Southside Baptist Church to host free Christmas event for entire community

By LOIS KINDLE

The Rev. Brad Clark and members of his flock are busy building a “Hallmark-style” village for Southside Baptist’s upcoming Star Towne Christmas, Dec. 3-5.

“Christmas has become so commercialized over the years, and we wanted to do something to help us all take a step back,” the pastor said about the event. “Star Towne is all about family, spending quality time together and giving kids the opportunity to “shop” for gifts for their parents or grandparents.”

The event will take place at 4208 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin, from 6 to 9 p.m. on all three dates and include a variety of fun activities for the entire family. The one-of-a-kind Christmas village will feature a live nativity (including animals), hayrides and Riverview High School carolers dressed in days-of-yore apparel; a barbershop quartet, candle dipping, campfire, s’mores and popcorn; a sweet shop, kids’ craft shop, gift shop and gift wrapping; photo-op stations, games, face painting plus hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee and more.

Children ages 14 and younger receive a card, which they have punched at any stop or activity in the village. After getting a total of six, they go to the innkeeper to receive a Star Towne coin to exchange for a gift at the gift shop and then have it wrapped.

Church members Kelsey Bok and her husband Randy, of Wimauma, have three sons and two foster sons, all under age 8. They attended Star Towne in 2019, enjoyed every minute of it and will return for this year’s event.

“The boys had a blast,” she said. “They especially loved being able to pick out presents for us and having them wrapped so we would be totally surprised.

“There’s something for people of all ages,” she added. “And it helps everyone keep their focus on the true meaning of Christmas.”

Putting the event together is a lot of hard work, but it’s a labor of love, said Suzanne Ramella, church secretary and a longtime congregation member.

“It’s our gift to the community, a way for us to share the Lord with everyone,” she said.

“It’s very family-oriented,” added Frances Hereford, a member since 1984. “There are booths everywhere, and there’s lots to do. It’s a great way for families to spend a couple of hours together and have a good time.”

The church first hosted Star Towne in 2019 and drew between 200 and 300 people over its three days. Due to the pandemic, the event wasn’t held in 2020, but it’s back this year and promises to be memorable for all who attend.

Southside Baptist Church began as a mission of the First Baptist Church of Wimauma and Northside Baptist Church of Ruskin. Founded in December 1977, its first sanctuary opened in 1983.

Clark has been its pastor for the past eight years.

For more information on Southside Baptist Church and its ministries, visit www.southsidesuncity.com/, email pastorbradclark@yahoo.com or call 813- 645-4085.