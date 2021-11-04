Obituaries for the week of Nov 4, 2021

Irene Rich

Irene Lucille (Willett) Rich, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Irene was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Edward J. Willett and Anna (Bevilacqua) Willett. She graduated from Rosary Hill College in 1954 with a B.A. in English and a minor in French. She received her master’s degree in education from the University of Buffalo in 1959.

Irene taught and held various roles in both print journalism and public relations. Irene met and married the love of her life, Bill Rich, in Buffalo, New York. They later moved to Basking Ridge, New Jersey, where she continued to teach and expand her career as a writer and editor. In 1987, Irene and her husband Bill formed their own company, a money mailer direct mail franchise that specialized in advertising and marketing consulting. They retired to Florida in 2002. Irene was an avid reader, TV and movie buff. She loved traveling, languages, art and food – especially baked goods – the running joke in the family is that “She never met a jelly donut she didn’t like!” She enjoyed making friends, cooking and attending and hosting gatherings. Irene enjoyed living life, surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends as well as Sandy – her beloved cockapoo.

Irene is survived by her son, Clifford (Natalie) Rich; son, Douglas (Tracy) Rich; her grandchildren, Olivia Rich, Allison, Kaitlyn and William Rich; she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, William E. Rich.

Irene’s funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. A reception with light refreshments will follow the Mass.

Irene was passionate about AmVets ( https://amvets.org/ ) and the Humane Society (https://www.nationalhumane.com/. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Irene’s memory to either organization.

Richard Samuel Jones

Richard Samuel Jones lost his battle to Lewy body dementia on Oct. 8, 2021. He was the only son of parents who were also the only children of their families. He often reminded us of that. His mother Doris and father Kent welcomed him into the world on April, 5, 1945, in Ponca City, Okla. He worked in the oil and gas industry as a chemical engineer and ran a successful consulting firm before he retired.

He was an avid big game hunter and traveled all over the country for business and to hunt such beautiful creatures as the grizzly. He was active in his youth and enjoyed a good round of golf. He was a storyteller and could always find a joke hidden up his sleeve. He could be described as a genius, and he would let you know that if you dared to play a game of trivia.

His heart was filled with love for my mother Anitha. Even as Lewy body ravaged his body and brain, he knew my mom and that he was loved. He leaves behind a wonderful family with his daughter Martie; son Chuck; and grandchildren, Hannah, Brandon, Nicholas, Rachel, Grant, Jacob, Landon, Drew and Dalton Samuel. Oh, and me, Cheri, his youngest step-daughter, although after 36 years, I am glad he was part of my life. He taught me so much, including how to be a better writer. He is the reason I am going through the doctorate program. He was my inspiration for writing about the struggles of Lewy body dementia.

Richard “Dick” Jones will live on as he made a donation of life and gave to research for Lewy body research. He will also live on in the stories we tell and the jokes we make. We are planning to plant an Eastern redbud tree as the Oklahoma state tree in his honor. Remember, tomorrow is never promised.

Beulah Wassel

Beulah (Bea) Wassel (nee Havens), age 90, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 22, 2021. Her giving spirit made her a tireless volunteer, most recently with the Sun City Center Security Patrol. Bea enjoyed entertaining and spending time with friends, family and her great-grandchildren.

She’s preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Wassel, one brother and one sister. Bea is survived by her children, Bain Wassel (Rose) and Bonnie Wassel LaBadie; brothers, Donald Havens, Wendell Havens and Kenneth Havens; two grandsons and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Sun City Center, Fla. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sun City Center Hospice House or your local hospice.

Teresa A. Danecki

Teresa Anna Danecki, 73, of Apollo Beach, Fla., passed away on Oct. 26, 2021.

She was born on April 25, 1948, in Gliwice, Poland to the late Jerzy and Stanislawa (Chrobak) Gnoinski.

Teresa came to the United States from Poland in 1967. She worked for Stanley and was an accompanist and performer for the Polish choir in New Britain, Conn., until she moved to Apollo Beach in 1975. Throughout the next 45 years she enriched many lives with her piano education and performances.

She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend and animal lover.

She is survived by her husband, Henry J. Danecki; children, Marzena (Michael) Coughlin, Drew (Cindy) Danecki; grandchildren, Elizabeth Coughlin, Noah Coughlin, Gavin Danecki, Ethan Danecki, Ava Danecki; nephew, Marek Adamski; many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Krystyna Adamska.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Avenue NE, Ruskin, FL 33570, followed by a reception at St. Joachim Hall and committal at Ruskin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Teresa to St. Anne Catholic Church.

Sylvia Graves

Sylvia (Suggs) Graves went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2021. She was married to her loving husband, Robert J. Graves, for 58 years. She is survived by sons, Robert Graves Jr. (Marcey), Richard Graves (Lori); daughter, Susan Graves Yedinak (Rudi); seven grandchildren, Robert III (Lindsey), David (Carrie), Candice (Chris), Richard III (Amanda), Melody (Mitch), Tyler and Patrick (Bridgett); three great-grandchildren, Eden, Lily and Trace; one nephew, Dan Suggs III (Kylen); and beloved great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Pauline Suggs; husband Robert; brother, Dan Suggs Jr. (Rhonda); and niece, Nicole Suggs.

She was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Jacksonville, Fla. She moved to Ruskin in 1956 and was a member of Gibsonton Baptist Church. She taught private piano lessons in Ruskin for over 20 years and was the pianist for Northside Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church. She taught piano lessons at Temple Heights Christian School. She loved to dance and often sang at Church.

Sylvia was a member of the Ruskin Junior Woman’s Club, Eastern Star (where she held the position of organist) and the PTF’s at Temple Heights and Ruskin Elementary (where she was president for two years). She ran school festivals for both schools for 13 years. She was active in cub scouts and taught Sunday school for many years along with Acteens. She was a founding member of the Orange Blossom 56 Club. She was passionate in watching the Rays play ball.

Services for Mrs. Graves have already been held.