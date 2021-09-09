Obituaries for the week of September 9, 2021

Zoltan Andrew Gilanyi

Zoltan Andrew Gilanyi, 81, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on August 27, 2021, in Hospice House in Sun City Center, Fla.

Zoltan was born in Florence, N.J., to Mary and James Gilanyi on January 19, 1940. He attended Florence HS and went on to earn a bachelor’s at Lafayette College and a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School. Zoltan joined the ROTC while in college and received a deferment for law school. After his deferment from law school, he served in the US Army from 1967-1976. He was stationed in Germany from 1968-1969 and retired as a captain in 1976.

Zoltan had a long career as an attorney. He worked for AIG as its chief counsel for Claims Litigation and later went on to work for Prudential Insurance and General Accident, retiring in 1998. Zoltan and his wife Barbara resided in N.J. and Fla. until after Barbara’s death in 2013 when Zoltan moved to Fla. on a permanent basis.

He was an active member of the New Jersey American Legion Post 39 Roebling, serving as the local level post commander. He also served on the state level as a department judge advocate. He was very active in the American Legion New Jersey Boys State, serving as the assistant director in charge of Political Activities for 31 years. Zoltan was also a member of the Railway Historic Society of N.J. In Fla. Zoltan was a member of the MOWW (Military Order of World Wars), the local woodworking Club and Model Railroad Club.

He is survived by his son, Brian Gilanyi, and daughter-in-law, Madeline Gilanyi, of Tabernacle N.J.; his daughter, Karen Costa, and son-in-law, Joseph Costa, of Ashburn, Va.; six grandchildren and spouses, Amanda and Vince Baker, Tom and Julie Gilanyi, Samantha Gilanyi, Michael Costa, Joey Costa and Thomas Costa; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander Baker and Payton and Aubrey Gilanyi.

Funeral services will be held at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 South Finley Ave., Basking Ridge, N.J., on September 9, 2021, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1 East Oak Street, Basking Ridge, N.J., at 11:00 am.

Mary V. Morrow

Mary V. Morrow, age 80, passed on Aug. 19, 2021, at Inspired Living, Sun City, Fla., after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Morganton, N.C., to Azile and Hunter Taylor. After moving to Toledo, Ohio, from Detroit, Mich., Mary graduated from Libbey High School in 1959. Following high school, she worked at Dura Glass Center, Owen’s, Illinois, as a clerk. She also completed Vocational Nurses Training in Del Rio, Texas, and completed the requirements to become a medical records coder at Community College, St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1992. She worked as a medical records coder for Memorial Hospital, Tampa, Fla., and Brandon Regional Hospital until she retired in 2006.

On May 13, 1967, Mary was wed to Ronald Morrow and blessed with three children, Stephen, Matthew and Rhonda; grandchildren, Sydney, Joshua, Ian and Holly; and great-grandchildren, Gatlin and Sky. She was a proud Air Force wife, raising her children on military bases throughout the country from Florida to Alaska and several states in between. She always sought the best care and education for her daughter Rhonda, born with Down’s Syndrome, becoming active with those programs and parent’s groups associated with providing services to the handicapped and disabled children and adults.

She was an avid sports fan, always following her beloved Detroit Tigers and Lions before quickly adopting the Tampa Bay Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning. She became a season ticket holder for the USF Bulls, enjoying many of the games played at Raymond James Stadium, along with her sons, both USF graduates.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joanne Taylor; granddaughter, Sydney Morrow; and nephew, Eric Reeve. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Morrow, SMSgt, USAF (Ret); Stephen (Loralee) Morrow; Matthew (Tomires) Morrow; Rhonda Morrow; her sisters, Sue (Victor) Jones and Kristen (Michael) Mori; along with extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cypress Creek and Inspired Living, along with LifePath Hospice for their kindness and care provided to Mary.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. The family suggests that donations in Mary’s name be made to Sunrise Community Inc, 10802 Hackney Drive, Riverview, FL 33578 or local animal shelters in their area. Arrangements of Mary’s passing were made by the National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin, Fla. Condolences may be shared by using their web site and clicking on “Obituary” and “Search” “Mary V. Morrow.”

