SCC Fall Fest follows two-year hiatus of Fun Fest

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Club exhibits/demonstrations, vendors, entertainment, health fair, food and crafts: you can expect it all Oct. 16 (rain or shine) at Fall Fest on the Sun City Center Community Association’s Central Campus, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. The festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the gazebo with a welcome by Community Association President Bob Sullivan and Fall Fest Committee Chair Kim Roush raising of the flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and having the National Anthem sung by Renee Bray.

The COVID-induced two-year hiatus of Fun Fest, normally held in March, broke a CA tradition dating back two decades. The first Fun Fest was held in 1990 to display SCC’s community spirit while providing CA clubs a venue to raise funds. Roush said that Fall Fest would combine all the fun elements of Fun Fest and Hi Neighbor (also a COVID casualty), which normally takes place in November to help new residents discover activities available to them. She said the CA directors and the 17-member organizing committee decided to hold this event after a great deal of deliberation. Current planning does not include a Fun Fest in March 2022, but they do hope to resume Hi Neighbor next fall. “Fingers crossed,” she said.

This event is a great opportunity for CA members and visitors to learn more about SCC clubs and community groups by visiting the clubrooms and displays of merchandise and talent. And don’t miss the tempting cuisine offerings. Commercial vendors, including car and golf cart dealers, will also be participating with information and displays.

Entertainment will be nonstop with an impressive lineup throughout the campus. In the Main Tent (beside the CA Arts and Crafts Building on Cherry Hills Drive) entertainers include Bill “Elvis” Lindsay, Kevin Brooks, The Dukes, Nunes at Night Band and Razzmatazz, a unique show of ventriloquism, magic and juggling sure to delight all ages.

Returning in the Florida Room is the Wonders of Nature wildlife show. Other shows in the Florida Room include the Women’s Chorus, Par for the Chorus and Southeastern Guide Dogs. In the Dance Studio, members of Cloggersizers, Let’s Dance Ballroom Dance, Jazzmatazz and West Coast Swing & Country Dance will perform. The Swim Dancers will be presenting a choreographed swim routine in the lap pool, and the Front Porch Pickers will be offering their own special brand of handclapping, toe-tapping music in the Rollins Theater,

Also, numerous health care providers participating in the Health Fair will be distributing information and, in some cases, free services. Walgreen will be giving flu shots, and Gannon University representatives will be on hand with valuable information concerning brain health, sleep and hearing difficulties.

Golf cart parking will be available in the area just north of North Course Lane. Attendants from the Security Patrol will be there directing. Want to avoid a parking hassle? Consider parking at the CA’s South Campus, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Boulevard. Buses (handicapped equipped) from Aston Gardens will be running continuously from 8:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

In the interest of safety and consideration, masks inside please. Also, service dogs only and no bikes on campus until after 2 p.m.

Razzmatazz, a ventriloquism, magic and juggling show, will be joining an impressive list of entertainers at Fall Fest 2021 that includes ever-popular Bill “Elvis” Lindsay, The Dukes, Kevin Brooks, Wonders of Nature and another newcomer, the Nunes at Night Band.

Don’t miss the insert in the Oct. 14 edition of The Observer News that will detail times and locations of Fall Fest participants.