Lots of things happening at the Firehouse during holiday season

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin has a full slate of events planned for December you just might want to include in your holiday in your festivities.

Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts owner Laura Nation will return for her latest floral design workshop at 3 p.m. Dec. 1. This one’s sure to “sleigh” your family and friends.

Nation will show participants how to create and take home a colorful Christmas-themed centerpiece everyone’s sure to think came straight from her shop.

The class will cover the basics of floral design, including the use of greening, choosing the right combination and quantity of real flowers, the use of height and proportion, making your design three-dimensional and adding some important finishing touches.

Space is limited, so RSVP quickly. Bring along family members or friends to make the experience even more delightful. The cost is $50 per person. All supplies are included.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, saxophonist Valerie Gillespie, of Apollo Beach, will perform a Christmas jazz show Center Stage at the Firehouse. It’s sure to include a soulful mix of vocal and instrumental cuts from her popular fourth album, “It Can’t Be Christmas Without You.”

Admission is $23 for members, $28 for nonmembers. Snacks and adult beverages are available. RSVP for this sure-to-be-sold-out event.

If you’re looking for something different to do, artist Dee Hood, of Ruskin, will present a two-hour class on the unique technique of using alcohol ink to create two lovely, colorful silk scarves. This first-of-its-kind class promises to be a hit, so RSVP quickly if you’re Interested.

The class will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The $40 cost includes all materials.

And let’s not forget our pets.

Professional photographer Kimberly Tannehill, of Travel Thing Photography, will be on hand Dec. 11 and 13 to take pet photos in a Christmas-themed setting in front of the old fire truck in front of the Firehouse.

You can have a photo taken of you and your pet(s) or a portrait of your pet(s) alone.

“This is a great opportunity to have a cherished picture of your pet and support two great causes at the same time,” said Firehouse Cultural Center Programs Manager Beth Stein. “The cost is $40, and half the proceeds will go to the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin and the Firehouse Cultural Center.”

You’ll receive a minimum of five photos sent to your email to use as you wish. Bookings are every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RSVPs are a must for any of these events. Visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.