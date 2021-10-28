Pelican Players and local HCSO deputy collaborate for “Fool Me Once” presentation

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players will feature a double feature Nov. 6 with the presentation of “Fool Me Once,” followed by The “Speeding Ticket.” The doors open at 6 p.m., and the curtain rises at 6:30. Admission is free.

Directed by Carlyn Postle, “Fool Me Once” is the story of recently widowed Henrietta, who falls for four different kinds of fraud, only to be saved just in time by streetwise detective Sam Scam.

While the 25-minute presentation is lighthearted, the subject matter is serious. The swindles included in the play include construction fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud and funeral fraud. All of these frauds are among those currently being committed in Sun City Center, said Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry.

“We wanted to do this as a public service,” said Rick Svenson,” Pelican Players president.

“The Speeding Ticket” will follow immediately.

“It’s a delightful and very funny 10-minute play about a sweet little grandmother named Starlight Moon who’s stopped for speeding and will say just about anything to avoid getting a ticket,” said Donna Fiore, the play’s director. “It’s for audience [members]to decide just how sweet she is.

Everyone will love it!” she said.

Both plays are being performed with special permission from ArtAge Publications’ Senior Theater Resource Center, Svensen said. Two local benefactors, Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Homecare of Southern Hillsborough County, and Christina Cieslik, owner of NextStage Senior Solutions, donated funding for rights to produce these plays.

The Pelican Players is a 501(c)(3) community theater group that was founded in 1981. Proceeds from its stage productions, for-hire murder mystery dinner theaters and Cabaret Singers go into a Community Foundation of Tampa Bay fund to provide scholarships to Hillsborough County students pursuing careers in the arts.

The group has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funding since its inception. Actors, stagehands and others willing to help with set design or costuming are always needed. Experience is helpful but not required, and all area residents are invited to participate and join.

For more information on the Pelican Players, visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org.

“Fool Me Once” cast

Kevin Steinke, Sam Scam

Kim Droege, Doris

Delyse Axin, Henrietta

James Williams, Mr. Vecino

Carol MacAllister, Ms. Doscara

Mary Anne Moseley, Leonora

Jimmy Sapia, Martin Rivas

Judy Rodman, Dana Cashola

Wendy Smith, B.D. Mettisin

Shirley Walker, Donut Hole C.S.R.

James Moseley, Rusty Bentnail

“The Speeding Ticket” cast

Mary Anne Moseley, Starlight Moon

Jeff Merry, Officer Brady

Peg Goodenow, Capt. Ellen

Production team for both plays

Mary Banaszak, producer

Shirley Walker, assistant director

Linda Stone, stage manager

Keith Postle, sound engineer

Laurie Failing, sound effects