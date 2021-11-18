Obituaries for the week of Nov 18, 2021

Hobart Luppi

Hobart Luppi, 98, WWII aviator, FBI agent, U.S. diplomat, and, in retirement, a “gentleman farmer,” passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, in Tarzana, Calif. Hobart was born April 12, 1923, to Mary (Godino) and Neoclite Luppi in Hamden, Conn., later moving to nearby West Haven, where he grew up during the depression with his older brother Abdon and his younger brother Howard, who was born 16 months after Hobart and with whom he maintained a close relationship. His father, an immigrant from Italy, was a successful businessman until the financial collapse of 1929. At age 9, Hobart took on an early morning paper route, delivering papers on his bicycle, often sharing his earnings with his mother to help put food on the table, before going to school each day, where he excelled academically. Hobart was, by nature, confident, self-reliant and a perfectionist, who was intent on rising above the poor circumstances his family endured during the depression. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy to train as a fighter pilot, flying the famed TBF Avenger aircraft, and received his commission to lieutenant.

After successfully completing training, he was assigned to the Pacific Theater but the war in the Pacific effectively ended two weeks later on August 6, 1945, and his assignment was cancelled. Hobart was offered a captain’s commission to become an aviator instructor but chose to leave the Navy to attend college on the G.I. bill at the University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of the Sigma Epsilon fraternity, majored in economics and enjoyed campus life. Immediately after graduating in 1948, Hobart joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was assigned to offices in Idaho where he met Claudine Pearson of Lewiston, Idaho. They married in 1950, two weeks before they departed for Hobart’s new FBI assignment in Chicago.

Reflecting their mutual desire to travel and see the world, Hobart subsequently joined the US Department of State, initially as the senior regional security officer at the embassy in Cairo, Egypt. After successfully completing the US Foreign Service exam, he joined the US Foreign Service as an economics officer, assigned to the embassy in New Delhi, India, where he served under Ambassador John Kenneth Galbraith. Hobart focused on the South Asian subcontinent as his specialty, studying Hindi on a daily basis, becoming fluent in both the spoken language and in the written Devanagari alphabet.

He later achieved fluency in spoken Urdu during assignments to Pakistan, first as the U.S. consul general in Karachi from 1970 to 1972 and later as the deputy chief of mission to the embassy in Islamabad from 1973 to 1976. In between assignments, the family of six lived in Northern Virginia, primarily Loudoun County, where Hobart took up horseback riding, which became a favorite pastime.

Hobart and Claudine divorced in 1977, prior to his last diplomatic assignment as the U.S. consul general in Vancouver, Canada, where, in addition to his work overseeing a busy consular affairs office, he enjoyed riding horses at the polo grounds, community dances and playing tennis. Hobart formally retired in 1980, and, upon returning to Loudoun County, purchased an old farmhouse in Lovettsville, where he raised horses, teaching himself (and the horses) the art of dressage riding. Enjoying life in the country, farming, horses and the process of renovating old farmhouses, he bought, and later sold, two more old farmhouses near Hagerstown, Maryland, before relocating to Sarasota, Florida, and, subsequently, to the Kings Point retirement community in Sun City Center, Florida.

Hobart also owned a small farm in Arcadia, Fla., where he continued to ride horses until his mid-80’s and kept a herd of cattle. He was happiest when working on his farm, bush-hogging the tall grass, feeding apples to his bull, repairing fences and being with his beloved horses. Hobart also enjoyed life in Sun City Center and, at age 98, could still be seen driving his Ford pickup through town. Hobart spent the last few months of his life in Tarzana, Calif., before passing away from an undiagnosed infection that resulted in sepsis and kidney failure. Hobart is survived by his son, Mark (Eveline) Luppi; and daughters, Mary (Anthony) Basich and Ann (Peter, deceased) von Mehren; and his six grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date when he can be buried next to his son Brian, who predeceased him in 1973, at Hillsboro Cemetery in Loudoun County, Va.