John Brady Prevatt

John Brady Prevatt, “Brad,” passed away Aug. 31, 2021. He was born in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 23, 1957.

Brad is survived by his wife, April Kruger-Prevatt; daughter, Keilani Carmen Prevatt; mother, Sharon S. Prevatt; father(pre-deceased), Everett Prevatt; brother, Everett Alan Prevatt (Esther); niece Lllly and nephew Ben; 11 cousins; many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home, Monday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Fellowship Cemetery, Lithia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brad’s memory to the Shriners Children’s Hospital at http://www.shrinerschildrens.org/.

Ethel M. Schueren

Ethel M. (Couture) Schueren died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 96. She was a resident of Sun City Center, Fla., for 32years and was the wife of the late Vincent L. Schueren Sr.

Born in Pawtucket, RI, on Aug. 6, 1925, to the late Sylvian and Annie M. Couture, she raised her family in Drexel Hill, Pa., prior to living in Sun City Center. Ethel was the loving mother of Janet (Bennett) Colesberry, Vincent Jr. (Susan) Schueren, Judith (Robert) Oranzi, Joan (Peter) Rudloff, Stephen (Mary Chris) Schueren, Paul (Michelle) Schueren, Robert (Deborah) Schueren and John (Marie) Schueren. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

We are grieving our wonderful mother’s passing while taking comfort in her oft-repeated words of how grateful she was for her family. She loved living in Drexel Hill and Florida, being with her family and friends, knitting, cooking, playing word games on her computer and happy hour. She always said she had an abundant and well-lived life, and we whole-heartedly agree.

A private service at Sarasota National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Zipperer Funeral Home.

Paul C. Halper Jr.

Paul Christ Halper Jr., 75, of Wimauma, Fla., passed away on August 28, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Paul and Genevieve (Stockl) Halper.

He graduated from St. Michael High School in 1960 and attended St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota.

In 2017, Paul retired from Mosaic where he was employed for 42 years as a Transportation Rail Coordinator.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially Canadian duck hunting and fishing. He was also an avid fitness and health enthusiast. Paul was a member of the Twin Lake Hunting Club in Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Halper; children, Paul Halper III, Christian Halper, Stephanie Halper; sister, Carol Zemaier; grandsons, Cody Halper, Devon Halper; niece, Diane (Scott) Anderson; grandnephews and grandniece, Michael Anderson, Daniel Anderson, Amy Anderson; many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Halper, and sister, Joan Haegele.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Florida 33573. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Paul’s memory to the Amyloidosis Foundation www.amyloidosis.org or the American Heart Association www.heart.org/.

The service will be livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7635791409/.

David J. Sunday

David Jesse Sunday of Apollo Beach, Fla., died at Tampa General Hospital on Aug. 28, 2021, at the age of 66.

David is survived by his mother, Joanne King, of Chico, Calif.; his son, Sean Sunday (Missy); and his beloved granddaughters, Audree and Taylor Sunday, of Johnstown, Pa. He also leaves two brothers, Dan Sunday and Steve Sunday; his loving companion, Kim Delude; and many nieces and nephews.

David was born on Jan 11, 1955, in Detroit, Mich., to Joanne (Cole) Sunday and Floyd Sunday. David’s parents divorced when he was young, and his step-dad, Richard King, became “Dad” when David was 6. He always told us he “loved us with all his heart,” and we loved him back just as much.

David was an entrepreneur, working at many occupations and loving them all. He especially liked collectibles and had a good eye for a hidden treasure.

David ended many conversations with “Have a blessed day,” and we know that was his last wish for all who knew him.

There will be no formal service at this time. We ask all who knew him and miss him to do a kindness in his name. Blount & Curry Funeral Home-MacDill Avenue www.blountcurrymacdill.com