Obituaries for the week of Nov 11, 2021

George W. Maling

George William Maling of Jamaica Plains, Mass., and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The son of the late John and Katherine Maling, he was also the beloved nephew of Aunt Margaret Sullivan.

Predeceased by his first wife, Ann Joyce Maling, George later married Rosemary Kolodziejski.

George was also predeceased by his brother John and sisters, Glenna and Katherine, but he has enjoyed a lifetime of friendship and love of his sister Mary of Sun City Center.

George was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy, Wayne, Pa. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to fight in the Korean War in 1950. After suffering wounds for which he received two purple hearts, George returned home to begin life of marriage, children, Boston College Business Degree and a successful business life with Globe International.

George and Ann raised a beautiful family of five children, Katherine, George Jr., Michael, John and Mary. Eventually Florida became home, and he began a volunteer life: Knights of Columbus, Faithful Navigator, Special Olympics, chaplain of the Leatherworkers, life-time member of the Disabled American Veterans Post 110 and 1st Marine Division Association, captain of SCC Security Patrol, and past secretary of Caloosa Greens Men’s Golf Association.

A Memorial Service will be held at Sun City Center Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. Donations to the SCC Security Patrol in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.

Mildred M. Burris

Mildred Mary Burris, 100, a 42-year, permanent resident of Kings Point, Sun City Center Fla., passed away on Oct. 26, 2021. She was a loving mother and will be missed greatly by her family and by everyone who knew her. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert, and daughter Janice. She is survived by her son Edward and daughter-in-law (Elizabeth) of Kings Point; granddaughter, Debbie Jones (Craig), and great-granddaughter Ashley, all of Valrico, Fla.; also a sister, Stella Warschauer, of Columbus, Ohio; and nieces, Vickie Warschauer, of Columbus, Ohio, and Linda Warschauer (Ken), of Sanibel Island, Fla.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1921, in Columbus, Ohio, to Victor and Virginia Claprood, the oldest of five children. Growing up during the Depression era, she was keenly aware of the value of money and making do with the things you had. She was a bookkeeper by trade.

Millie and Bob’s joy of traveling led them to take many cruises, including the Panama Canal, Alaska and the Rhine River. They also visited their son and his family in the Navy while they were stationed in Spain and Japan.

Millie served her condo association for many years as president and resident point of contact. She was active at the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center.

She enjoyed knitting and making Christmas decorations. She also participated in making charitable donations through the Kings Point sewing group.

She was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all those fortunate to know her.

Mildred will be cremated by the National Cremation Society of Ruskin, Fla., and will then be interned alongside her husband at Sky Memorial Gardens, Palmetto, Fla. A service will be scheduled at a later date.

Helen Chinn

Helen Chinn, 93, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. Helen is survived by her grandchildren, Brian Chinn, Gina Rush and Michelle Davis.

Helen was the middle child of five sisters; Thelma McCuiston is her surviving sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Chinn; sons, Richard and Michael Chinn; and long time, faithful companion, Arlie Carrier. Helen was very active in the VFW and both Moose and Elks clubs. There will be a memorial service in the spring in Drexel, Mo.

Betty Cummings

Betty (Brengel) Cummings entered into a peaceful rest on Nov. 3, 2021, after a long illness. Wife to Roger Cummings for over 70 years; mother of the late David Cummings, Linda Heinen (Jay) and Gail Lauzon; grandmother to five lovely grandchildren; and great-grandmother to four.

She moved to Sun City Center 30 years ago from the Buffalo, N.Y. area. Betty loved bridge, golf, shopping and chocolate. The family will have a private service. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations can be made in her honor to Hospice House of Sun City Center.

Richard D. Holgate

Richard Dixon Holgate, 83, the beloved husband to Ellen Marie (Price) Holgate of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away into the arms of our heavenly Father on Oct. 20, surrounded by his loving wife of 59 years and three adoring daughters, Susan (wife of Donald Warfel Sr.), Marybeth Holgate and Lisa Holgate. His three grandsons, Donald Warfel Jr. (husband to Sharesse), Michael Warfel and Tyler Whatley, could not have loved him more. Richard’s four great-grandchildren brought him immense joy. Born April 14, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of Richard and Gertrude Holgate who preceded him in death. He was the brother of Barbara Joan (Joseph) Abrams and Andrea (Dick) Saylor and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Richard graduated from Frankford HS, class of 1956; attended The University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School; and enlisted in the Army (volunteered for the draft) in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He married the love of his life and best friend, Ellen Marie Price, on Jan. 27, 1962.

He worked his entire life, wanting only to take care of his family, spending 35 years working at PECO and retiring in senior management. He then spent 10 years as superintendent of the water department In Lancaster, Pa. In 2000, Richard and his wife moved to Florida, where he enjoyed serving on several boards; golfing on the golf course, where his home sits; playing poker; never missing a day at the gym or his Thursday afternoons spent with his dear friend, Carl Roccia, where they would have their “cocktails and cigars” and “solve the world’s problems.”

