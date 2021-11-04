Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar opens in South Shore

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re someone who’d like to learn about fine wines, or you enjoy drinking and purchasing them while gathering socially with friends and neighbors, a one-of-kind wine bar has opened in Apollo Beach.

Owned and operated by Tula and Mike Alfano, the Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar celebrated its grand opening Oct. 7 with members of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and numerous area residents. Since then, a steady stream of customers has been coming by to discover what all the buzz is about.

“As a certified sommelière who has had a lifelong love of and interest in wine, I was thrilled to find out we were getting a wine bar here in Apollo Beach,” said Janice Bayruns, a longtime resident of Apollo Beach. “Tura and Mike are about as nice and hospitable as two people can possibly be. Their establishment is beautiful, cozy and includes outdoor seating.

“I already consider myself a “regular” and have introduced a number of my wine-loving friends to this fabulous new addition to South Shore,” she said.

The Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar is at 238 Harbor Village Lane, next door to Optical Outfitters. The establishment offers an extensive selection of more than 200 fine wines from all over the globe by the glass or bottle.

“We try to touch every part of the world,” Tura Alfano said. “We have all of the main varietals and others that are less known. We also offer made-to-order small food plates and charcuterie boards and about 80 craft beers. We’re working toward 100.”

The Alfanos’ future plans include offering flatbreads and paninis. They’d also like to begin highlighting local breweries by featuring their products on tap or securing them through a distributor.

The couple said they are “big on education.” A large part of their mission is to introduce the public to the art of wine drinking, to new wines they’ve never tasted and to food pairings.

Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m., they host Wine Society Night, an interactive learning experience that includes wines and proper food pairings. The cost is $25 per person.

On the first Tuesday of the month, Society Wine Club members get two to four wines of their choosing, depending on their membership level, which ranges from $40 to $80 per month.

There’s more:

On Wednesdays, they offer 25% off all wine bottles and craft beers to all first responders, law enforcement, military, teachers and healthcare workers. And Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon, customers can enjoy $5 mimosas and Bellinis.

The Alfanos also present special events throughout the year, including their upcoming Friendsgiving Wine Society, which is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 23.

South Shore’s only wine bar has seating capacity for 48 guests indoors, 24 outdoors and is open seven days per week. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to “10ish” Monday through Thursday; noon to around midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to “10ish” Sunday. Gift certificates and gift baskets are available, and all major credit cards are accepted

For more information on the Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar, call 813-331-3907, visit Facebook, Instagram or email apollobeachwinebar@yahoo.com. Its website is currently under development.