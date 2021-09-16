Obituaries for the week of September 16, 2021

CDR Howard G. “Bo” Heininger

CDR Howard G. “Bo” Heininger, USN (Ret), was born in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 11, 1926, and died in Sun City Center, Fla., on July 26, 2021. In the 95 years between, Bo explored as much of the world as he could: first as an officer in the United States Navy; then as an avionics expert with International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation; and, finally, as a globe-trotting grandparent, visiting his three daughters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren in places as distant as Alaska and Brazil.

Bo grew up in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, where he was an active and engaged youth. Bo worked in his church, received his Eagle Scout badge at age 14, served as a cadet captain in the Junior Army ROTC and was a “Buckhead Boy” at North Fulton High School. While attending Marion Institute in Marion, Alabama, Bo received a highly competitive Senatorial appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Because of the urgent need for officers necessitated by World War II, Bo’s Class of ’47 was graduated from Annapolis in June 1946. Bo’s membership in the Class of ’47 – and the extraordinary classmates, colleagues and people that he met during his decades of Navy service – remained one of his most significant points of pride and reminiscence. Bo continued to serve the Academy as a Blue & Gold admissions officer for much of his adult life.

Bo began to build his family after a whirlwind six-week courtship of Elizabeth “Betty” Llewellyn led to their wedding on June 28, 1947. Bo and Betty’s marriage would last for 63 years and led to three delightful daughters, Barbara (b. 1949), Suzanne (b. 1951) and Joanne (b. 1955). His family made their home in places as diverse as Quonset huts; the suburbs of Iwakuni, Japan; and all around the D.C. Beltway.

Bo’s Navy sea duty included two years on the destroyer USS Witek (DD848) and four years in Patrol Squadron Seven (including stops in Newfoundland, Italy and Iceland), before venturing to Japan as the only Atlantic VP squadron to fly in the Korean War. Bo flew MATS Super Constellations to Hawaii, Kwajalein, Guam, Wake, Midway, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Alaska. Bo later returned to Japan as part of the Seventh Fleet Staff, where he was responsible for all Navy peripheral reconnaissance flights in the Far East.

Bo’s shore duties included Damage Control School, Combat Information School and flight training at Pensacola and Corpus Christi; electronic schools at Treasure Island and Great Lakes; and teaching electronics at the Naval Academy. Bo’s final Navy assignment was as the head of the Instrumentation Branch, Avionics Division at the Naval Air Systems Command in Washington. Bo retired from the Navy in 1967 and promptly joined IBM’s Federal Systems Division, with postings at Owego, NY; Gaithersburg, MD; and Manassas, VA.

In the course of his careers, Bo developed and deployed the instrumentation and automatic flight control systems needed to pilot increasingly sophisticated and complex aircraft, including (among others) the A-6, A-7 D/E, the SH-60 (Sikorsky), the F-14 (Tomcat) and the Space Shuttle

In 1984, Bo and Betty moved to Sun City Center, Fla., in order to be closer to two of their long-time passions: their family (in nearby Tampa) and golf. Bo and Betty quickly joined Caloosa Golf & Country Club, where Bo took on a series of increasing responsibilities and leadership roles, ultimately serving as a director and president. Bo also served 10 years as a deputy captain on the SCC Security Patrol, for which he leveraged his IBM connections to secure two computer systems and a $10,000 gift-contribution. Bo organized the Association of Naval Aviation (ANA) Golden Pelican Squadron and served four years as its CO. Later, Bo organized and served as CO for the Silver Osprey Squadron.

Betty Heininger passed away in August 2010. Bo (and their dear toy poodle Mimi) relocated from their Caloosa-area home to Freedom Plaza, where Bo met Mae McPhail. Bo and Mae were married in September 2011 and joyfully celebrated their 90th birthdays in February 2016 alongside nearly 100 guests. Mae passed away in March 2017. Bo also lost his oldest daughter, Barbara Mitchell, in May 2019, and his son-in-law, Brad Janss, in June 2021.

Bo is survived by his daughters – Suzanne Janss of Brandon, Fla., and Joanne Heininger of Arlington, Va.; four grandchildren – Christopher Anderson (and his wife, Valérie Brotski,) of Seattle, Wash.; Peter Janss (and his wife, Maria Fernanda Perieira Lima,) of Chicago, Ill.; Emily Payton (and her husband, Devin Payton,) of Clarksburg, Md.; and Lonnie Bali (and her husband, Sanjeev Bali,) of Portland, Ore.; and his four great-grandchildren – Misha Bali, Joelle Payton, Ishan Bali and Holland Payton. His beloved dog Mimi has quickly adapted to her new pack in Brandon, Fla.

CDR Howard G. Heininger will be interred at the Columbarium at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Oct. 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bo’s memory can be made to the United States Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation, online at https://www.usna.com/give/.

Sister Maureen Smith

Sister Maureen Smith, O.S.F., was born Nov. 27, 1935, and departed this life Aug. 15, 2021, in the 67th year of her religious life.

