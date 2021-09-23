Obituaries for the week of September 23, 2021

Edward J. Koch Jr.

Edward J. Koch Jr. of Ruskin, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2021, at the age of 87.

He was born to the late Edward Koch Sr. and Madeline Koch on May 20, 1934, in Long Island, N.Y.

Ed was a volunteer firefighter. While living in Columbia County, N.Y., he met the love of his life, Isabel. They married in 1990. He loved flea markets and was a vendor at many places and the local fair. He took pride in his booth and was an expert at organizing his displays. He owned Bluebird General Store and was a Watkins and Fuller Brush dealer for many years. He loved camping, and it was in an RV Park in Florida that he finally settled with his wife and where he continued working flea markets. He loved bingo and volunteered at the bingo games in his park.

One of the highlights of his life was trips to visit his children and grandchildren in Arkansas.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother Raymond; sister Lillian; and step-son, George Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Isabel Koch; his daughters, Diane (Kenny) Sherman, Lois (Jim) Kellum; four grandchildren, Tonya, Mandy, Brad and Katrina; and four great-grandchildren; his step-daughter, Debbie (Randy); step-son, Richard (Michele); two step-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Braden River Rehab Center and Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota for their compassionate care. Donations in Edward Koch’s memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239. There is no service being planned at this time.

There is no service being planned at this time.

Robert H. Foster

Robert H. (Air Bear) Foster, 84, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2021. He was born on April 28, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa. The oldest of four siblings, Bob joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and served with distinction for 23 years in various aviation appointments. He saw duty on the aircraft carriers, USS Leyte CVS-32, USS Tarawa CV-40, USS Randolph CV-15, USS Essex CV-9 and USS Intrepid CV-11. He was also an aircraft and systems instructor during ground assignments and retired honorably in 1977.

After the Navy, he took a position as a flight instructor for the combined St. Pete Air World Flight School and St. Petersburg College Flight Training program in Clearwater, Fla. He eventually became chief flight instructor and an FAA Designee Flight Examiner. During his time there, he redesigned the curriculum to US Navy equivalent flight standards and was responsible for the oversight and training of some of the finest Pre-OCS military aviators and airline pilots in the world. He was revered by his many former students for his high standards and guidance in their successful careers.

He maintained close contact with so many of them throughout the years from all over the world. He then pursued his dream of flying for the airlines, including Braniff International, Florida Express, PBA Airlines and Dolphin Airways. He flew numerous aircraft during his career, including the BAC-111, Martin 404, and EMB 110. At mandatory retirement age from his airline career, Bob then started a third career, working for the Social Security Administration, Tampa, Fla. He remained there for 20 years, until his retirement at age 78, in 2015.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anna Foster; sisters, Caroline Yarnall and June Briggs; brother, Stephen W. Foster. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Hospice of Sun City Center; Beth Israel Jewish Congregation, Sun City Center; Shriner's Children's Hospital; or the Masonic Lodge of Tampa.

Services to be held, 09:30 a.m., Sept. 23, 2021, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241.

Linda C. Winters

Linda C. Winters, 75, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, in her home in Sun City Center, Fla. She was born on Dec. 9, 1945. She was predeceased by her parents Geno and Erika Angelucci.

She is survived by her husband Robert; three children, Traci, Larry and Kimberly; one stepson, Mark Winters; and several grandchildren.

Linda was a career nurse, working in surgery mostly on cardiac and vascular systems. She was a nurse in the Army for five years, spending three years in Honolulu. She liked to travel with her husband, including rafting down the Grand Canyon for 12 days.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at the SCC United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Lifepath Hospice.

Virginia (Ginny) Rihm

Virginia (Ginny) Rihm, 90, ended this journey peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021. Born on an Easter Sunday on April 7, 1931; she was the second of eight children.

Her lifetime has been a testament to the true grit a woman raised in depression era America had to develop to survive; however, personally and professionally she made it a point to thrive.

Ginny was a pioneer of women in the workplace. She started at RCA Victor in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1949, soon after becoming a line supervisor at RCA. She moved on to civil service work and excelled in what is now computer/computing and the programming and support of those old jalopies developed to crunch numbers quicker than humans. Virginia never looked back and was a boss over her entire professional adventure, which ended in retirement at the Naval Avionics Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Learning was a lifelong pursuit and passion, culminating in a Bachelor of Sciences in Adult Studies degree, achieved later than most in Virginia’s long life – this was to prove to her, and the world, that a depression era high school dropout would not be defined by choices forced on her at the young age of 18 by life and family circumstances.

