Obituaries for the week of Dec 2, 2021

Benton J. Caudill

Ben Caudill went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He will be remembered by many for his smile and willingness to help anyone who asked. He was known as a man of strength, dependability, humility and faithfulness to his Lord.

After serving in the Army, he met and married his wife, Eileen, with whom he was married for 65 years. Living in Joliet, Illinois, where they attended and served at Bethel Baptist Church, they raised their family of two sons, Glen and Larry, and one daughter, Beverly. Together they enjoyed camping, canoeing, hiking and many church activities.

After retiring from Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Ben and Eileen moved to Florida. Finding Sun City Center, Ben spent many years here in many clubs. An avid and skilled lawn bowler and shuffle boarder, Ben enjoyed his friendships and serving as a deacon and trustee at Trinity Baptist Church. He loved participating in the Monday and Thursday morning Bible Studies and sharing stories about his life experiences at the men’s prayer breakfast at Denny’s. He worked hard at Trinity to keep the building and grounds looking clean, pristine and operating perfectly.

Gentle, helpful, a devoted servant of our Lord, Ben was born 89 years ago in Morehead, Ky. He was preceded in death by his father, Benton, and his mother, Sally Ann; his sister, Opal Johnson, and brother-in-law, Ivan Johnson; and his 59-year-old son, Larry, who died this past August. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Beverly, and son-in-law, Tom Zuidema; son, Glen, and daughter-in-law, Kelli; granddaughter, Dylan, in Chicago; daughter-in-law, Jerry Caudill; grandson Zeke, with great-grandchild, Charlie; and Ben with great-grandchildren, Jenson, Raylee and Addalyn; and grandson, Christopher Duranto, and granddaughter-in-law Lauren; great-granddaughter Blake; and granddaughter, Jamie Duranto; and great-grandsons Jaylen and Lupe.

Truly the Lord has been Ben’s Shepherd. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society.

Billie Jean Ward

Billie Jean Ward, 86, from Sun City Center, Florida, passed away after a brief illness on November 13, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Corbin, Ky., on January 29, 1935, to Earl and Irene Felts.

Billie Jean graduated from Anderson High School in Anderson, Indiana, and was a parishioner of Central Christian Church. She was a volunteer at St. Johns Hospital and Community North Hospital. She and her husband Jack moved to Sun City Center Florida, where she became a deaconess at Trinity Baptist Church. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Sorority and an avid tennis player who played competitively. They had spent four years living in Seoul, Korea, where he served as the General Motors VP with GM/Daewoo. While there, she studied South East Asian cooking and oriental flower arranging and volunteered at the US Army Base. Billy Jean had a heart of gold and was a very kind, caring person. She will be missed by all. She was the true epitome of a lady.

She leaves, to cherish her memory, her husband of almost 69 years, Jack Ward; three daughters, Terri (Robert) Chaney, Peggy Wise and Kathy (Bruce) Ray; grandchildren, Caleb and Chaney Grubbs; Myles and Madelyn Wise; Jackson and Palmer Wise; Adelyne, Cardamon and Opal Ray; and Grayson and Madison Faller; several nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Felts; brother, Jerry Felts; granddaughter, Summer Nicole Ray; son-in-law, Rick Wise; and one great-grandson, Gabe Chaney Grubbs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Billie Jean to Lifepath Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek, Ruskin, Fla. 33573.

Carolyn T. Ruble

Carolyn T. Spieldenner Ruble, of Apollo Beach, Fla., and Long Beach Island, N.J., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Fremont, Ohio, to Paul E. and Theresa M. Spieldenner. Carolyn graduated St. Joseph High School in Fremont, Ohio, and Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a laboratory research assistant for Fisher Scientific until she became a mother.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph R. Ruble, and their six children, Joseph (Lisa), from Atco, N.J.; Theresa Smith (Brian), from Clearwater, Fla.; John (Christine), from Medford, N.J.; James (Susan), from Hamilton, N.J.; Jeffrey (Tracy), from Scituate, Mass.; and Jay, from Apollo Beach, Fla. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her brother, John Spieldenner (Carolyn), from Port Clinton, Ohio; sister, Mary Weller (James), from Houston, Texas; sisters-in-law, Beverly Spieldenner, from Fremont, Ohio, and Patricia Spieldenner, from Fremont, Ohio. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James, Thomas and Charles Spieldenner; as well as sister-in-law, Mary (Ball) Spieldenner.

