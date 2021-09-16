Jen’s Market to open at King’s Point in October and two other South Shore sites

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s outdoor market season in South Shore, and Jen’s Market will be kicking it off with October events in Kings Point, Ruskin and Apollo Beach.

The first is set for Oct. 6 at Kings Point in Sun City Center, and it will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the community’s North Clubhouse and every first Wednesday of the month after that through April.

“We’re excited to continue bringing new events and programs to our residents for their pleasure and convenience,” said Matt Permuth, director of programming development for Vesta Property Services.

Admission is free, and the market is both family and pet friendly. There is ample parking for both cars and golf carts.

Sun City Produce, the anchor vendor, will sell fresh veggies and fruit by the bin or individually. Fresh eggs also will be available.

“The market will be a place for people to enjoy shopping outdoors at a time when the weather is much more pleasant,” said owner Jennifer McCafferty. “We’ll have about 30 vendors selling everything from local honey, bath and body products and sweet treats to jewelry, clothing accessories and home décor. And the Jordan Soul Food Kitchen (food truck) will feature meatloaf, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler, banana pudding and more. There will even be a vendor selling themed face masks and another selling dog apparel, collars and bows.”

McCafferty noted attendees can grab some lunch and enjoy their food in a designated picnic area.

All of Jen’s Market events have been adapted to allow social distancing between vendor booths and offer hand sanitizer stations. Vendors and shoppers are strongly encouraged to wear masks wherever social distancing isn’t possible, even though the event is outdoors.

Visitors from outside of Kings Point who’d like to stop by should drive to the visitors’ gate and advise security they’re going to the market.

For more information, visit www.jens-market.com or contact jennifer@jens-market.com

There’s more. Two other South Shore markets are kicking off their seasons next month.

On Oct. 9, Jen’s Market will be at Little Harbor, behind the Harborside Apartments along the marina. The address is 536 Bahia Beach Blvd., Ruskin, and it will take place from noon to 5 p.m.

This market will be held every second Saturday of the month through the end of season in April. This October market will be anchored by Tungett Produce and feature about 40 assorted vendors, including food vendors, plus live music and a pet costume contest and judging at 1 p.m.

“Any kind of pet in any kind of costume is welcome,” McCafferty said. “Entry is a $10 donation (payable at the event) for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin. All donations will go directly to C.A.R.E. volunteers on site.”

On Oct. 17, Jen’s Market will be at the Waterside Shops of Apollo Beach, 6110 U.S. 41 N. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This one will feature more than 50 vendors, including several food vendors and the Pirate Caffeine food truck.

A portion of the Jen’s Market in Apollo Beach will be donated to Everyday Blessings, a nonprofit foster care service in Lithia.

The Apollo Beach market will continue every third Sunday of the month through April.

McCafferty has been organizing markets like these for the past 10 years.

“I host them to give back to the community, support local nonprofits and promote small businesses,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

For more information, visit www.jens-market.com or email jennifer@jensmarket.com/.