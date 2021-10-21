Men’s Club of Sun City Center sponsors health fair at Community Hall

By LOIS KINDLE

Community members are invited to learn more about the providers in their area who help them address their health care needs at the 2021 SCC Men’s Club Health Fair. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m., Oct. 28, at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center. Admission is free.

“I encourage everyone in the community to come out and participate in the Sun City Center Men’s Club Health Fair this year,” said Debbie Caneen, who helped club Vice President Vincente Lopez organize the event. “We’ll have more than 40 vendors representing five area hospitals, several medical practices, pharmacies, charitable groups, senior service organizations and more.

“What better way to learn about a hospital, doctor’s office or other healthcare organization than to meet members of its team in a causal atmosphere where you can ask questions freely?” Caneen said. “I’m excited to meet a few of them myself.”

The health fair will include both live and pre-recorded special presentations by health care professionals, said SCC Men’s Club President Bruce Fraser. “We’ll also be promoting our programs and services, including the Lifeline Personal Emergency Response Support System and support groups for diabetes, low vision, neuropathy, hearing loss and Parkinson’s disease as will other participating vendors.”

The Men’s Club mission is to help educate aging area residents about the health issues they face and inform them of available resources to address those challenges. The biannual health fair is but one of the offshoots of that mission.

Here is a partial list of medical vendors who are participating in this upcoming event:

• South Bay Hospital

• St. Joseph Hospital South (BayCare Health System)

• Tampa General Hospital

• Moffitt Cancer Center

• Watson Clinic Dermatology

• Encompass Health Care of Sarasota

• Cano Health

• Tampa Bay Family Physicians

• Blake Thompson DMD

• Superior Care Pharmacy

• Physicians Choice Hearing

• Gentle Mobile Care

• Insight Life Care

Nonprofit groups in attendance will include LifePath Hospice, Lighthouse for the Blind, Campaign Against Human Trafficking & Domestic Violence, Seniors in Service and the Hearing Loss Association. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Bloodmobile will also be on hand, as will the SCC Emergency Squad.

Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center will offer free balance screening, the squad will provide complimentary blood pressure testing and Watson Clinic Dermatology and On Spot Dermatology (mobile medial vehicle) will offer free skin cancer screening. The event will also include lots of handouts and goodies, including Sun Towers Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies.

The pre-recorded medical presentations will be as follows:

• Vivian Sifontes, clinical trial navigator-educator for Moffitt Cancer Center, “Clinical Trials: Where Does It All Begin?”;

• Dr. Brandon Blue, assistant professor, Malignant Hematology Department, for Moffitt Cancer Center, “Blood Cancers 101.”:

Tampa General Hospital’s Dr. Eric Sommers, cardiothoracic surgeon, “Lung Cancer Screenings.”

South Bay Hospital’s live presentations will include an update at 12:30 p.m. by CEO Sheldon Barr on the hospital, COVID-19 and the new HCA Florida Family healthcare campaign, and discussions on neurology at 1 p.m. by Dr. Michael Park, primary foot care at 2 by podiatrist Dr. Bret Musser and orthopedics at 2:30 by Dr. Anthony F. Infante.

Manatee Memorial Hospital CEO Tom McDougal will also speak live at 1:30 p.m. about the hospital’s new standalone Emergency Department, currently being built in Wimauma.

Overflow parking and a free shuttle service every 15 minutes by Safeway Valet will be provided at the Sandpiper Golf Club parking lot at 1702 Pebble Beach Blvd. S.

As much as possible, social distancing will be observed inside the building, and masks will be requested but are not required.

All proceeds will go towards helping folks in need get assistance with the SCC Men’s Club Lifeline program’s monthly fee.

For more information, call Lopez at 727-623-1724 or Caneen at 813-892-2990. A few vendor spaces are still available.