From high school cheerleading to ambitious walking to league bowling to competitive tennis, Carolyn excelled in every sport she encountered. She was a true athlete. She was an accomplished quilter and hand needle worker, who created thousands of beautiful items that she gifted to her beloved family, friends and many charities. Carolyn was a true selfless artist, but her greatest gift was her ability to make everyone feel that they were extra special to her.

Carolyn was a devoted Catholic who loved her faith. She was a loyal and dedicated daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a passionate, true friend to many and will be remembered and missed so much.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., at St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Avenue NE, Ruskin, Florida 33570. Carolyn will be laid to rest at a private service in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Anne Catholic Church.

Gladys Rivard

Gladys Rita (Healy) Rivard was born on Nov. 12, 1939, to Gladys Portle Healy and Arthur John Healy in Worcester, Mass. With the death of her mother in childbirth, Gladys was raised by a combination of her father and her mother’s siblings. She grew up in an Irish Catholic family in Worcester and graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Anna Maria College (Paxton, Mass.). Following a whirl-wind romance fraught with the usual family conflict when a Frenchman courted an Irish woman in the 50’s, she joined Rodney Rivard in marriage on March 24, 1962, at Holy Trinity Church in Washington, D.C. In 1964, Rodney graduated from dental school, joined the Air Force, and they traveled the world for 21 years. The widely held opinion is that Rod’s favorite assignment was Alaska and that Gladys favored Guam. Rod and Gladys eventually settled in Leavenworth, Kansas, where they lived for 30 years. Gladys always hated snow! It was in 2018 that she convinced Rod it was time to leave Kansas for the Sunshine State, and they selected Sun City Center for their retirement home. As with every other move, they quickly made it into something special.

Gladys had several life-long passions, and they either involved games of skill or chance. She was an expert duplicate bridge player, having obtained a high rating in the American Contract Bridge League. Over the years she formed many special bonds with her playing partners in South Dakota, Missouri, Guam and Kansas. She also felt a strong calling to any bingo game, and she took an annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas or Biloxi, Miss., to challenge the slot machines. On these trips she always travelled with a best friend, such as Rose Hanson, Catherine Broudrau or Ginger Reagor. Upon returning from each gambling trip, the amount of Gladys’ true winnings or losses always remained ambiguous when Rod got around to asking.

Gladys went home to her maker on Nov. 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 59 ½ years, Rodney, and her three children, Nancy Zynda, Sun City Center, Fla.; Janet Day, and spouse, Allan Day, New Bern, N.C.; and Thomas Rivard, and spouse, Amy Rivard, Castle Rock, Colo. In addition, she had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, born Oct. 12, 2021. All parents are different, and her kids will say that she was the perfect mother for our family. She was at the center of everything important in our lives. We were blessed to have her for 82 years.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave NE, Ruskin, FL 33570.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, (813) 633-1411, http://sscems.com/.

To donate for a memorial, please send email with deceased’s name, Gladys Rivard, to martyg@ssc-ems.us/.

Julie Ann McClintic

June 24, 1950- Nov. 16, 2021

Julie Ann McClintic (Bisbee, Garred), 71 years old, passed away at the South Bay Hospital, Sun City Center, Fla., with her husband, daughters and oldest grandchild at her side after a week-long struggle in the ICU. She had suffered cardiac arrest during a minor surgery on her back. Despite the heroic efforts of the Hillsborough County EMS Paramedics, South Bay ER, Cath Lab and ICU doctors and nurses, she could not survive.

