SCC Community Association’s Long Range Planning Committee seeks residents’ input

By LOIS KINDLE

In late August, Sun City Center Community Association residents voted down a proposed $5.8 million, two-story building to replace Rollins Row on the association’s north campus. So it’s back to the drawing board for community leaders who want to keep the community vibrant and appealing to both current and future residents.

Toward that end, Bob Sullivan, community association president, asked Eric Porr, board member, to resume meetings of the Long Range Planning Committee on a regular basis. Porr has already begun the process of creating a new survey that will hopefully increase interest and participation.

“I’m happy to be chairing this committee and am currently recruiting community members, with equal representation from the north and south sides of State Road 674,” Porr said, adding he’s looking for folks with a broad range of backgrounds and skills. “I plan to meet with those selected on Zoom and in person as soon as next week. In the beginning, we’ll meet weekly and less frequently later on.

The chairman has agreed to consult with Josue Robles Caraballo, a faculty and research associate with the USF School of Architecture and Community Design. Caraballo will attend the committee’s Dec. 8 meeting to learn residents’ responses from the 2019 community-wide survey and provide ideas on how to address their priorities in a cost-effective way.

Porr plans to get the survey to residents in January, since “it’s a good time when most snowbirds are here,” he said.

Meanwhile committee members will be gathering feedback from residents to help him develop the survey.

“I can’t wait to hear from my neighbors as to what they want,” said committee member Debbie Caneen, who is proposing her own wish list during the information-gathering process. She’s hosting a focus group from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Atrium Caper Room and is inviting anyone interested to come and share their ideas on improving the campus for everyone’s use.

“If you can’t attend the meeting, you can email me at debbiecaneen@gmail.com or call 813-892-2990,” Caneen said. “It’s essential as many people as possible participate and have a voice in the process so that what we recommend to the C.A. board reflects a comprehensive view of the community at large.”

“The goal of the Long Range Planning Committee is to further define through focus groups and surveys what our residents want and then make recommendations to the board,” Porr said.