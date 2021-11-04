Book highlights Sun City Center’s 60-year history

Bob Lochte has a healthy respect for preserving history, and his extensive journalism career reflects that. When he and wife Kate moved to Florida from Kentucky in 2018, he quickly gravitated toward Sun City Center’s History Society. His interest evolved into a collaboration with John Bowker to create an updated history book to celebrate the community’s upcoming 60th anniversary. Bowker, who authored the 50th anniversary book and is well-known in the SCC community as its historian, says the new book is “the result of Bob’s fresh approach to researching how this place came to be.”

Susan Muise, History Society president since 2020, is delighted with Sixty Years in Sun City Center Florida—The Grand Experiment at Florida’s First planned Retirement Community, which made its debut in October. It was available at the Community Society’s Oct. 16 FallFest and now is being sold in the Community Association’s Atrium building on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon through Nov. 22 ($25 cash or check). After that, requests can be made by contacting the History Society: SCC historysoc@gmail.com or 813-633-3038.

Bowker, Lochte and Muise are all quick to emphasize that gathering 60 years of history into one manuscript was a team project, spanning two years. In addition to acknowledging the efforts of these three, the book includes the following tributes: Rusty Seiden, archivist; Ilona Merritt, layout/design; Stan Lipski, aerial photographer; Kai Rambow, photographer; Bob Sanchez, writer; Paul Wheat, consultant, Ron Matelski, Community Association liaison; Janet Ditmore, copy editor; Sam Sudman, epilogue.

Muise added that books will also be available at a 60th Anniversary Ice Cream Social at Community Hall for CA members on November 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.