Julie was born the eldest child of Joann and Don Wyngarden in Zeeland, Mich., but spent most of her pre-retirement years in the Jackson, Mich., area. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Michael McClintic; mother, Joann Bisbee, and sister, Nancy Fowler, of Jackson; brothers, Daniel Bisbee, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Tom Bisbee (Ruby), of Charlotte, N.C., and James Bisbee, of Tinley Park, Ill.; daughters, Amy Jo (Bill) Patterson, of Jackson and Amanda (Jim) Barnes, of Raleigh, N.C.; step-daughter, Beth Ann (Nick) Baise, of Plymouth, Mich., and step-son, Shaun Michael McClintic (Andrea), of Gainesville, Fla.; grandchildren, Courtney, Barron-Garred, Taylor Patterson and Hanna Patterson, of Jackson, Mich., and Avery and Camden Barnes of Raleigh N.C.; step-grandchildren, Emma, Ava and Lexie McClintic, of Gainesville, Fla., Carter and Bridget Baise, of Plymouth, Mich., and Kaleb (Danielle) Patterson, of Jackson; five great-grand children; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Wyngarden; adoptive father, Clark Bisbee; brother, David Bisbee, and sister-in-law, Dawn Bisbee; nephew, Chase Bisbee; and former husband, Richard Garred.

Julie was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for years as a waitress at her beloved Bill Knapps, and as a CNA, providing home health care for elderly through agencies, and several years for Hospice of Jackson, providing aid and comfort to terminally Ill patients. She also provided long term care for several private patients. She was a wonderful homemaker with a special talent for organizing, interior design and decorating; her house always looked like something out of a magazine. She was not allowed in her husband’s racing garage because she always wanted to ”clean up this mess!” She also loved planting and tending her flowers and her Schnauzers, Bo-Bo, Wylie, Ali and her latest rescue, Lilly, her Long Haired Chihuahua.

In 2011 she and Mike retired and moved from their two acre Grass Lake home to a condo in Kings Point, in Sun City Center, Fla. Julie immediately made new friends and became involved helping others by volunteering for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. Julie and Mike became active members of the Gleaner Bay Area Arbor, a fraternal organization that supports local humanitarian services. She enjoyed participating in the Kensington Juliette’s ladies group and the Kensington card playing group. She loved going to the area beaches, trips on their pontoon to Tampa Bay area destinations and collecting sand dollars, starfish and shark’s teeth. She loved having her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends visit her Florida home. Julie was loved, respected and is terribly missed by all her family, friends, neighbors and all who knew her. She has been cremated and memorial services will be planned for a later date.

Her pain and suffering are now over; may she rest in peace.

Richard Santo Castiglia

Richard was very proud to have worked as a components/reliability engineer on the Hubble Space Telescope Program in Danbury, Conn. He ended his career in 1994, while heading the components engineering department at Loral Electronics, Yonkers, N.Y.

Upon retiring to Sun City Center in 1994, he found a new career with the SCC Emergency Squad. He served with the squad for 11 years, starting out as an ambulance driver and then being captain of Team 2 for seven years. Richard enjoyed helping people. At the same time, he volunteered at Wimauma Elementary School for two years and, eventually, was a substitute teacher at local elementary schools. This brought him immense joy and satisfaction. He retired from the school system when he was 82 years old.

Richard was a member of IEEE and the Elk’s. Previously, he was a member of the SCC Emergency Squad, SCC Security Patrol, Hope Fund, N.Y., Italian, Pa., and Men’s Club.

