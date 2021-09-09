South Bay Hospital fundraiser to aid heart and stroke research

By LOIS KINDLE

South Bay Hospital will host its inaugural Heart Healthy Golf Tournament, benefiting the American Heart Association, Sept. 18 at the River Wilderness Golf and Country Club, 2550 Wilderness Blvd. W, Parrish.

River Wilderness is an 18-hole, par 72 championship course, bordering the north shore of the Manatee River just off Interstate 75 in Manatee County. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30.

The $125-cost per player includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch, a drink ticket and goodie bag. Guests may enjoy lunch for $25 per person.

There will be contests on the course for the longest drive for men and women, shot closest to the pin and longest putt. Multiple prizes, including weekend getaways, will be raffled.

All proceeds will go to the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organization founded in 1924 to fight heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death worldwide. For more information on how donations are used to promote its research and overall mission or to make a donation, visit www.heart.org/.

“The American Heart Association is the main beneficiary of our charitable efforts,” said Alyssa Kostyk, South Bay Hospital’s director of communications. “And since golf tournaments are generally a good way to raise funds, we felt what better way to have some heart-healthy fun, get people outdoors and raise money for a good cause?”

To register for the South Bay Hospital Heart Healthy Golf Tournament or for more information, email alissa.kostyk@hcahealthcare.com/.