Maureen Alice Smith was the 16th of 18 children born to parents, John and Mabel (Scott) Smith, on November 27, 1935. The family lived on a farm five miles south of Sumner, Iowa. Maureen attended a one room schoolhouse with one teacher who taught all eight grades. She always enjoyed going to school; she was often the only one in her grade and could proceed at her own speed. In 1948, Maureen, her sister Arlene and their youngest brother Franklin were invited by the priest at Immaculate Conception parish in Fairbanks, Iowa, to attend the Catholic school. There she completed her seventh and eighth grade education. Maureen did not go to high school immediately as it was not required. Instead, she stayed at home to help with the farm chores. In 1953 her parents sent her to Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque, Iowa, to begin her high school education.

On August 25, 1954, Maureen entered the Dubuque Franciscan community along with her sister Arlene. They joined four of their sisters already in the community: Veronica (Sister Robertine), Mable (Sister Valentine), Delores, (Sister Vincent) and Marcella (Sister Theodore). On August 12 the following year, Maureen was received into the community and given the name Sister Mary Barbara Ann.

In the fall of 1959 Sister was assigned to teach in Iowa at St. Mary’s in Manchester, followed by Sacred Heart; Dubuque; and St. Mary’s, Waterloo. She ended her teaching career in 1970 and spent eight weeks learning Spanish so she could begin working full time with the migrant farm worker population at the East Coast Migrant Ministry. She continued in this ministry until 1991 when she accepted a position at Our Lady of Quadalupe, Wimauma, Florida. She later worked with the Redlands Migrant Association in Ruskin, Florida. Because migrant farm workers traveled throughout little rural communities, so did Maureen. She looked at this as a challenge and quickly found no strangers, as she was outgoing and greatly enjoyed meeting new people. After 16 tomato seasons, Sister Maureen found herself in Charleston, South Carolina.

Throughout her ministry Sister assisted migrant families in West Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maryland, Alabama, New Jersey and New York.

Sister Maureen retired to Dubuque in November 2010 after 40 years of both challenging and magnificent ministry with the migratory farm worker population. After a year of living at Mount St. Francis, she realized this was not a place to retire but rather a place to get re-cycled. Soon she became a part-time phone/receptionist staff member in September of 2011.

Sister is survived by her sisters-in-law, Alice Smith, Rita Smith and Shayla (Smith) Milbrandt; nieces; nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marcella (John) McGuigan, Mary Smith, Delores Smith, OSF, Mary Valentine, OSF, Arlene Smith, OSF, and Mary Robertine, OSF; and her brothers, Harold (Marcella) Smith, Benjamin Smith, Rev. Robert Smith, Theodore (Dorothy) Smith, Valentine (Jean) Smith, James (Mary) Smith, Thomas Smith, Norbert (Eileen) Smith, Franklin Smith, John H. Smith Jr. and Joseph Smith.

Judy Broughton Vital

Judy Broughton Vital passed away peacefully at her home in Wimauma, On Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 78. She was a lifetime resident of the Wimauma-Riverview area. She was born on Oct. 31, 1942. She is survived by her four children, Spencer John Buzbee Jr. of Lakeland, Melinda Buzbee Hill of Wimauma, Melissa Buzbee Ritter of Tampa, and Joseph Gregory Vital Sr. of Wimauma; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister; and five brothers.

Her final resting place will be at the Fellowship Cemetery in Wimauma, Fla.

“God saw you getting tired,

And a cure was not to be.

So, he put his arms around you,

And whispered, ‘Come to me.’

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And saw you pass away.

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.”

We love you, Mom,

John, Melinda, Missy and Joe.

Patrick M. McGriff

Patrick M. McGriff, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 2, 2021, in his home in Plant City, Fla. He is survived by his wife, Barbara McGriff; his children, Debra Wade, son-in law, Ted Wade, and son, Patrick Steven McGriff; sister, Edwina Parrish; brother, David McGriff; niece, Katye Blackmon; nephews, Samuel Belisle, the late Dwaine Belisle, Edwin Parrish, Phillip McGriff and Davy McGriff; and proud grandpa of one granddaughter, Amanda; and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Grayson. He was a loving uncle to many, ranging from Plant City, Ruskin and St. Petersburg, Fla.; Tennessee; and Texas. He was the loving son to the late Henry Patrick McGriff and Katye Rae Stephens.

Patrick was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he was honorably discharged as an Airman Second Class. He had established a funeral home business in the St. Petersburg area and continued to work in this profession for a number of years. He had numerous friends and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed.

Martha Konnick Kappel

Martha “Goldie” Konnick Kappel, 91, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. She was born March 29, 1930, in Reading, Pa., to the late James R. and Evelyn (Bevitch) Strunk.

