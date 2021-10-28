Recycled Yard Art Contest organizers celebrate, seek entries

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Kudos to “Hungry Mouse,” “Happy Gnomes” and the “Fairy Bell” tree decoration, award winners in this year’s Recycled Yard Art Contest at the Hillsborough County Fair.

Held twice a year for more than a decade, the contest is presented by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and its Hillsborough County UF/IFAS Extension in Seffner.

Contests are held at both the Florida State Fair and the Hillsborough County Fair, which ended its 11-day run Oct. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

Extension agents now seek entries for the Recycled Yard Art Contests at the Florida State Fair, which is set to return Feb. 10-21 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, at 4800 U.S. Highway 301 North.

The premise for both contests is to reuse and recycle items that have outlived their purposes to create two- and three-dimensional art work that adds beauty, not waste, to the world.

“This year we welcomed yet another group of creative residents,” said extension agents Lisa Meredith and Lynn Barber, who, in announcing Hillsborough County Fair award winners, asked also for Florida State Fair contest submissions. “Our challenge to you is to put on your creativity hats now.”

For ideas, look no further than this year’s Hillsborough County Fair entrants.

With 1,065 votes to tally, the People’s Choice Award went to Andy Hamilton for his “Hungry Mouse,” created with a canister, pressure gauge, horseshoes, nails, cat food can, marbles and scrap metal.

The Judge’s Choice Award for adult submissions went to “Happy Gnomes,” created by Susan Ferrell with plastic bottles, bottle caps, Target shopping bags and transparency sheets.

The Judge’s Choice Award for youth submissions went to “Fairy Bells” created by Madison Koch with leftover quilt fabric, bells, a broken necklace, tree branch and old key. Koch said she designed the piece to “hang in a tree and attract fairies.”

Additional art entries included “Bird in Lake” (made with scrap metal and exhaust pipe and tip), “The Funky Turtle” (with colander, golf clubs and marbles), “Angler Fish” (with grinder, rebar, scrap metal and marbles), “Snail” (with pulley, chain, nails, nuts and marbles) and “Vulture” (with shovel, hook, gears, rebar, scrap metal and marbles). The “Donkey Pulling Cart” showcased catalytic converters, fertilizer, rope, scrap tubing and a muffler.

Barber has a long history with yard art contests.

In an interview after the last Hillsborough County Fair contest, held in 2019 before the pandemic, Barber said the movement to create art out of discarded and re-purposed materials provides not only “a good amount of income for people who do this for a living” but also a purposeful outlet for people of all ages who are “more concerned about environmental issues and recycling instead of throwing things out.”

This year’s Hillsborough County Fair contest-winning entries will be on display through Jan. 2 at UF/IFAS Extension in Seffner, at 5339 County Road 579. While there, visit the Bette S. Walker Discover Garden, a great way to see what grows best where and under what conditions, locally, using the nine principles of “Florida-Friendly Landscaping.”

The principles stress the importance of putting the right plant in the right place, efficient watering, appropriate fertilizing, mulch, wildlife attraction, responsible yard pest management, recycling yard waste, storm water runoff reduction and waterfront protection.

For more on UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County, call 813-744-5519 or visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/.