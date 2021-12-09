Sun City Center commemorates 60th anniversary

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Sun City Center is celebrating 60 years as a self-governing community of senior citizens seeking social, recreational and volunteer opportunities.

The SCC History Society is inviting Community Association members to help commemorate the December 30, 1961, grand opening. The two-hour celebration on December 30 will begin at 2 p.m. at the Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Boulevard. The society members will be offering scrumptious desserts and unique entertainment and it is free, but attendance is limited to 300 people. Advance registration is required by visiting the Central Campus Atrium kiosk on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, starting December 13.

1961 – 2021

In the week following the grand opening, a reported 40,000 prospective buyers showed up to investigate the first planned retirement community in Florida. There were only two others in the U.S.—one in Arizona, another in California–and the Del Webb Corporation had built them all. The Florida site was developed at phenomenal speed. The land was purchased in early 1961 and model homes were for sale in December. In addition, a golf course and other recreation facilities were nearly complete. Some of the lakes were stocked with fish, and there was a small beach on one shore. Grocery, hardware and dime stores were open for business, along with a post office.

Del Webb was disappointed that the use of the name Sun City was blocked by a community just south of Ruskin with that name. He had proposed closing the Sun City post office freeing up the name, but due to the opposition, the postmaster opted to name the new post office Sun City Center, which Del Webb’s community then adopted as its name as well.

In 1986, the SCC Community Association was established as a volunteer organization to manage common property. Now 11,500-members strong, the association has about 130 clubs and activities. It is this level of options that distinguishes SCC from other age-restricted communities. There are 7,000 homes represented by the Community Association.

Over the years, various developers arrived and departed. The last developer, Minto Communities, closed its sales office and exited SCC after it built its last home in 2020. There is no new residential construction now except for a few older homes being torn down and replaced by new ones. The only two large tracts of land are both closed golf courses, which community leaders say are unlikely to be developed for residential use.

The History Society members, led by John Bowker for many years and now Susan Muise, are to be congratulated for their passionate efforts. The history book released this year, co-authored by Bowker (historian) and Bob Lochte (editor), is a remarkable journey through the years. This edition, along with those published previously and, hopefully, [some that] will follow, serve as tangible prompts that the story of Sun City Center is worthy of protecting.