Candy Chorman

Candy Chorman, a Ruskin resident, though residing in Bradenton since 1956, passed away Nov. 04, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Candy was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 22, 1949, to the late Vera D. and Raymond Millard, and she had one grandson, Leonard Foy. She is survived by her daughters, Kelli Chorman, Tami Chorman Foy, and her husband, James Foy; her sister, Vicki Steiner, and spouse, William Steiner; and her nieces and nephews, Maurices and Vasbinders, Secos, Fays and Mansfields.

Candy was a pediatric nurse for 33 years for Dr. Kennedy, Bradenton, and was a graduate of Manatee High School and Manatee Vocational School, where she received her nursing degree. Candy was loved by many for her kindness and that “smile.” Candy loved her “kids” and their families.

There will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life after the holidays in her honor will be announced at a later date. Candy will be missed and forever in our hearts, a person of faith, trust and devotion to her loved ones and friend to many.

George McInnes

George McInnes, age 79, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021. George was born on April 23,1942, in New York and grew up in Bayside, N.Y. George was a resident of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Fla., for over 20 years.

He was an active volunteer on the Sun City Center Emergency Squad for many years. He always admired the dedication and hard work of the SCC Emergency Squad volunteers.

George retired as a U.S. Customs Special Agent; his very first duty was being one of the first U.S. Sky Marshalls. He then transferred to the Canadian Border, and during one incident while on patrol he convinced a bus hijacker to surrender.

He then transferred to U.S. Customs in South Carolina, which brought him south, and, eventually, he retired in Sun City Center.

George was very active in Scottish culture as both his parents were born in Scotland. He participated in many Scottish Festivals where he was a representative of “The Clan MacInnes” He had visited Scotland many, many times.

He was a Navy veteran and served on the USS F.D.R. aircraft carrier and made two tours of duty to the Mediterranean.

But his most memorable attribute was his sense of humor; he always enjoyed seeing someone smile.

A military service is planned in early January at the Florida National Cemetery.

George is survived by his brother’s, Andrew and his wife Midge, and Robert and his wife Janice, and two niece’s and four nephew’s, Elizabeth, Anne, John, Andrew, Alexander and Robert. May He Rest In Peace

In lieu of Flowers ,we ask donations be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Gregory E Sherman

Gregory (Greg) E Sherman, 69, of Huron, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of Nov. 4, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center Main Campus, Sandusky, and in the company of his wife Maryla.

Greg was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Sandusky to the late Ray and Marie Sherman.

He was a Perkins High School graduate and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University in 1975.

In 1979, Greg married Maryla Kerber of Sandusky.

Greg began a lifelong career in business, starting in 1975 with Signal Financial Corporation and moving to Trustcorp Bank in 1977. His duties included installment lending and branch manager. In 1985, he was promoted to regional consumer services officer with responsibility over six regional offices.

The last 25 years of Greg’s work life were as a self-employed financial consultant to local and regional government agencies where his work consisted mainly of economic development activities. He was highly respected for his financial acumen and straight forward way of thinking about business issues.

Greg was very committed to giving back to his community and recently stepped down from the Bayshore Counseling Services Board of Directors. Over the years, he served on the United Way board, Erie Regional Planning Commission, Erie County Economic Development Board, the Volunteer Center, North Coast Youth Services, Sandusky Adult Education and Double S Industries business advisory boards. He was a long time member of the Sandusky Lions Club and also served as president of the North Central Ohio Chapter of the American Institute of Banking. Greg was also eager to work with local senior citizens and youth groups. He was a member and volunteer at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sandusky, and Prince of Peace Church, Sun City Center, Fla.

Greg was an itinerant traveler, and over the years, he and Maryla visited such exotic locales as Teblisi, Georgia; Bora Bora; and even the Antarctic. Together, they cruised the five oceans and visited the seven continents of the world. They were always planning their next adventure, including a possible return to Antarctica and spending some time in Japan. The past few winters, Greg and Maryla enjoyed escaping the cold of Ohio for their condominium in Sun City Center, Fla.

Greg was a naturally funny, quick-witted and irreverent guy who always said what was on his mind. There was never a doubt about how he thought on any given subject. He was also a very kind person and always ready to help friends and neighbors in need.

