New doctor joins father’s practice in Sun City Center

By LOIS KINDLE

Naumaan Hafeez, 29, always wanted to be like his dad, Dr. Javed Hafeez, the co-owner of Sunhill Medical Center in Sun City Center. His mother, Naseem, also a physician, gave up her career to raise her four sons.

“Seeing my parents caring for patients, the impact (my father’s) had in the community, the way his patients appreciate him and all the lives he’s affected influenced my decision to go into medicine,” Naumaan said.

After graduating from King High School’s International Baccalaureate in Tampa, the Brandon native first earned a Master of Science degree in management in 2014 from the University of Florida, followed by his medical degree from the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida four years later. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Advent Health Central in July 2021 and joined his dad’s practice in September.

During the four years he was a student at UF, Naumaan volunteered every Saturday for Project Downtown in Gainesville, which served hot meals to the homeless, indigent and disadvantaged members of the community and provided them resources. He also volunteered for Doctors Without Borders from 2011 to 2014.

The Apollo Beach resident and his wife, Amna Imran, a fourth-year resident in neurology, currently live in Apollo Beach with his parents. They have no children.

Naumann, who is board-certified in internal medicine, is thrilled to be practicing medicine, especially with his father,

“I enjoy working with patients of all ages, including seniors, and I find my work intellectually challenging and enjoyable,” he said. “My basic way of healing involves using evidence-based medicine and the latest treatments for my patients and showing them the dignity and respect I do my parents. “I believe in empowering them to take control of their health.”

Dr. Javed Hafeez is a 1976 graduate of King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan. He completed his internship at Newsham General Hospital in Liverpool, England, and residency in internal medicine at Sheppey Community Hospital in Minster on Sea, Kent, England. He joined Dr. Joseph Labarbera at Sunhill Medical Center, a physician-owned practice, in July in 1988. Labarbera has since retired.

Dr. Hafeez and his wife have lived in Apollo Beach 22 years. In addition to their sons, they have four grandkids.

“I enjoy medicine,” he said, smiling broadly. “I’m a people person, and I enjoy interacting with my patients.”

At age 68, the senior Hafeez continues to see the same number of patients he always has. Board certified in internal medicine, he practices at Sunhill Medical Center with Dr. Burhaan Ahmad, the son of a very close friend, and, most recently, with his son Naumann.

He’s serving his second term on the South Bay Hospital Board of Trustees, where he and his fellow physicians have privileges.

Sunhill Medical Center is at 3909 Galen Ct, Suite # 102, Sun City Center. The practice is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

For an appointment or more information, call 813-634-5502.