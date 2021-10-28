Spirited crowd welcomes back Trick or Treat Street

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

After a pandemic closing last year, the wildly popular Trick or Treat Street (TOTS) returned to thousands of children and their families at Riverview High School on Oct. 23.

Presented by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, the annual event features “BOOths” decorated by area nonprofits and businesses, along with a Monster Mash Kid Zone presented by Christopher Ligori & Associates, attorneys at law.

“TOTS was one of the first events I ever attended as a community member and then as member of the chamber,” said Kristi McCart, of McCart & Tesmer, P.A., who chaired this year’s event with Theresa Sharkey, owner of Your Pie Pizza in Bloomingdale, and Michael Broussard, owner of The Flying Locksmiths.

“It’s a safe space for our community to have some fun,” McCart added. “And it’s near and dear to my heart, seeing all the kids walking through and so excited to see all the tents and decorations.”

Along with costume contests for various ages, TOTS also recognized best-decorated booths, including for Overall Best (Krewe of SouthShore Maruders) and Scariest (DeSoto Lodge #105 F&AM). The top pet contest award went to a dog named Molly, seated in a lightning-themed trailer, decorated by twins Emily and Kimberly Pesquera of Riverview, who are also East Bay High graduates.

For more coverage of this year’s event, visit: www.RiverviewChamber.com, along with the chamber’s Facebook page.