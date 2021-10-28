Home News Spirited crowd welcomes back Trick or Treat Street
Spirited crowd welcomes back Trick or Treat Street

by theObserver

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

After a pandemic closing last year, the wildly popular Trick or Treat Street (TOTS) returned to thousands of children and their families at Riverview High School on Oct. 23.
Presented by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, the annual event features “BOOths” decorated by area nonprofits and businesses, along with a Monster Mash Kid Zone presented by Christopher Ligori & Associates, attorneys at law.

Overall Best in the TOTS “BOOth” decorating contest went to the Krewe of SouthShore Maruders.

“TOTS was one of the first events I ever attended as a community member and then as member of the chamber,” said Kristi McCart, of McCart & Tesmer, P.A., who chaired this year’s event with Theresa Sharkey, owner of Your Pie Pizza in Bloomingdale, and Michael Broussard, owner of The Flying Locksmiths.
“It’s a safe space for our community to have some fun,” McCart added. “And it’s near and dear to my heart, seeing all the kids walking through and so excited to see all the tents and decorations.”

East Bay High graduates and twins, Kimberly and Emily Pesquera of Riverview, with their dog, Molly, who took home the top prize in the TOTS pet contest.

Along with costume contests for various ages, TOTS also recognized best-decorated booths, including for Overall Best (Krewe of SouthShore Maruders) and Scariest (DeSoto Lodge #105 F&AM). The top pet contest award went to a dog named Molly, seated in a lightning-themed trailer, decorated by twins Emily and Kimberly Pesquera of Riverview, who are also East Bay High graduates.

For more coverage of this year’s event, visit: www.RiverviewChamber.com, along with the chamber’s Facebook page.

Riverview High School Principal Brian Spiro stopped for a photo at the Thunder Bay Volleyball Academy “BOOth” at Trick or Treat Street on Oct. 23.

Those pictured show off their costumes for one of several costume contests at the Oct. 23 TOTS event at Riverview High School.

 

YMCA Camp Cristina had its presence again at the annual TOTS event in Riverview.

