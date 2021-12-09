CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

While it’s the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays offer up their own version of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Of course, we start with the good – that’s just how we roll. The Toys for Tots boxes, filled with lots of toys for all the good little girls and boys, headed out of the chamber last week. The month-long Christmas celebration continues at Lake Wimauma Convention Center – you’ve still got time to check it out. Our chamber members are going all out this holiday season.

Last Saturday, I had four events on my calendar. Unfortunately, after attending the CARE fund raising event, I got sidelined by a flat tire. I need to thank the gentlemen who inflated my tire enough to get me home. But with my husband participating in a parade downtown, my day ended – or should I say got deflated. I still need to pick up my Rotary pecans from Chris Guiley at A+ Hearing Center. And I haven’t purchased my raffle tickets to try to win that golf cart from The Security Patrol. I gotta get in gear!

And don’t forget our member churches, which are offering a variety of musical and spiritual activities. If you are looking for something to do during this holiday season, as always, just ask the chamber.

Let’s discuss what’s happening at the chamber. Back by popular demand, is “The Giving Tree.” We’ll be spreading Christmas cheer to seniors who have limited or no contact with family members during the holidays. We’ve collected names of residents in assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care facilities in Sun City Center. Here’s how you can help. Stop by the chamber to collect the name of one of these residents to find out what they’d like to receive from Santa. Or you can pick up a general list of needed items, and we will determine where these items can best be used. Our chamber Ambassadors will start wrapping all the packages on Wednesday, December 15, so we’re ready for and appreciative of your participation.

Now the bad. Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry is consistent in warning us about the many scams around the holiday season. I’ve listened – mostly. I’m not falling for the romance scam, which my husband is relieved to hear. The sweepstakes scam won’t work on me. I’m not spending money to get money – except for the scratch off tickets I so love to lose money on. But I have been scammed by buying items on-line. I didn’t look carefully at the address bar and url for two different orders. You need to be sure that there is an “s” in the URL, which should look like this “https://” to start with. And you should validate the site. The Google Safe Browsing Transparency Report tells you whether you can trust a website. I did both of those things after I had ordered and paid for two holiday gifts. Well, those gifts are not going to arrive on time…. or ever.

And finally, the ugly. I’ve decided I’m wearing my Christmas shirts every Wednesday and Friday. I’m convinced they are adorable. So come on over to the chamber on a Wednesday or Friday from now until December 22. If you can out ugly me, you will be entered into a drawing to win the ultimate Ugly Christmas shirt contest. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the good, the bad and the ugly. Remember it’s the most wonderful time of the year, no matter what.