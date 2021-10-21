CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS: Thank you

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

After months of planning for one of the chamber’s larger fund raising events, we all hit the links last Friday, and it is over. So what’s the next step? I have tons of “thank you’s” to spread around.

Of course, I have to thank our golfers for their support of the chamber. Would have been strange to hold a golf classic with no golfers. We got lucky with the weather. Of course, it was hot and humid. We live in Florida, after all. But the smiling, albeit sweaty, faces at Club Renaissance for lunch seemed to tell the story that a good time was had by all. Probably smiling the most were the winners of the tournament: Team Care Patrol of Bradenton put together by Sarah Baez – chamber member and ambassador. They were ready for their closeups in the coveted cup classic blue jackets as they accepted the Chamber Cup Classic Trophy.

And thanks to our volunteers who worked their butts off keeping everything running smoothly. I know I made you get up way too early. Luckily that won’t happen again for another year – just warning you ahead of time. Raffle prizes are always a hit at every event, and this year didn’t disappoint. We will be showing you pictures of the haul on our website and Facebook page. There were four tables filled with amazing prizes. That was a new record breaker, and we are grateful for every donation.

Hole sponsors are also a welcome addition to every golf outing. We thank our members who displayed their signs around the course. And the golfer goodie bags were full of useful items, again from our members.

Since our golf classic is a fundraiser, we needed major sponsors. Many thanks for your help in assuring our event was a success. Thanks to Natural Stone Care, Inc.; Club Car of Sun City; Belz Law; PLLC; Suncoast Health Centers, Inc.; Service Master 24 Hour Restore; Art Janes Insurance; Care Patrol of Bradenton; A-Plus Heating and Air Conditioning; and Cadence Bank.

Besides being a fundraiser for the chamber, we wanted to honor our heroes – veterans and acting military – from all branches of service. To help us do just that, several of our members who were unable to participate last Friday at the golf classic donated their foursomes to golfers from the military. A big thank you for your generosity goes to Brandon Eye Associates, Groover Funeral Home at Manson Memorial Park, David Heizer at Humana in Sun City Center, Sabrina’s Gulf Coast Window Cleaning and The Insurance Eagle.

And last but never least, a big thanks to our Emcee extraordinaire – Chamber Trustee Hal Jeffery – and his awesome supply of gifts from Tommy Bahama Island Paradise Cigar products. I can never predict what he will say or do, but it is always worth the wait. And special thanks for not skewering me too badly on Friday. I know you had been told to “be nice.”

And one more thank you. At our golf classic on Friday, not all the golfers were chamber members; they were from the community. On Saturday, I attended the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, followed by Funfest. Just as our tournament was supported by the community, so were these two events. I have to say, we work in a community that supports local groups and fundraisers. And I believe we are all better for that.