Virginia loved and survived two great husbands, Clyde Anderson Jr. and Harold Rihm. Clyde, who passed in 1981, took her to live in California, and Harold, who passed in 2018, took her to live in Florida and traveled the world with her; but all that travel and adventure always lead Ginny back to Indiana.

Her pride and joy were her children and step-children, John (Beth) Anderson, Theresa (Jay) Sheppard, Mary Sinnott, John (Patricia) Rihm, Mark (Peggy) Rihm and Ann (Phil) Idlewine; and, of course, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Zaccary (Kendra) Sheppard, Andrew Anderson, Aria Anderson, Ashley Gardner, Alicia Haydon, Alexis (Jennifer) Henry, Kyle (Cynthia) Haynes, Michael (Lauren) Sinnott, Joseph (Tasha) Rihm, Timothy Sinnott, Katelyn Rihm and Joshua and Paul Rihm. Survived by all the above as well as her siblings, David (Lee) Stearns, Ann (Paul) Wright, Michael (Mary) Stearns; countless beloved great and great-great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; in-laws; friends. Virginia was preceded by her parents, Bertha and Ezra Stearns; Doug (Dorothy)Stearns; Betty (Jim) Bence; Kenneth (Ginny) Stearns; and Clifford (Sue) Stearns.

Virginia’s next journey will begin with a graveside service on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Glen Cove Cemetery, 8955 McCullum, Knightstown, IN 46148. Father Aaron Jenkins will be officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association by website at https://act.alz.org/.

Imogene Alice Fogt

Imogene Alice Fogt “Jean,” 96, of Riverview, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sept. 11, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1925, in Montgomery County, Ohio, to the late Carey and Flossie (Young) Blue.

Imogene married Joseph E. Fogt in 1945 while he was serving in the Navy. Upon being honorably discharged, they lived in Quincy, Ohio, until 1958 and moved to Greenville, Ohio, where they raised their family. After her children graduated from school, Jean worked in housekeeping for Wayne Hospital in Greenville until she retired in the 80’s and moved to New Port Richey, Fla., to be closer to her children. In 2013, she moved to Riverview, Fla., near her family where she lived until her passing.

Jean is preceded in death by her siblings, Lola, Kenneth and Ruth as well as her daughter, Jo Ann Crabtree (Warren). She is survived by her son, Thomas Fogt (Nanette), and daughter, June Singer.

Jean has six grandchildren, Jason Buckingham (Mary), Paula Knecht, Angela Fogt Nevels (Dave), Tanya Wilson (Mark), Maria Singer and James Crabtree; 11 great-grandchildren, Christian, Brendyn, Ashley, Kalyn, Jared, Loren, Desiree, Cameron, Kendall, Balin and Chase; and four great-great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Lyra, Raegyn and baby Phoenix on the way!

Jean lived life to the fullest! She was a four time cancer survivor of breast, colon, ovarian and skin cancer. She loved God, her family and her friends and left a lasting impression on all those that were blessed to know her!

Jean’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Sept. 25, 2021, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. Private visitation/viewing for family and close friends is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., with service to begin at 10 a.m.

She will be laid to rest immediately following at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens 8677 OH-118, Greenville, OH 45331.

Lunch will be provided after the service at JT’s Brew & Grill, 1475 Wagner Ave, Greenville, OH 45331, in the banquet room.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to The Affirmations Project, a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to cancer survivors and domestic violence survivors at https://www.theaffirmationsproject.com/donate/.

Joan Irene Shalleck

Talented artist, writer and teacher, Joan Irene Shalleck died in her Kings Point, Fla., home on August 30, 2021. She was 90 years old.

A proud Brooklynite of Russian heritage, Joan was born in 1931 to Herman and Lillian Grossman. After graduating Midwood High School, she attended Goddard College in northern Vermont and then returned to New York City to pursue a fine arts degree from the esteemed art college at Cooper Union. She later gained another degree in teaching from Pace University in Pleasantville, New York.

After a stint working in Manhattan as a researcher for Time Inc., Joan took an extended trip through Europe. While abroad she met Alan Shalleck, also a New Yorker, at the American Express office in Paris; they married a year later. The couple spent some years living and working in Montreal, Canada, then returned to New York City and had their first son, David. Alan’s work as a director for children’s television led to an opportunity with CBS and relocation to Philadelphia, Pa., where they had their second son, Adam. Soon thereafter the family moved to the town of Ossining, located along the Hudson River in Westchester County, N.Y.

