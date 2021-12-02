Hillsborough County schools football coaches pick all-stars

By STEVE JACKSON
The five high schools of the South Shore placed one coach and 17 players on the 2021 football All Star team selected by the Western Conference. The Western Conference is an organization started some 45 years ago by the Hillsborough County public school district. Twenty-eight public high schools in Hillsborough County now make up the large contingent that is currently part of the Western Conference. Coaches from these schools vote for a first team and a second team of players at the conclusion of the regular football season in mid-November. With the large number of public schools and players in Hillsborough County, the Western Conference is split into three divisions: Federal, American and National. The South Shore is represented in the Federal Division by the Spoto Spartans, Riverview Sharks, East Bay Indians, Lennard Longhorns and Sumner Stingrays. The other five high schools in the Federal Division of the Western Conference are Bloomingdale, Brandon, Durant, Newsome and Plant City.
Alonzo Ashwood, the football head coach of Sumner, was selected as the 2021 Coach of the Year for the Federal Division of the Western Conference. Sumner is in its second year of existence. Actually, the Stingrays played football in 2020 but on a limited basis and without any seniors at the school or any eligibility for the Florida Regional and State Play-offs. After an initial 7-1 football worksheet in 2020, Coach Ashwood led Sumner to an overall 9-3 mark in 2021.The Stingrays won the opening round of the play-offs before being eliminated in the 6A Regionals by Hillsborough High.
Quarterback
1st: Gavin Henley – Lennard
2nd: Marcus Miguele – Durant
Running Back
1st: Jason Albritton – Newsome
2nd: Reggie Bush- Plant City
Tight End/Utility
1st: Kylen Webb – Sumner
2nd: Charlie O’Brien – Bloomingdale
Center
1st: D.J. Robinson- Plant City
2nd: Aiden Spencer- Brandon
Guards
1st: Cade McClellan- Durant
2nd: Jack Krych- East Bay
Tackles
1st: Kaeden Eichelberger- Newsome
1st: Jaylon Key-Johnson- East Bay
2nd: Jovani Torres- Plant City
2nd: Isaiah Lowery- Bloomingdale
Wide Receivers
1st: Eelijah Singleton- Lennard
1st: Ha’Keem Monroe- Lennard
1st: Kendall Jones- Bloomingdale
2nd: Sincere Williams- Plant City
2nd: Jeremiah Gines- Durant
Defense
Linemen
DT 1st: Mekhi Slater-Sumner
DT 1st: Augustus Teepe- Newsome
DT 2nd: Cameron White- Sumner
DT 2nd: Jaden Jimenez- Riverview
DE 1st: Leo Tabakovic- Durant
DE 1st: Jackson Sykes- Bloomingdale
DE 2nd: Jacob Treese- Lennard
DE 2nd: D.J. Jones- Sumner
Linebackers
1st: D.J. Haynes- Plant City
1st: Al’Vondre Lewis-Sumner
1st: Caden Huffman- Newsome
2nd: Cole Highsmith- Plant City
2nd: Keoni Denny- Sumner
2nd: Jacob Reed- Durant
Defensive Backs
1st: Amiir Austin- Newsome
1st: Amari Christie- Spoto
1st: Jermarian Jackson- Plant City
1st: Christian Barnett- Bloomingdale
2nd: Romello Jones- Plant City
2nd: Corbin Barnett- Bloomingdale
2nd: Trent Cherry- East Bay
2nd: Vincent Ketchup- East Bay
Special Teams
Return Man
Najee Dade- Spoto
Punter
Ryan Eckley- Newsome
Place Kicker
David Owen – Bloomingdale
Coach of the Year
Alonzo Ashwood- Sumner