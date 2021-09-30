Obituaries for the week of September 30, 2021

Jacqueline Mary Duval

Jacqueline Mary Duval, age 86, of Fortson, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Duval was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Sweetsburg (Missisquoi), Province of Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Walter Strange and Ellen Ileen Chalifoux Strange. She was raised in the town of Cowansville, Quebec, where she attended Cowansville High School. She was an active member of Trinity Church in Cowansville, where she sang in the choir.

Later in life, she moved with her husband, Roland Duval, to Pittsfield, Mass., and later to Queensbury, N.Y., where the couple lived for 32 years until moving to Sun City Center, Fla., in 2002. In 2013, after the passing of her husband, Mrs. Duval moved to Fortson, Ga., to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Throughout her life, her enduring faith was reflected in her faithful church attendance. While living in New York, she attended the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls, N.Y., and St. James Episcopal in Lake George, N.Y. In Florida, she attended St. John the Divine in Sun City Center, and, most recently, she has attended St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, Ga. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, most especially with her two granddaughters, Vivian and Cadis.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Duval was preceded in death by her husband, Roland John “Duke” Duval, and two sisters, Ethel Bowles and Audrey McLennan.

Survivors include her children, Daniel Duval (Jennifer) of Fortson, Ga.; Dianne Mesec (Joe) of Porter Corners, N.Y.; Francis E. Duval (Jeannine) of Toledo, Ohio; Robert A. Duval (Liza) of Riverside, R.I.; and Dr. John R. Duval, DC, of Little River, S.C.; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon – Saratoga National Cemetery, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency_selected=3&sc_icid=honors-srch-lp-donate-text-secondary/.

Jack O. Hicks

Jack O. Hicks, 83, of Apollo Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, after a brief illness. Jack was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Sharkey, Ky., to the late Willis and Rusha (Kegley) Hicks. Jack graduated from Fleming County High School and joined the US Air Force 1954-1959. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to LaRue, Ohio, where his family had moved from Kentucky. He later became part owner of ‘Coonie’s Place,’ then purchased the LaRue Lumber Company, which he operated until 1982. During this time, he started working for the US Postal Service in the railway division and then became a rural route carrier. He served on the LaRue Council and was elected mayor of LaRue for 10 years.

In 1967, he was elected to the position of Ohio State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans. He went on to hold numerous national offices, and in 1972 was elected to the office of National Commander, where he was the youngest person to ever hold this office. He helped serve many veterans with their claims and benefits over the years. During this time, in 1980, he was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as a presidential appointment on the National Highway Safety Committee. At that time, he was working at the Marion County Auditors office. Upon moving to Apollo Beach, he went to work for Cox Lumber in 1986 up until his retirement. In November 1996 Governor George Voinovich of Ohio nominated him for induction into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Am-Vets, VFW, Lions Club and US Air Force Sergeants Association.

Jack is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Hicks; daughter, Jackie (Doug) Carr, of Marion, Ohio; son, Jeff (Pam) Hicks, of Houston, Miss.; stepdaughter, Robin (John) Wilson, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Nicole Sayre, Tiffany Sayre and Megan Parker, of Marion, Ohio, and Alec Wilson, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; great-grandchild, Franklin Weaver, of Marion, Ohio; sisters, Barb Adams, of Marion, Ohio, Jo Creamer, of LaRue, Ohio, Pam Warner, of Marion, Ohio; brothers, Dan (Claudia) Hicks, of LaRue, Ohio, and Rick Hicks, of Cardington, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. Preceding him in death were his parents, Willis and Rusha Hicks; brother, William (Bill) Hicks; brothers-in-law, Jerry Adams, Jim Warner; and sister-in-law, Nancy Hicks.

He will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc., 4210 77th ST. E, Palmetto, FL 34221. Arrangements are being handled by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Linda C. Winters

Linda C. Winters, 75, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, in her home in Sun City Center, Fla. She was born on Dec. 9, 1945. She was predeceased by her parents, Geno and Erika Angelucci.

She is survived by her husband Robert; three children, Traci, Larry and Kimberly; one stepson, Mark Winters; and several grandchildren.