Joan revered the works of the 19th century Hudson River School landscape painters and was inspired by contemporary artisans of the region. She immersed herself in her local community by being the artist-in-residence at the Ossining Public Library, taught summer art classes to children and made spectacular auction items for the annual Teatown Lake Reservation fundraising events. Her personal artwork included sculpture, wood-block print, silkscreen, fabric applique, macramé, illustration and painting.

As one of the first residents of her neighborhood in Kings Point, Sun City Center, Joan welcomed her move to Florida with open arms and a continual interest to share through teaching. For many years she inspired adults to capture their own life experiences in the personal memoir writing classes she taught at Hillsborough Community College. Joan was also very fond of her neighbors and friends, who consistently availed themselves to lend her a helpful hand.

Ever the jovial raconteur, cookbook aficionado and connoisseur of dark chocolate, Joan adopted a segment from the Robert Frost poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” to motivate her through her later years: “I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.”

Joan is survived by her two sons and her two daughters-in-law, whom she cherished.

Marnice Burns

Marnice Mansell Burns passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sun City Center, Fla., just after her 91st birthday. She was born to Dewey and Julia McNeil Mansell on the family farm in Sydney, Fla., on Sept. 1, 1930.

Marnice was one of seven children, number six in line and the youngest girl. This must have helped build the competitive spirit she developed as well as her ability to charm everyone she met. Farm life was tough, but they always had everything they needed. Her mother taught her how to be self sufficient, and they never went without, even through the Depression years.

Marnice graduated from Turkey Creek High School, which was built on property donated by her family. She met the love of her life in 1946 in Plant City, Fla. Winston Burns had just returned from the Navy when he was introduced to Marnice. After just receiving his pilot’s license, Winston asked her mother if he could take her on a date up in an airplane. She said yes, and the rest was history. Winston and Marnice, whom he lovingly called Kitten, were married for 52 wonderful years. They had two beautiful children together, Debra Colleen and Vicki Lynn, who both made their parents incredibly proud. Their lives together were filled with family, laughter and many adventures both across the country and internationally.

Marnice had many talents, many involving plants and horticulture. She spent many years in various garden clubs organizing, arranging, teaching and judging. Marnice received many accolades and blue ribbons for her floral designs. She was a nationally recognized judge and prided herself on her contributions to the art. Every home she lived in was filled with beauty. She had a talent for decorating and designing her gardens. Her various yards were park-like settings where her family and friends could enjoy native plants and the natural environment. She was also a talented seamstress who created all types of clothing and decor. She passed on her love of horticulture and creative endeavors to her daughters and grandchildren who will always feel close to her as they continue her legacy.

Marnice spent her entire life living in the state of Florida. She loved her home and could not imagine being anywhere else. Although she traveled the country and world, Florida was always home. She spent the last 16 years of her life in Sun City Center, where she was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. She made many friends whom she enjoyed spending time worshiping and socializing with. She loved playing dominoes and various card games and later in life enjoyed bingo with the residents at Aston Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Julia McNeil Mansell; six siblings; and her loving husband, Winston Boyette Burns. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Don) Vickers of Sun City Center, Fla. and Vicki (Skip) Nolan of Sun City Center, Fla.; grandson, Christopher Burns of Eugene, Ore.; granddaughter Alicia (Payton) Rennels of Wimberley, Texas; and great-granddaughters, Caitlin Mae Burns of St. Petersburg, Julia Rennels of Wimberley, Texas, and Eila Rennels of Wimberley, Texas.

If you are so called, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Missions.

Howard L. Volgenau Jr.

Howard L. Volgenau Jr., 91, of Sun City Center, Fla., died on Sept. 10, following a long illness.

A resident of Sun City Center for 24 years, Volgenau was a Korean War Air Force Veteran who flew 155 missions as a radio operator, had a 35-year career as an IBM Sales and Marketing executive and was active in the community.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Volgenau went to high school in Scarsdale, N.Y. and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force. He pooh-poohed the danger of the early eight-score missions over enemy territory in a scout plane that flew low with only a top speed of 130 mph. This was easily in rifle range for a North Korean solider. “But we did have some exciting times,” he said, “including spotting a North Korean troop train.” He radioed in and F-86 fighters made a run.

