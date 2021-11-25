CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS Small Business Saturday

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

This Saturday, November 27, is Small Business Saturday. This designated day was introduced by American Express in 2010 as a way to promote small businesses in the wake of the Great Depression. This is the day we encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

There are so many reasons we need to support this important day. Getting to know our local businesses owners is one of the biggest reasons to shop local. Local business owners are well informed about their products and services. And since they know their customers, they can adjust their inventories to provide what the local community wants and needs.

For every $100 spent at a small business, $68 stays in the community, according to the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies. Even if you’re buying online from a local business, that money is ultimately going back into our community in the form of rent payment or payroll. It’s a trickledown effect that stays within our area.

And according to Tim Wu of nearside.com, “For the past 25 years, two out of three new jobs have been created by small businesses. America can’t afford to lose that rate.”

Plus small business owners are some of the best community supporters. Dr. Sue Lynn Sasser, professor of economics at the University of Central Oklahoma tells us, “Studies show that nonprofits receive 250 percent more support from small businesses than large ones. “

And haven’t you noticed that when you shop regularly at a local business, they tend to know your name, and customer service is a key component in your shopping experience. After a successful in-person, local shopping experience, I sometimes flash back on all those times I’ve had to yell into the phone – “Customer service, please,” ten times while trying to place a simple order. Local businesses are less likely to treat you like a number. If you have questions about a purchase, rather than be passed around to several sales associates and having to repeat your saga over and over, you can talk to the owner right across the counter from you.

Don’t know our local businesses? Ask the chamber. Pick up our member directory or visit our website at southhillsboroughchamber.com/. And don’t forget, if you are shopping local, go that extra mile. Follow our local businesses on twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Many businesses offer special deals through these channels and sometimes offer new products based on your feedback. Let’s make sure we keep South Hillsborough County vital and continue to make our area a great place to live, work, shop and play.