Obituaries for the week of September 2, 2021

John Macholl

It is with a profound sense of loss that we report the passing of John Macholl, 87, from terminal kidney cancer. John was born to Louis and Clara Macholl and grew up in rural upstate New York as the youngest of eight children in a small three-bedroom home with one cow, a few chickens and an outhouse. His father, mother and brothers and sisters all instilled in him the values of hard work, loyalty and family. John’s childhood home had an old and out-of-tune upright piano in the family living/dining-room. With an intrinsic talent for music, John taught himself to play the piano entirely by ear.

Teachers and guidance counselors at John’s high school recognized his special talents and collaborated to encourage him to be the first of his family to go to college. His high school administrators even arranged for John to earn his room and board by serving as a live-in “valet” to a well-off family. John graduated from the State University of New York in Albany with a degree in business education. It was there that he met Joan, when mutual friends asked him to sit in as a fourth for a social game of bridge. Joan was the love of his life.

After college, John enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years as Master Sergeant, involved in peacekeeping duties in post-war South Korea (1956-1958). It was early in his service (during state-side basic training) that John proposed marriage to Joan via telephone. Those years were filled with the promise of a bright future.

John and Joan married in November of 1958. Their only child, daughter Eileen, was born in November of 1959. John earned his MS in business administration (also from SUNY Albany) in 1962. Both John and Joan had careers for over three decades teaching business education subjects to high school students.

John eventually was promoted to chairperson of the department at Lakeland High School and then to principal at the district’s sister school, Walter Panas High School, for the last seven years of his career. He retired, together with Joan, in 1989.

As teachers, they purchased a piece of lake front property in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1970 and spent 50 glorious summers there. Their best friends in life are native Nova Scotians and neighbors on the lake, bridge- and piano-playing buddies; the two families are joined together over generations in a larger extended family made by love.

John and Joan began playing competitive duplicate bridge together in 1977 (when their daughter went off to college) and also started playing golf together around that same time. They became life masters in the ACBL and served as official directors of many duplicate games and tournaments.

After retirement, John and Joan moved (with Joan’s mother, Winnifred Homan, 1909-2010) to Sun City Center in 1992 and to Freedom Plaza in 2017. They co-taught bridge on world-class cruise ships for over 15 years. They have travelled to six continents and countless countries, having had the blessing of literally seeing the world.

They served as volunteers for 20 or more years for the Sun City Center Security Patrol. In addition, John has been generous with the Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center where he has served as a game director and president of the club, as well as in supporting Joan’s 20+ years of teaching bridge. He may be remembered by many as the guy who would play piano in the atrium at Freedom Plaza for his own delight and that of many residents.

John was smart, kind, funny, warm, inclusive and emotionally intelligent. He lived a good life filled with music, gratitude, bridge, golf, and love.

John’s passing leaves many people grieving and remembering his profound impact on their lives. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 62 years, Joan Macholl; as well as his daughter, Eileen Macholl (Barbara Anderson-Greenfield); step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Greenfield (Ann Petricca); and great-grandson Michael Petricca Greenfield. The last to survive of his brothers and sisters, John leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews as well as brother-in-law, Richard Homan (Jan Homan), and niece (Ruth Homan) from Joan’s side. Joan and John also share family members by love: Gail and Al Moore; their children, Allison Moore (Christopher Culligan) and Melissa Moore (Skylar Du Mesnil); and their grandchildren, Aiden, Ben, and Sam Culligan and Isabella and Emmitt Du Mesnil.

Notes of condolence can be sent to Joan via email at Macholl@aol.com; in lieu of flowers and in John’s spirit of generosity and gratitude, consider making an extra contribution of your talent or treasure to any charity of your choice – in this way his spirit can live on by helping serve the passions of all those for whom he cared.

Marguerite H. Wooton

Marguerite H. Wooton, “Marge,” passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Born in Chicago, Ill., she moved here from Park Ridge, Ill. Her husband was William E. Wooton. No children. Survived by a sister, Mary Ann Groh, and her family; brother, Richard Skepnek, and his family; step-sister Joanne and her husband, Ronald Zarth; step-brother John and his wife Terese; and their families. She is also survived by a very loving and caring niece, Diane DeDario.

She did backdrops since 1997 for the Follies Shows, plus many wall murals in and around SCC. She also tap danced with the Silver Tappers in various shows and in the Follies for 7 years, even while working on those huge backdrops and banners.

She will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. No services planned at this time.

Austin J. Ambrosino

Austin Joseph Ambrosino passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at LifePath Hospice in Sun City Center, Fla., on Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 73.

Born in Pittston, Pa., he was the son of Austin P. Ambrosino and Nancy Fino Ambrosino. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School class of 1966. He furthered his education at St. Leo’s College, in St. Leo, Fla. He was a resident of Kingston, Pa., and Glen Allen, Va., before moving to Sun City Center, Fla.

After returning from college, Austin worked at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital where he briefly worked in respiratory therapy before beginning his 36-year career in banking. He was the friendly man at the bank who would tell jokes. Austin remained active in his community throughout his life. He was a life-member of the Columbian Volunteer Fire Department in Kingston, Pa., and served as the treasurer of the Columbian Volunteer Fire Department and the Dorranceton Fireman’s Relief Association for 25 years. Austin was a member of Rotary International and received the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award.