Following his service, he graduated from Central Missouri University, joined IBM and married Imo Jean Newton. They had four children, and like many IBMers, the family moved constantly – Chicago; Kansas City; St. Louis; Springfield, MO; and Tampa. She died of cancer in 1986.

In 1989 he married Dorothy Carroll, an IBM executive secretary. They moved from Tampa to Sun City Center in 1997.

Volgenau loved to be in on the action. In high school he played tackle on the football team, later water skied, played tennis and became a racquetball whiz.

At age 75, he took a hot air balloon ride, at 80 he made a parachute jump, at 85 flew in a glider. In between he swam with dolphins and went airborne again to fly in the same type of plane he flew in Korea. His true joy was taking his dog Daisy on a golf cart run every day.

In Sun City Center, he was on the SCC Emergency Squad for 13 years and captain of Team 7 for 5 years, on the Security Squad for three years, the Life Line administrator through the Men’s Club and worked at the Information Center for six years.

He is survived by his four children – a son, Geoffrey, of Campbell, Calif.; three daughters, Tracy, of Sun City Center, Fla., Shari, of Charlotte, N.C., and Sara, a traveling nurse; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Save the Manatees.

Frankie T. Peña

Frankie T. Peña, 31, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away Sept.16, 2021. He was self-employed, owner (jefe) of a metal recycling business. Survivors include his parents, Tirzo and Laura Peña Julian; his sister, Jackie (Alberto) Aguilar; his brother, Adam Peña; maternal grandparents, Natalia and Carlos Enrique Leal; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins; and his faithful canine companion Penny.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Richard H. Fabiano

Richard H. Fabiano, 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Sept. 14, 2021. He was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Revere, Mass., to the late Louis and Asunta (Mastorio) Fabiano.

Richard graduated from Revere High School in 1952. Following high school, he graduated from Salem State University, taking courses at night while working and raising a family. He held a lifelong career with General Electric Company as a manager in Information Systems. He also served in the United States Army.

Richard was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor to many.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Fabiano, Alice Antonucci, Rose Vaccaro, Alfred Fabian, Ralph Fabiano and Frank Fabiano.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Maguire) Fabiano; children, Richard H. Fabiano Jr. (Veronica Grossi), Susan Fabiano, Elizabeth (Timothy) McGarry; sister-in-law, Elynor Fabian; grandchildren, Laura (Chad), Joshua (Alisa), Timothy (Kaitlyn), Michael, Meaghan, Andrew (Rachael), Jacob, Francesca and Isabella; great-grandchildren, Teddy, Stella and one expected soon; along with many extended family members and friends.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Richard's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Frank X. Sakalosky

Frank X. Sakalosky of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 83.

Born in Shenandoah Heights, Pa., in 1938, to the late Joseph C. and Helen (Lobichusky) Sakalosky, the family relocated to Philadelphia shortly thereafter. Frank graduated from Northeast Catholic High School and proudly served in the United States Army. His military service took him to Anchorage, Alaska, before he was honorably discharged and returned to Philadelphia to start college. Frank graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from Temple University, serving as president of Phi Delta Chi pharmacy fraternity during his senior year.

Frank started a long and successful career in pharmaceutical sales and management for Eli Lilly & Company. His career took him to Delaware, back to Pennsylvania, Indiana and California before he eventually returned home to Philadelphia. He retired after more than 30 years and moved to Florida in 1997, most recently residing in Sun City Center. In retirement Frank enjoyed playing golf, fishing, boating, traveling extensively, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, worshipping at St. John the Divine, and watching his beloved Phillies and Eagles win World Series and Super Bowl championships.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Sakalosky (and his wives Kitty and Anne), of Philadelphia; his sister, Helen Gill (and her husband Martin), of Lawrence- ville, N.J.; his sister, Margaret L’Heureux, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; his sister, Rosemarie Meade (and her husband Edward Meade), of Southampton, Pa.; his brother-in-law, William Krebs, of Sarasota, Fla.; and his uncle, Joseph, and aunt, Nellie, Lobichusky,\ of Mahanoy City, Pa.

Frank will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jeanne Jennings, of Washington, D.C.; son, Mark Sakalosky (and his wife Pamela Sakalosky), of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Madison, Erick and Kyle Sakalosky of Tampa, Fla.; as well as loving companion, Linda Floyd, of Sun City Center. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Kathryn Krebs, of Sarasota, Fla.; his sister, Joanne Logan (and her husband Jack), of Downingtown, Pa.; niece, Karen L’Heureux Zak, of The Villages, Fla.; nephew, Chuck Gill (and his wife, Sherrie Prizer), of Warrington, Pa.; cousin, Ronald Lobichusky (and his wife Wendy), of Nesquehoning, Pa.; and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved so very much.

