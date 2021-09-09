Artist to host Painting Time Out for folks of all skill levels

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re someone who paints with acrylics or would like to learn how, artist Debbie Bonebrake will instruct two informative classes called Painting Time Out, Sept. 15 at the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, 503 U.S. 41 S.

Adults of all skill levels are welcome.

The first session will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and participants are asked to bring along their own lunch.

A second session is set for 6 to 8 p.m.

“We’ll be painting vibrant-color fall flowers,” Bonebrake said. “Acrylics are so easy to work with. They’re easier than paint by number.”

“These classes are fun, social and very relaxing,” she added. “And they give people the opportunity to do something different.”

Snacks and art supplies are included in both sessions, and the cost for either is $25 prepaid. All proceeds will benefit the club’s annual college scholarship fund and help cover the costs of ongoing maintenance of its historic clubhouse.

Bonebrake’s been painting for 50 years and has offered evening classes before, but now she’s added a morning session for those who’d rather come during the day, she said. She plans also to offer a Christmas-themed class later this year.

“We’ve always had a very good response,” she continued. “Eighteen people attended the last evening class I taught earlier this year.”

Participants must RSVP for their session of choice and pay the $25 in advance. To do so, call Bonebrake at 813-892-7235.

There is ample parking on the grounds of the 109-year-old GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.