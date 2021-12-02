Hillsborough County schools football coaches pick all-stars

By STEVE JACKSON

The five high schools of the South Shore placed one coach and 17 players on the 2021 football All Star team selected by the Western Conference. The Western Conference is an organization started some 45 years ago by the Hillsborough County public school district. Twenty-eight public high schools in Hillsborough County now make up the large contingent that is currently part of the Western Conference. Coaches from these schools vote for a first team and a second team of players at the conclusion of the regular football season in mid-November. With the large number of public schools and players in Hillsborough County, the Western Conference is split into three divisions: Federal, American and National. The South Shore is represented in the Federal Division by the Spoto Spartans, Riverview Sharks, East Bay Indians, Lennard Longhorns and Sumner Stingrays. The other five high schools in the Federal Division of the Western Conference are Bloomingdale, Brandon, Durant, Newsom e and Plant City.

Alonzo Ashwood, the football head coach of Sumner, was selected as the 2021 Coach of the Year for the Federal Division of the Western Conference. Sumner is in its second year of existence. Actually, the Stingrays played football in 2020 but on a limited basis and without any seniors at the school or any eligibility for the Florida Regional and State Play-offs. After an initial 7-1 football worksheet in 2020, Coach Ashwood led Sumner to an overall 9-3 mark in 2021.The Stingrays won the opening round of the play-offs before being eliminated in the 6A Regionals by Hillsborough High.

Quarterback

1st: Gavin Henley – Lennard

2nd: Marcus Miguele – Durant

Running Back

1st: Jason Albritton – Newsome

2nd: Reggie Bush- Plant City

Tight End/Utility

1st: Kylen Webb – Sumner

2nd: Charlie O’Brien – Bloomingdale

Center

1st: D.J. Robinson- Plant City

2nd: Aiden Spencer- Brandon

Guards

1st: Cade McClellan- Durant

2nd: Jack Krych- East Bay

Tackles

1st: Kaeden Eichelberger- Newsome

1st: Jaylon Key-Johnson- East Bay

2nd: Jovani Torres- Plant City

2nd: Isaiah Lowery- Bloomingdale

Wide Receivers

1st: Eelijah Singleton- Lennard

1st: Ha’Keem Monroe- Lennard

1st: Kendall Jones- Bloomingdale

2nd: Sincere Williams- Plant City

2nd: Jeremiah Gines- Durant

Defense

Linemen

DT 1st: Mekhi Slater-Sumner

DT 1st: Augustus Teepe- Newsome

DT 2nd: Cameron White- Sumner

DT 2nd: Jaden Jimenez- Riverview

DE 1st: Leo Tabakovic- Durant

DE 1st: Jackson Sykes- Bloomingdale

DE 2nd: Jacob Treese- Lennard

DE 2nd: D.J. Jones- Sumner

Linebackers

1st: D.J. Haynes- Plant City

1st: Al’Vondre Lewis-Sumner

1st: Caden Huffman- Newsome

2nd: Cole Highsmith- Plant City

2nd: Keoni Denny- Sumner

2nd: Jacob Reed- Durant

Defensive Backs

1st: Amiir Austin- Newsome

1st: Amari Christie- Spoto

1st: Jermarian Jackson- Plant City

1st: Christian Barnett- Bloomingdale

2nd: Romello Jones- Plant City

2nd: Corbin Barnett- Bloomingdale

2nd: Trent Cherry- East Bay

2nd: Vincent Ketchup- East Bay

Special Teams

Return Man

Najee Dade- Spoto

Punter

Ryan Eckley- Newsome

Place Kicker

David Owen – Bloomingdale

Coach of the Year

Alonzo Ashwood- Sumner