U Call – We Haul will take away your junk, unwanted items

By LOIS KINDLE

Ruskin resident Noah Catapano recently achieved the American dream of owning his own business by starting his own hauling business.

The 21-year-old Army reservist and Firehouse Cultural Center employee registered U Call – We Haul Junk Removal LLC with the state in March, started its Facebook page, created its website and recently purchased a 6.5- by 12-foot trailer with 4-foot walls. Now he’s ready to help you get rid of almost anything in your home, office or business you no longer want or need.

“It’s an essentially sustainable business,” he said. “I try, whenever possible, to either donate or recycle the items I pick up to preserve salvageable items for (future) generations and keep junk out of area landfills.

Catapano’s goal is to recycle or donate 75% of what he hauls away. Anything else will go to the county dump.

He’s been a Ruskin resident for 13 years, is a Lennard High School graduate, and is currently studying marketing online at Hillsborough Community College. He also works as a handyman at the Firehouse Cultural Center.

U Call – We Haul specializes in the residential and commercial hauling of appliances, furniture, mattresses, yard trimmings, electronics, leftover estate items, tires, hot tubs – you name it. What’s more, Catapano will take away a single item or houseful of items.

“No job is too big or too small,” he said. You call, we haul.”

He will not haul away the following items: oil tanks, wet paints, anything with mold, medical or radioactive waste, explosives, asbestos – basically any hazardous materials.

The cost for his fully insured services is based on size and weight. Catapano offers free estimates, a bulk item discount and 10% off for seniors and active military or veterans.

He lets his customers know when he’s on the way, shows up on time and cleans up before he leaves.

France Hereford of Ruskin recently hired Catapano to help her get rid of a hot tub that couldn’t be repaired. She said she was very pleased with his service.

“He got it out, loaded it on his truck and hauled it away,” she continued. “He was very hard-working, and I had nothing to clean up when he was done. His price was very fair.”

U Call – We Haul’s service area is the greater South Shore area. It includes Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Sun City Center, Wimauma, Gibsonton, Balm, Parrish and Brandon.

“We gladly aid storage facilities, real estate agents and business professionals with their junk removal needs and help with foreclosure clean outs,” Catapano said. “By providing a convenient and stress-free service, we allow you to get back to the important stuff. Let us handle your dirty work.”

For free estimates or more information, visit www.ucallwehaulfl.com or call 813-699-0147.