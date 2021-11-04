Manatee Viewing Center reopens for 2021-2022 season

By LOIS KINDLE

Hundreds of thousands of people who visit Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center each year will be happy to learn it has finally reopened. The popular Apollo Beach attraction has not seen a single visitor since March 13, 2020, when its gates were closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited to be open again,” said senior environmental technician Jamie Woodlee, who manages the facility. “We’ve been closed for 19 months and can’t wait to see everyone.”

During the closure, Tampa Electric has been busy renovating the center’s education building. Visitors will soon enjoy a variety of new displays and interactive games. Construction is expected to be reopened by late December or early January.

Extra safety precautions will be in place this season, including limiting the number of guests inside the gift shop, requiring masks be worn indoors, increased cleaning procedures and the placement of more hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing and masks will be requested outdoors.

The Manatee Viewing Center’s most popular draw is the arrival of hundreds of West Indian manatees that seek refuge in the warm-water discharge canal of Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station. The canal was designated a state- and federally-protected sanctuary in 1986, when the Manatee Viewing Center opened for the first time. Since then, more than six million people have come to view the gentle sea cows.

As they do every year, manatees will start coming to the discharge canal as the waters of Tampa Bay drop to 68 degrees or lower. They’ve gathered there during winter and early spring since the early 1970s.

Other popular features visitors enjoy include the Manatee Viewing Center’s stingrays touch tank, its 50-foot observation tower overlooking Tampa Bay, boardwalk, nature trails, butterfly garden and gift shop.

Per Tampa Electric spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs, the Manatee Viewing Center is the anchor attraction for the Florida Conservation and Technology Center, a project made possible through the public-private partnership of Tampa Electric, The Florida Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Its 500-acre campus will ultimately include Tampa Electric’s Clean Energy Center, The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center and Coral Care Complex, and FWC’s Suncoast Youth Conservation Center and Marine Fisheries Enhancement Center.

The Clean Energy Center and Youth Conservation Center are now open, but the other buildings remain under construction. A grand opening for the entire Florida Conservation and Technology Center is expected to take place in January.

The trail within the preserve at the Manatee Viewing Center is part of the latest Hillsborough County Hiking Spree, which began Nov. 1 and will end March 31, 2022. The spree features 26 trails at 22 locations throughout the county. For more information and to register, visit www.HCFLGov.net/HikingSpree.

The Manatee Viewing Center’s daily hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through April 15. It closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended. ADA-certified service animals are the only pets allowed.

The Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

For more information, visit www.tampaelectric.com/manatee or call 813-228-4289.