Greg is survived by his wife of 42 years and best travel buddy, Maryla Sherman; brother, Jeff Sherman (Melody McCowell), and sister Denise; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

It was his wish to be cremated. His family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 4 to 6 PM at David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday morning, Nov. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky, Fr. Philip Feltman officiating. Interment was held in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870, or Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with his family at davidfkoch.com/.

Theodore Cintula

Theodore passed on Nov. 3, having cancer. He is survived by his nephews, Joe and John Kotey, and niece, Mary Landry; and their families.

He was a resident of Sun City Center. Theodore was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Independence High School. He earned a B.S. in Industry Technology from Kent State University in 1961 and M.S. Engineering Science degree from the University of Toledo in 1973. He was a veteran, serving in the Army. He worked as a scientist/engineer at N.A.S.A – PlumBrook Station from 1962 to 1973 and at the Atomic Energy/Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 1973 to 1993.

After 31 years of federal government service, Ted retired on March 3, 1993, and spent the last 14 years of his retirement in Sun City Center, Fla. He truly enjoyed retirement, where he developed a number of very close friendships. He will be sorely missed by his family, Dotti and members of his 4 O’clock club.

Ted’s body will be donated to medical science, University of Florida, after which he will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio, with his parent’s, Theodore and Theresa. Rest in Peace our uncle and friend.

Mildred “Jean” Kostka

Mildred “Jean” Kostka, age 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Oct. 23, 2021, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, N.C. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., and lived the majority of her life in Florida. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael D. Kostka, of Flint, Mich.; her parents, Joseph and Elise Amiss; her brother, Joseph (Billy) William Amiss; and son, Bruce Hal Davis, of Mary Esther, Fla.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Vicky Woodrum Rohrer (Bill), and Wanda Davis Sutton (Rahn), all of Raleigh, N.C.; and son, Michael Wayne Davis (Julie), of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Chelsey Woodrum, Tyler Woodrum, Kyleigh Sutton Albrecht (Josh), Gray Sutton and Reid Sutton. She is also survived by four step-children, Michael, Mathew and Andy Kostka, all of Michigan, and Lorrie Pardee of Jacksonville, Fla. She is survived by her sister, Betty Jo Steuart (Jimmie), and brother, Carroll P. Amiss (Carole), all of Lynchburg and Madison Heights Va.

Jean worked in the funeral home industry for over 20 years. While living in Sun City, Fla., she was very active in her Homeowner’s Association, the Purple Butterflies Red Hat Society and dancing, especially ballroom and tap. She loved traveling and a good margarita. Her favorite event she looked forward to every year was sitting around the campfire after Thanksgiving dinner, sharing stories with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, having served as a deacon for three years.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Florida National Cemetery, where her ashes will be placed with those of her husband Mike and son, Bruce Hal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sun City Center Emergency Squad or Security Patrol, as well as Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, N.C.

For additional information or for service details, please reach out to the family directly.

Dr. Harry D. Vildibill

Dr. Harry D. Vildibill, born Nov. 10, 1931, passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Service and reception will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church 402 E. Lumsden Road., Brandon, FL 33511.

Straight from the Air Force he came to Brandon, Fla., to set up the first veterinarian practice in East Hillsborough County. He raised five children: Charles Paul, Stephen Paul, Patti Vargo, Douglas Vildibill and Cabell Vildibill.

He was instrumental in building two local churches, honorary mayor, president of the Florida Veterinarian Association, lifetime member of Kiwanis of Brandon, Ducks Unlimited, king in the Krewe of Venus. He was the national veterinarian inspector for Hartz Mountain birds and fish, cared for many of the Gibsonton carnival animals and took care of the Sheriffs K-9 dogs at no cost. He was a true animal lover, volunteer and builder of the community.

In lieu of flowers, to celebrate his legacy, his family asks you to consider supporting his veterinary school the University of Georgia. Giving can be on line or by check payable to UGA Foundation, The University of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602. In the memo line, write “Vet Med-in memory of Dr. Vildibill.