Linda was a career nurse, working in surgery, mostly on cardiac and vascular systems. She was a nurse in the Army for five years, spending three years in Honolulu. She liked to travel with her husband, including rafting down the Grand Canyon for 12 days.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at the SCC United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Lifepath Hospice.

Carole Ann Deal

Carole Ann Deal of Manlius, N.Y., died on July 21, 2021, at the age of 79.

She was born July 20, 1942, in Binghamton, N.Y., daughter of Donald Lewis Rowe and Joyce Louise (Coon) Rowe. On Sept. 1, 1962, she married David Joseph Deal, who predeceased Carole on May 1, 2005.

Carole is survived by two children, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Deal, of Troy, N.Y., and Donna Deal, Manlius, N.Y.; a brother, William (Linda) Rowe, Naples, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jacob Deal, Melissa Deal and Nicholas Andrews; and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was a graduate of Chenango Valley High School and Broome Community College. She and David settled in Albany, N.Y., where Carole worked as an executive secretary with Univac. In 1965, the family moved to New Berlin, N.Y., when David joined Dykes Drug Company as a partner. In addition to raising her family, Carole worked as a church secretary and in several substitute positions in the Sherburne-Earlville high school. She finished her working career as a finance secretary and insurance investigator with the New York Central Mutual insurance company. Following David’s death in 2005, Carole moved to Manlius, N.Y., and spent her winters in Sun City Center, Fla., where she greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of friends and extended family.

Carole was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed camping, boating, dancing, gardening and animals, especially horses and dogs. Carole was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and delighted in hosting gatherings of family and friends, especially after moving to “The Farm” in Pittsfield in the mid-1980s. She enjoyed the companionship of young people and was a frequent and welcome presence at school functions and as a chaperone on field trips. Possessing an infectious laugh and raucous sense of humor, her presence at drama rehearsals helped young actors learn proper comedic timing, as she would laugh out loud at the same jokes every night. Her fierce devotion to her family will forever be appreciated. Her laugh and sense of humor will surely be what many remember as they recall Carole’s presence in their lives.

Contributions in Carole’s memory to the Sherburne Music-Theater Society, the Dog Lovers Club at Kings Point or the American Cancer Society would be welcomed. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lorraine C. Pinette

Lorraine C. Pinette, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 83 at her son’s home in Plaistow, N.H.

She was born to the late Victor Novak and Lucy Novak on August 18, 1938, in Lowell, Mass.

Lorraine was an executive secretary and ballroom dancer. She met the love of her life, Robert, in Lowell, and they married in 1979. She loved her community and was active in many Florida community clubs. She took pride in her dancing since being a ballroom dance instructor in her teen years. She loved to share the gift of dance with people and has taught many how to participate in dancing and enjoy the same. She moved to Florida with her husband Robert from Massachusetts 25 years ago in order to enjoy retirement and stop shoveling snow in the New England winters.

Lorraine came to love the Florida area, weather and conservative values of the state. She also loved sharing her polish heritage and cooking with her friends and community. She volunteered for her local GOP and tried to share the benefits of their work for the citizens of Florida and USA.

She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary Hodiak. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Oligny, and two grandchildren, Lauren and Jordan Oligny, of New Hampshire, and extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Sun City Center Community Center and Amedisys Hospice of Bedford, N.H. for their compassionate care and wisdom. Donations in Lorraine Pinette’s memory may be made to Sun City Center Community Center of Sun City Center, FL, 33573 33573 or the Sun City Center Emergency Squad at 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL, 33573.

A Celebration of Life for Lorraine is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sun City Center Community Center Florida Room at 945-D North Course Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Friends of Lorraine’s are welcome to join in the celebration and enjoy some lite dinner and dessert. BYOB for those preferring alcohol. There is no other service being planned at this time.

