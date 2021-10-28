Enthusiastic attendees welcome FallFest

By PHYLLIS HODGES

FallFest organizers were enthusiastic about the October 16 event, sponsored by the Sun City Center Community Association. It combined the CA’s FunFest (normally in March) and Hi Neighbor (normally in November), both of which had been in hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The beautiful day and a robust stream of visitors made all the planning involved worthwhile. The CA’s Central Campus on Pebble Beach Boulevard N. was covered with entertainment, exhibits, demonstrations, food offerings and information about CA and other community activities. Participants included 74 clubs and organizations, 12 businesses, a bloodmobile and health care services.

Kim Roush, organizing committee, said the current plan is for Hi Neighbor to resume in November 2022 to help new residents learn about SCC activities. The next FunFest will follow in March 2023.