Richard’s life and memory will be cherished by all the lives he touched. In parting or ending a conversation, he would say, “Bye for now.” Though we won’t hear this any longer, we want to say,

“See you soon.”

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ruskin, on Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Interment to be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapters Health System (Life Path Hospice) at www.chaptershealth.org/.

David Brandt Olwin

David Brandt Olwin, 92, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2021, at home in Claremore, Okla., where he had moved from Sun City Center, Fla., to his son’s home in 2018.

Dave was born April 8, 1929, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Jacob and Elizabeth Olive Olwin. He attended North Dakota State University, and served in the Army as 1st Sgt. during the Korean War. In 1950, he married Joyce E. Foley in Chicago, and they moved to Newaygo, Mich., in 1955. Dave owned and operated numerous successful agricultural businesses there and served as Brooks Twp. zoning officer. In 2002, the Olwin’s retired and moved to Kings Point, Sun City Center, after wintering at Hawaiian Isles RV Resort in Ruskin for many years.

Dave and Joyce had two children, Kris and his wife Brenda in Oklahoma, and Sarah in Michigan; three step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

In 2017, Dave was predeceased by Joyce after 67 years of marriage. Their combined memorial service will be held in Newaygo, Mich.

Charles Scaglione

Charles (Chuck) Scaglione passed away Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 93. Chuck was born in New Castle, Pa. He survived his wife Shirley and son, Chuck Scaglione Jr. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He left behind his daughters, Cindy Williams and Judy Mahaffey, along with his son, Chris Scaglione; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was a kind, caring person and was always there for his family and friends. He has been joined again with the love of his life, Shirley. He will truly be missed by all but will always be in our hearts. Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Zipperer’s Funeral Home

Richard A. Wall

Richard A. Wall passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2021, at the age of 89, at his home in Ruskin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Vel; sons, Rick and Terry; and granddaughter Jordan.

Richard leaves us with memories of his talents, his music abilities, his faith in God, his love for his family and friends, and his church family at Southside.

He is being buried Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Robert John Bizzano

Robert John (Bob) Bizzano, 76, died Oct. 22, 2021, of complications from heart and pulmonary failure. He was a hard working man, dedicated over his lifetime to the Navy, Holyoke Community College, Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies (now Nokia), Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, the Sun City Center Security Patrol and the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. An engineer who gets his hands dirty is the best kind. That was Bob.

He was born March 31, 1945, in Abington, Pa., to Joseph and Mildred Bizzano, who predeceased him. Bob lived in Madison, N.J.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Columbus, Ohio; and, finally, in Sun City Center, Fla. He met Kathy at Western Electric in Indianapolis after returning from college. They enjoyed/endured 49-plus years together. They shared warm, loving and comfortable homes with a variety of pets. Their beloved son Jeremy has enriched their life immeasurably.

Bob had good jobs, vehicles, hobbies and many fun friends. He had a wonderful, sick and irreverent sense of humor, which he shared with his pals. He was a very handy guy but humble. He carried himself well, even in his retirement/volunteering uniform of jeans, T-shirt, sandals or boots and Navy ball cap. Bob was always true to himself.

He lived his life doing what he wanted and not doing what he didn’t want. He was enthusiastic about sports car rallying, 4-wheel-drive off-roading, camping, bicycling, scuba diving and target shooting. He loved all the animals at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary. He liked fixing things at the squad.

Bob is survived by his wife Kathy, Sun City Center, Fla.; his son Jeremy, Columbus, Ohio; his sister, Carole Weidler, Cromwell, Conn.; his brother, Joseph (Nancy), Delano, Minn.; his sister-in-law, Susan Stanis, Sun City Center, Fla.; many nieces and nephews peppered all across the country; his brother-from-another-mother, Paul Anderson (Kathy), Hardeeville, S.C.; and, finally, his Chihuahua Spooky and cats, KC and Sambuca – all rescues.

Kathy thanks all the kind souls at Tampa General Hospital and Kindred Hospital for what they do all the time but, especially, for taking gentle care of Bob. She cherishes Bob for their wonderful long life together. The love is deep and never dies. The immediate family will have a small private ceremony. A Celebration of Life for Robert Bizzano may be held in the near future. Think of Bob with a smile. If you wish, please donate to Bob’s beloved Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma, FL 33598, or the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Carolyn Altman

Carolyn (née Fish) Altman, 85, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Carolyn was the treasured wife of Martin Altman; beloved sister of Ceil Kolin (Barry Dec); devoted mother to Marc (Paula Williams) of Cleveland, Ohio, Robert of Indianapolis, Ind., and Dr. Jerald (Lisa) of Phoenix, Ariz. She was proud Nana Carol to Jordan Bupp, Brooke Altman, Sophie Altman, Emma Altman and Eli Altman; great-grandmother of Austin Bupp; and special aunt of Randy Kolin and Ellen Randall (Tom).

Private services were held due to COVID precautions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sun City Emergency Squad or LifePath Hospice of Sun City Center. To express condolences online, visit segalfuneralhome.com/.