Mark (Pampa) Siudzinski passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021. He was 71 years old. He was born August 18, 1950, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Pampa moved to Florida in 1996 and has been a resident of Apollo Beach since then. He proudly served our country as a medic during the Vietnam War and retired as a licensed plumber after working for the U.S. Air Force as well as Sample Plumbing. Pampa was a die hard Green Bay Packers fan who loved to play poker. He kept himself busy doing woodwork and could often be found chit-chatting with people in the community. Pampa is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sandie Siudzainski; his son Nick; daughters, Carrie, Margo, Gina and Sarah; step-daughters, Delana (Jesse) and Keri; as well as 14 grandsons; 10 grand-daughters and two great-granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, a sister, a brother, a grandson and a granddaughter. Pampa was a great man; he was well known and loved by many friends and family members. He will be remembered for the good times we all shared with him, and he will be missed dearly every day. Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

James H. Liedberg

James (Jim) Herbert Liedberg, 77, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Oct. 26, 2020, after a long struggle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Carol; son, Doug Liedberg (Sherri) and granddaughter Andrea of Holland, Ohio; son, Ron Liedberg (Kasey), grandson Alex, and granddaughter Grace of Oviedo, Fla.; sister, Judy Zimmerman of Rockford, Ill.; nephew, Dan Johnson (Teresa), and great-nephews, Kyle and Jay, of Rockford, Ill.; nephew, Chris Johnson (Denise), and great-nephew Adam of Machesney Park, Ill.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2:30 p.m. at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W.

Judith Ryan Milks

Judith Ryan Milks, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away at her home on Aug. 25, 2021, from cardiac arrest. Judy was born and raised in Moriah, New York, and was the daughter of Margaret (Ryan) Ovensen and Thomas Patrick Ryan and the beloved step-daughter of Edwin Ovensen. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Abair, and her husband, James Milks. Judy leaves behind a son, Matthew Abair; three grandchildren, Caleb, Bethany and Moriah; and one great-grandson, Adrian. She was the loving sister of Kathleen Steele (Michael) and an adored aunt to Eric Myerson and Ryan Steele. Judy’s love of family extended to multiple step-children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

For most of her adult life, Judy lived in Ithaca, N.Y., and worked for Tompkins County Social Services. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood Sorority and the Sun City Center United Methodist Church. Judy’s “Happy Place” was Chautauqua Institution in western New York, where she spent many glorious weeks in the summer, making memories she loved to share. Judy’s ashes will be interred in Anchorage, Alaska, near her immediate family. Her spirit, resilience and sense of humor will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew her. May she rest in peace with her heavenly family in her new “Happy Place.”

Judy Bass Vasquez

Judy Bass Vasquez was born in Eustis, Fla., into a family with two sisters, Sandy and Sylvia, two brothers, Steve and Jay, her mother, Shirley Bass, and her father, E.W. Bass. But from the moment she was born, Judy was the boss. Nothing happened without the approval of Judy. And if she disapproved, she would say to our father, “Daddy, this ain’t fun no more.” And that was the end.

None of us minded because we all loved Judy, and she was always right.

Later in life, Judy gained another sister, Cassie, and three more brothers, Jacob, Aaron and Dayton. By this time in her life, she was a mother herself to two great kids, Martha and Gabriel. She also became a mother to her new sister and brothers.

Martha and Gabriel gifted their mother with four beautiful grandsons, Pablo and his brother, Eddie, and Phillip and his brother, Chino.

Judy was still the boss.

Judy was a follower of Christ, and she shared the gospel in song with a voice that was a blessing to all who were privileged to hear her sing. She was the kindest, cutest, smartest and most loyal sister, mother, sister-in-law, daughter and grandmother, and she always had the most giving spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie W. Bass Jr. and Shirley Keen Bass.

Judy’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her four children, Martha (Pablo) Sosa, Gabriel (Edwina) Vasquez, Aaron Bass and Dayton Bass; her ex-husband, friend and caregiver, Juanito Vasquez; brothers, Steve (Wendy) Bass, Jay Bass and Jacob Bass; sisters, Sandra Bass, Sylvia (David) Ferguson and Cassidy Bass; her four grandsons, Pablo, Phillip, Eduardo and Cristiano; a ton of nieces and nephews, cousins and an ocean of friends.

We are blessed to have known her.

We will all always love you,

Cobbie Lee Kicklighter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, at Sun City Christian Center, visitation at 10 a.m. Food and fellowship to follow.