East Bay High drama students to present Ray Bradbury thriller

By LOIS KINDLE

The East Bay High School Theatre Department will present the suspense-thriller Something Wicked This Way Comes. Based on Bradbury’s 1962 novel, this first performance of its season will take place at 7 p.m., Oct. 20 to 22, at the school’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton.

It’s the story of how strange things start to happen when the Pandemonium Carnival comes to a small midwestern town the week before Halloween and how two 13-year-old best friends, Jim Nightshade and Will Holloway, learn its grim secrets.

”Working on this show has really challenged me to see childhood from a different perspective,” said senior Joshua Nesmith, who is playing Holloway. “While working on characterization, I have had to consider how much youthful innocence and the process of growing up has changed. It’s really interesting to think about everyday topics like that through the lens of this show and time period.”

Something Wicked This Way Comes is a mix of theatre director Krista Blanchette’s favorite genres, horror and fantasy, and it’s written by one of her favorite authors. “I loved the characters, and the language of the play is just beautiful. We stayed fairly close to Bradbury’s script, with only a few deviations.

And it is something different for the actors and audience alike.

“We hadn’t done a thriller in a while, so since we were heading into Halloween, I thought this would be a great time to do one,” Pelham said.

“The audience will love it. It will keep them on the edge of their seats and guessing what will happen next.”

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7. There is no intermission.

Admission is $5, and tickets will be sold at the door. Due to the dark and disturbing content of this Ray Bradbury classic, the play isn’t suitable for young audiences.

Per CDC guidelines and Hillsborough County Schools policy, all audience members and performers are required to wear a mask. Social distancing will be observed.

The East Bay Theatre Department will be presenting a full season of shows this year, including A Year with Frog and Toad next February; The Showstoppers 6.0 musical theatre review in April; and the Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors, May 2.

For more information, contact Blanchette by email at krista.blanchette@hcps.net or by calling 813-671-5134, Ext. 271.

Cast List

Mr. Dark… Michelle Garcia

Mr. Holloway… Ian Van Liew

Will Holloway… Joshua Nesmith

Jim Nightshade… Mia Laboy Reyes

Mrs. Holloway… Elexa Gronewold

Mrs. Nightshade… Sadie Von Liew

Mrs. Foley… Isabella Rios

Tom Fury… Caeden Wheeler

Mr. Cooger… Jalen Mitchell

Young Cooger/young Robert… Madison Mullins

The Dust Witch…Michala Dudley

Ice Woman/young girl…Jocelyn Hinojoza

Mr. Tetley… Ander Morse

Policeman… Kaide Villalona

Ensemble…Julie Garcia, Aurora Benjamin, Emily Bouton, Arianna Thomas, Savannah Feaster and Nico Miller