Home News Enthusiastic attendees welcome FallFest
News

Enthusiastic attendees welcome FallFest

by theObserver

By PHYLLIS HODGES

FallFest organizers were enthusiastic about the October 16 event, sponsored by the Sun City Center Community Association. It combined the CA’s FunFest (normally in March) and Hi Neighbor (normally in November), both of which had been in hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Seven clubs offered cuisine sure to please the most discerning palate.

The beautiful day and a robust stream of visitors made all the planning involved worthwhile. The CA’s Central Campus on Pebble Beach Boulevard N. was covered with entertainment, exhibits, demonstrations, food offerings and information about CA and other community activities. Participants included 74 clubs and organizations, 12 businesses, a bloodmobile and health care services.
Kim Roush, organizing committee, said the current plan is for Hi Neighbor to resume in November 2022 to help new residents learn about SCC activities. The next FunFest will follow in March 2023.

A routine by jazz dancers (Jazzmatazz) delighted the audience.

Yes, SCC does have a yacht club that offers sailors fun on Swan Lake.

Marty and Donna Barrett were among visitors perusing products made by the Sawdust Engineers.

The SCC Emergency Squad was on hand to explain its need for volunteers.

PHYLLIS HODGES Photos
The entertainment lineup included the SCC Women’s Chorus with lively tunes.

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Riverview couple operates Howling Hounds Sanctuary Rescue for...

Pelican Players and local HCSO deputy collaborate for...

Recycled Yard Art Contest organizers celebrate, seek entries

Spirited crowd welcomes back Trick or Treat Street

‘Shark Pride’ burns bright at TOTS event with...

New doctor joins father’s practice in Sun City...

Fall and holiday lights festivals set for Hillsborough...

Tampa Bay Water seeks mini-grant applicants to address...

Manatee Memorial Hospital to open standalone emergency facility...

Men’s Club of Sun City Center sponsors health...

Follow by Email
Facebook