Frank’s family invites relatives and friends to join them as they celebrate his life. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. A memorial service will be held (in person and live streamed) the same day at noon at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 Del Webb Blvd. E, Sun City Center, Florida 33573. Frank will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Fla. 34241.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Frank’s memory to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church (Sun City Center, Fla.) or Meals on Wheels (Sun City Center, Fla.).

Roger Lee Loerch

Roger Lee Loerch, 89, of Ruskin, Fla., entered into his eternal home on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital South in Riverview, Fla. He was born April 21, 1932, in Tekamah, Neb., to Lee and Ruth (Jones) Loerch. Roger graduated from Tekamah High School. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. He attended Hastings College and graduated from the School of Banking in Madison, Wis. Roger married Dolores Ann Dickson; three daughters and one son were born in this union. The couple were later divorced. On June 22, 1991, Roger married Lori A. Von Eschen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manson, Iowa; they moved to Ruskin, Fla., and were married for 30 years before his passing.

After serving his country, Roger went into banking at the First National Bank of Tekamah. In 1969 Roger moved to Nebraska City and worked at Otoe County State Bank and in 1971 moved to Aplington, Iowa, and worked at State Savings Bank. In 1975 Roger moved to Manson, Iowa, was president of the Manson State Bank and later bought the bank in 1987. Roger served as an active owner until his passing.

Roger was a member of the Tekamah Presbyterian Church and served as a member of the board of trustees and elder. He was also a member of the chamber of commerce, Masonic lodge (Omaha Scottish Rite and Omaha Tangier Shrine), Lions Club, Kiwanis Club & Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. In Nebraska City Roger was a member of the Presbyterian Church, chamber of commerce, Rotary, Elks and American Legion. In Aplington, Iowa, Roger was a member of the Presbyterian Church and Lions Club. In Manson, Iowa, Roger was a member at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, chamber of commerce, Industrial Development Corp. and Friendship Haven Board of Directors. In 1991 Roger, Lori and family moved to Ruskin, Fla. During that time Roger was a member at Calvary Lutheran Church and also treasurer of the Mission Board.

Roger is survived by his wife Lori; children, Deb Loerch (Jim Meredith) of Manson, Iowa, Kathy (Dave) Tjernagel of Knoxville, Iowa, Randy Loerch of Spirit Lake, Iowa; stepchildren, Leslie Hughes(David Rowden). Santa Clarita, Calif., and Derek (Marisol) Hughes, Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ruth Loerch; daughter, Lori K. Loerch; brother, Creighton Jay Loerch; and sister, Diane Kindler.

Sandra Cobern

Sandra Cobern (Smith), age 69, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 8, 2021. She passed of a complication from a surgical procedure in Jamestown, Tenn., where she was living at the time.

Sandra was originally from Wimauma, Fla., and was a member of the Smith family, which was one of the first families to settle in the town. As a young woman, she was trained as a dental hygienist at St. Pete Junior College and married her sweetheart, Gerald Giddens, who honorably served in the Vietnam War. When Gerald left this world too soon in 1971, Sandra pressed on as a loving and dedicated mother to their daughter, Gerri.

Sandra served as a local dental hygienist for decades and worked for various dental practices, including Dr. Isbell of Sun City Center; Dr. Steinburg of Sun City Center; Dr. Friedman of Ruskin; and Drs. Raulerson, Ruscin and Schreier of Brandon.

She found love again in 2005, when she married James Cobern. During this time of her life, she enjoyed a happy retirement and was able to continue in the joy of being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Sandra lived continuously in southern and eastern Hillsborough County until moving to Jamestown, Tenn., in 2016 ,to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, James Smith; her mother, Ollie Smith; her first husband, Gerald Giddens; and her second husband, James Cobern. She is survived by her daughter, Gerri Rodgers (Mike); her grandson, Jeffrey James Sewell (Shannon); her granddaughter, Hailey Anne Sewell (Bill Phillips, fiancé); six great–grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carolyn Terns and Marilyn McMurry; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family service will be held at Fellowship Cemetery in Wimauma, Fla., where her ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Mended Hearts or any Veteran support fund in her memory.