Goldie was a hair dresser and home health aide and came to Sun City Center in 1995, where she was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved traveling around the world with her husband, Werner. She also enjoyed playing cards, particularly Hand & Foot, with her friends.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Cheryl Banning, and her husband Paul; sisters, Nancy Campfield, Joan Huber and Judy Fix, and her husband Dick; brothers, Tom Strunk, and his wife Jean, Herbert Strunk, and his wife Louise and Dean Strunk; grandchildren, Adam Kunkelman, and his fiancé Nicole, Rachel Judd, and husband Bobby, Ryan Banning, and his fiancé Jacqueline; and great-granddaughters, Ansley and Kinley.

In addition to her parents, Goldie is predeceased by her husbands, Theodore Konnick and Werner Kappel, and daughters, Eileen Austin and Sharon Kunkelman.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Del Webb Blvd. Sun City Center.

Goldie will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, Sarasota, along with her husband Werner. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories and condolences may be left for the family online at www.MFHcares.com/.

Everett Lee Scott

Everett Lee Scott, 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2021. He was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Muncie, Ind., to the late Kathryn (Nelson) and Walter “Gene” Scott. On Aug. 24, 1963, Everett “Scotty” married the love of his life, Susan (Douglas), who survives.

Scotty was a 1959 graduate of Galveston High School and received his BS in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in 1965. Scotty was active in Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity while at Purdue. He was employed by Delco Electronics (General Motors) in Kokomo, Ind., retiring after 32 years of service.

Scotty was an active member of Southside Christian Church. He served as a deacon, board chairman and on pastoral search committees. Both Susan and Scotty were junior and senior youth group sponsors. He was a good Christian man.

In his spare time, Scotty enjoyed league bowling, playing golf, camping with family and friends and taking cruises. He took pride in his family and enjoyed coaching and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities.

Along with his wife Susan, he is survived by his daughters, Patti (Jim) Keene and Sandie David; grandchildren, Ivan (Rebecca) Keene, Kaylee David, Camden David and Caden David; and sister, Judy (Larry) Beach.

In addition to his parents, Kathryn and Gene Scott, Scotty was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Arthur David.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon, with a Celebration of Life to be held at noon, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Ind. with Pastor Dann Masden officiating. Interment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery, Westfield, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Special thanks to Zipperer’s Funeral Home in Ruskin, Fla. and Randall and Roberts Funeral Home in Noblesville, Ind.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com/.

Eugene A. Terry

Eugene A. Terry, 92, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.

Gene was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Oct. 26, 1928, to the late Frank Emmett and Ruth Marie (Blake) Terry.

He also resided in Las Vegas, Nev., and Huntington, Conn.

Gene served with the Connecticut State Police as a trooper, detective, corporal and sergeant, retiring in 1980. He also retired from the Sheet Metal Worker’s International Association Local 38-CT and the Saint Vincent’s Medical Center Security Department. He was a United State Army veteran and served from 1945 to 1948 in the European Theater with the Ninth Infantry Division. He was recalled to duty and served during the Korean War.

Gene belonged to the Connecticut State Police Academy Alumni Association; Local 38-CT Retirees Club; the American Legion; and Elks Lodge #2672 in Ruskin, Fla. He also attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center.

Gene was also a former member of the Sun City Center Men’s Club and a volunteer driver for Samaritan Services. He was a member of the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club, where he had a hole in one in 2014.

He is survived by his daughters, Mrs. Ellen Gasso and her husband Garry of Jensen Beach, Fla., Mrs. Linda Rentz, of Southbury, Conn., Mrs. Susan Crusoe, of Boston, Mass., Mrs. Kimberly Stickney of California; grandchildren, Anna Crusoe, Kristin Fuimara, Katie Mondo, Patrick Murphy; five great-grandchildren; many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly G. Terry; sister, Mrs. Ruth Kobus; brother, Frank Terry; and grandson, Daniel Murphy.

A grave side service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/.

Ralph Gordon Lea

Ralph Gordon Lea of Sun City Center, Fla., age 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2021, at Life Path Hospice. Ralph was born in Waukegan, Ill., to Olive Madeline LaBelle and Peter Lea.

Ralph and his first wife, Susan Hoffman Mayfield, had a daughter, Michelle (Clay) Crutcher, and a son Michael.

Ralph’s Barber Shop was his business for 45 years in Mundelein, Ill. Not only was he an excellent barber, but they waited in lines for him, and he never even advertised. He was a devoted Christian man who knew the Bible entirely. Everyone loved him for his wit and jokes. His hobby was horse racing, where he did calculations. He was also a handyman and loved to work in his yard.

Preceding him in death were his brother Peter and his sister, Anita Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Diane McCorkle Thompson. He was a devoted husband and step-father to Angela (Anthony) Cox and Travis (Jennifer) Thompson. He had 10 grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Kristina, Katie, Jessica, Ryan, Lauren, Connor, Sydney and Ava.

A Celebration of Life will take place at United Methodist Church in Sun City Center and also in Mundelein, Ill., at a later date.

Please make a donation in Ralph’s honor to Boys Town, an orphanage or Life Path Hospice