Football squads in East Hillsborough drops 8A playoffs

By STEVE JACKSON

South Shore’s Sumner High nipped Northeast High of St. Petersburg 8-6 in the opening round of the FHSAA playoffs last Friday. The 9-1 Stingrays continue their stunning playoff run in Class 6A this Friday. Coach Alonzo Ashwood’s Sumner has another playoff game at home, hosting 10-2 Hillsborough High at Sumner in a semi-final match. The winner faces the winner of Hillsborough vs. Braden River on Nov. 26. Losers of the Nov. 19 games see their season end.

Sumner is the lone South Shore high school participating in the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) 2021 playoffs at any level. Four other east Hillsborough County schools had their football season conclude with losses in first round playoff action last week. Only Seffner Christian Academy, a Class 2A school in northeast Hillsborough County won. The Crusaders advance against First Baptist Academy of Naples this Friday night.

Four losers in the opening round of playoffs near the South Shore and competitors of South Shore high schools experienced an end to their football seasons last week. All play football in Class 8A. The Newsome Wolves of Lithia dropped a 28-21 contest to Osceola High. Three other teams were routed in opening playoff matches. Durant was overwhelmed by West Orange, 55-6. Plant City was also soundly trounced by the number one seed, Venice High, 55-7. Another area squad packing up its gear until next Fall was Steinbrenner High in Lutz, beaten 31-7 by the Riverview Rams of Sarasota.

In Class 7A involving area high schools in the playoffs, top-ranked Tampa Bay Tech remains unbeaten. TBT ran its unblemished record to 11-0 with a 30-7 thrashing of Largo High. Palmetto High stomped Wiregrass Ranch High 41-8 and Lehigh High whipped Gaither High 27-0. Staying alive, Wharton High slipped past Mitchell High at New Port Richey, 15-8. TBT is heavily favored at home against Palmetto this Friday. Wharton hopes to advance, facing semi-final foe Lehigh.

Regional finals for winners continue Nov. 26. Statewide semi-finals are Dec. 3 in Ft. Lauderdale. The curtain drops on Dec. 10 when the two surviving teams meet for the State Championship in Ft. Lauderdale.