Richard is survived by his most devoted wife, Marjorie; his dear son, Richard (Ms. Rickie Wilson), Lantana, Fla.; and his most loving stepdaughters, Kathryn Karlic (Peter Gross, husband), Sedona, Ariz.; Laureen Lloyd, Fresno, Calif.; and Cynthia Karlic (Stan Saska, husband), Madison, Conn. Punga leaves behind his loving first and special granddaughter, Cassandra Cook (John Cook) and loving grandson, Alex Lloyd, Fresno, Calif. He also will be missed by his other loving grandchildren, Richard Castiglia, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Kathryn Backes (Brett), Williamsville, N.Y.; Adam Gross (Madeline), Williamsville, N.Y.; and Matt Gross, Charlotte, N.C. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Richard will be remembered for his generosity, special smile, sharp hats and engaging wit. May he rest in peace.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the SCC Emergency Squad.

Jacobus M. Oschmann

Jacobus M. “Jim” Oschmann Sr. of Brockport, formerly of Rochester, Kendall, N.Y., and Sun City Center, Fla., age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 23, 2021, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was born March 28, 1939, in Den Haag, Holland, to the late Abraham and Petronella (Heppener) Oschmann.

Jim emigrated to the United States as a teenager, along with his parents, two brothers and a sister. In his youth at his new home, he played semi-pro soccer for the Holland-American team in Rochester. Jim worked various jobs during his life, including Eastman Kodak; he was the owner and operator of Bald Eagle Marina in Kendall for 15 years; truck driver; and, most recently, his own handyman business in Sun City Center, Fla. He was a man who could fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, including family, friends and strangers. Jim was one of the founding members of Coast Guard Auxillary Flotilla 48 and was a first lieutenant of the Morton Fire Department while living in Kendall.

He was known for his great smile, good jokes and his loving heart.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Wim and Piet, and brother-in-law, Ben Uppenkamp.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol (Townsend) Oschmann; children, Jacobus “Jim” (Michelle) Oschmann Jr., David (Taryn Hagan) Oschmann, Susan (Chad Beach) Oschmann; brother, Abraham (Liz) Oschmann Jr.; sisters, Petronella “Nellie” Uppenkamp, and Cornelia Oschmann; sister-in-law, Hennie Oschmann; grandchildren, Kristopher (Katie) Leverenz, Cody (Sara) Steffen, David Oschmann Jr. and Sammi Oschmann; great-grandchildren, Gemma, Leo, Marco Jacobus, Kade and Bobby; and beloved rescued chihuahua, Munchkin.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes Inc., 16650 State Route 31, Holley, N.Y., 14470, on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will take place privately at Greenwood Cemetery in Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name to any of the following are appreciated:

• Boaters Against Cancer, P.O. Box 492, Kendall, NY 14476 • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 • Wilmot Cancer Centerhttps://www.urmc.rochester.edu/cancer-institute.aspx 300 E. River Road, P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.

To share a special memory of Jim, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com/.

T J Lawhon Sr.

Tommy Joe Lawhon Sr. was born August 3, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas. Tommy earned his heavenly wings on November 23, 2021, surrounded by family. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Glenda Kay Lawhon; his daughters, Tina Di Troia, and her husband, Angelo, and Tanna Smith, and her husband Parry; and his son, Edward Lawhon, and wife, Gayle Garland. Tommy is also survived by his sister, Judy Hosch. Tommy was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lawhon, and mother, Rosemary Sanders; sisters, Joan Mosley and Jill Wyatt; brother, Jody Lawhon; sons, Thomas Lawhon, Robert Lawhon, Tommy Lawhon Jr.; and daughter, Terry Forgione. Tommy had careers as a Texas peace officer, a private investigator and a master craftsman builder (his grandkids affectionately called him “Bob, the builder”). Tommy was incredibly talented as a master engraver, gunsmith and in leatherwork. Tommy was a master mason and a former exalted ruler of the Katy, Texas, Elks Lodge. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Amanda, Annie, Debbie, Eddie and Tracy with Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their expert care and support. The family will conduct a private celebration of life. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Florida. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1408 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607. (www.seasonsfoundation.org)