Riverview club hosts a Veteran’s Day luncheon and presents the annual Crawfish Festival, chaired by Broussard, which features crawfish brought fresh from Louisiana. Launched in 2011, the festival is the club’s largest annual event. The 2022 festival is set to run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview.

Dating back to the original club charter in 2002, the present-day Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview formed in 2011 after the Riverview and Bloomingdale-FishHawk clubs merged. The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview meets Mondays at noon at The Stein and Vein in Brandon, at 827 West Bloomingdale Ave. An after-hours satellite club meets at 5 p.m. Thursday nights at Shrimp Boat Grill in Valrico at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. For more information, visit www.FishHawkRiverviewRotary.org.