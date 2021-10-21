Obituaries for the week of October 21, 2021

Susan Prophet

Susan (Place) Prophet, of Sun City Center, Fla., cherished wife and beloved mother, died Monday, Oct. 11, leaving a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Susan died of complications related to Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 79.

She and her husband, LeRoy Prophet, were married for 60 years. They met on a church hayride and were married in Waltham, Mass., in 1961. They had three children, Scott, Derek and Michelle and three grandchildren, Dylan, Hannah and Nicholas, all of Florida. Susan is also survived by a sister, Carol Daley, of Ayer, Mass.

Susan was born in Waltham and was predeceased by her mother Georgina; her father David; bothers, Mike and Don, of Waltham, Mass.; a sister, Diane, of Texas; and a grandson, Samuel A. Prophet.

Susan loved life and all the adventures she had. After graduating from Waltham High School in 1960, she became a secretary in the Public Relations Department at Raytheon Co. in Waltham. While her children were young, she stayed at home as a mother and housewife. When her children were older, she attended Northeastern University at night, Curry College during the days and, finally, University of Massachusetts in Boston, from which she graduated cum laude with a degree in Economics. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, where she wrote a weekly newsletter on New England banks and banking.

After working a short time as a proofreader, she and her husband moved to Florida after LeRoy retired from a 34 year career as an editor at the Boston Globe. They moved into their newly built home in Ruskin, Fla., in 2000.

Always enjoying working with her hands, Susan had her own interior painting business before beginning her favorite job, a professional custom picture framer, working out of her home workshop.

She was a member of the Ruskin Women’s Club and Sew Much Comfort, whose members made adaptive clothing for military members who had lost a limb or limbs in battle. She was also an avid and local award winning photographer.

A visitation for Susan will be at Sun City Center Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a short service for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Lake Wimauma Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Susan’s memory to the caring staff of either Cypress Creek Assisted Living at 970 Cypress Village Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573, or LifePath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Shirley Perkins

Shirley Perkins, 76, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Life Path Hospice in Sun City Center, Fla., due to complications from COPD. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive. The family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/, in lieu of flowers.

Shirley Marie McGinnis was born on Jan. 12, 1945, in Logan, W.Va., Shirley, often called Sherry by those closest to her, was one of three children of Virginia Arlee and Theodore Edward McGinnis. She had two brothers, Edward (Eddie) Wayne and David, both of whom would marry and provide her with nieces and nephews she loved dearly: Bryan, Stan, Paul, Andrea and Shannon.

Shirley attended Barboursville High School in Barbourville, W.V., and graduated in 1963. She married John H. East shortly after and they had two sons, Jeffrey H. East and Gregory S. East. They divorced in 1975.

Shirley met retired Army LTC Richard A. Perkins in Wilmington, N.C., and they were married on May 18, 1980. They moved to Vienna, Va., in 1983, before settling in Sun City Center in 1995. Shirley and Richard Perkins moved into Freedom Plaza in 2013.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband, both of her parents and her two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey H. East, of Harvest, Ala., Gregory S. East, of Brandon, Fla., and her step-children, Mallory Signorelli, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Richard Perkins, of Ocala, Fla. Additionally, she leaves behind 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews and their children.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She always loved traveling with Richard; they spent numerous vacations in Hawaii or cruising in different parts of the world.

Shirley will be laid to rest with Richard in Arlington National Cemetery with details to be announced.

Naomi McGuinness

Naomi McGuinness of Sun City Center, Fla., made it to her 82nd birthday on Oct. 12, 2021, and then went to Heaven. She was kind and loving and wonderful and will be missed by all who knew her.

Her daughter Melissa welcomes you to a visitation at Sun City Center Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, followed by interment. alongside her husband Bob, at Sarasota National Cemetery later that day.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Good Samaritan Services of Sun City Center or other charity of your choice. Visit www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com for Tribute Obituary.