In retirement, Austin enjoyed working for Henrico County Public Schools as a bus driver. Recently, Austin was honored as a volunteer for Sun City Center Security Patrol, where he was named volunteer of the month for the hours he served as a dispatcher.

Austin had a passion for telling jokes. He had a seemingly endless library of jokes ready to tell anyone he met. Austin loved making people laugh. He was always kind, sincere and compassionate, traits that were the hallmarks of his personality and how most will remember him. He was a die-hard Eagles and Penn State fan and was almost always seen in Penn State or Philadelphia Eagles gear. Austin loved being a “Poppy” the most. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and making them laugh or just reading a book while they sat on his lap.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Georgene Keefer Ambrosino; daughter, Michelle Ambrosino Tindley, and her husband Phillip, Burtonsville, Md.; son, Jarod Ambrosino, and his wife Catherine, Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Olivia Tindley; Tess, Tucker and Grace Ambrosino; two fur grands, Beezzly Tindley and Beau Ambrosino; brother-in-law, Joseph Orzechowski, Kingston, Pa.; and two nieces, Jennifer Orzechowski Bowen and Elizabeth Orzechowski Beckelman and families.

A Celebration of Life arrangements will be forth coming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LifePath Hospice Sun City Center Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573, in Austin’s memory. Arrangement by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Ray E. “Duke” Martin

Ray E “Duke” Martin of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Aug. 23, 2021, one month before his 91st birthday, after a brief battle with multiple myeloma. Ray was the youngest of six children of Sidney and Regina Martin of Franklin, N.H., originally of Quebec, Canada. Ray was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Turners Falls, Mass., the first of his siblings to be born in the United States, and grew up in Franklin, N.H.

Ray proudly served his country as not only a Navy veteran, serving four years, but he also served in the Air Force, retiring as a master sergeant in 1971, after serving 22 years. Following retirement from the Air Force, he moved back to N.H. and began working for the US Postal Service. He resettled in Florida with his wife Kathy and continued to work for the Postal Service until he retired in 1991.

Ray loved golf and his two Persian cats and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathleen (Shepard) Martin, as well as daughters, Suzette Martin (husband Alex), Josie Bendiks (husband Brian), Thia Howard (husband Wayne) and son, Michael Martin (wife Marlene), all children of his first marriage to Adrienne Patch. His extended family includes nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Neal Martin (100); and sister, Maria Kulacz (92). He was predeceased by his parents, along with siblings Roger Martin, Arline Brine and Rita Sargent.

A memorial service and military interment will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Donations in memory of Ray “Duke” Martin can be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation, which supports veterans by building smart homes for severely injured veterans (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/).

Norma Rose Kintz

Norma Rose Kintz (Rosie), age 79, of Sun City Center, died peacefully on Aug. 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rosie was born in Tampa, Fla., on July 26, 1942. She lived most of her life in Sarasota, Fla., until 2010, when she and her husband moved to Sun City Center, Fla. She was the daughter of Kallie and Norman Giles. She was the loving wife of late Larry Kintz who passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, after 55 years of marriage

Survivors are her brother, George Norman Giles, of Taos, New Mexico; nephew, Norman Giles, of El Prado, New Mexico; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Annie Kintz, of Blairsville, Ga.; along with other nieces and nephews.

Rosie graduated from Riverview High School class of 1960.

Interment for both Larry and Rosie will be held at a later date, at Sarasota Nation Military Cemetery.

Jacquelyn C. Rhinevault

Jacquelyn C. Rhinevault, age 78, formerly of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home in New York after a short illness.

Jacquelyn lived in Florida for 37 years and was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center. All services will be held in New York. To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com/.

Harriett Emily Cox

Harriett Emily Cox (Goodrich), age 89, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. Harriett had recently returned to Michigan from Sun City Center, Fla., where she retired in 1993 with her husband of 49 years, Roger Cox. Harriett was born on March 3, 1932, and grew up in Grosse Pointe, Mich. She attended Western Michigan University, paying for school by working on the SS South American during the summers. She left school to work as an occupational therapist at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Roger and Harriett married in 1957, and she became a full time homemaker upon the birth of her first child in 1959. Harriett and Roger lived in Ann Arbor, and Rochester, Mich., while raising their family in the 60’s, 70’s and early 80’s. Later in life she returned to college, graduating from the University of Michigan in 1985. While in Florida, she volunteered at an adult education outreach program through her church, traveled extensively, played a lot of music and enjoyed the abundant wildlife around her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger; brother, Daniel Goodrich; and sister, Barbara Peters (Goodrich). She is survived by her daughter, Anne Swan (Dennis); her son, Norman Cox (Anne); and her grandchildren, Ian and Keely Cox. There will be a small family celebration of her life. Her ashes will be interred in Manistee, Mich. where she spent summers as a child with her mother’s family.

Henri P. Valois

Henri P. Valois of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away at his home on Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Blanchard) Valois for 57 years; devoted father of Jocelyne (Emile) Dauphinais of Cape Coral, Fla., Nichole Valois of Medford, Mass., and Simone Valois of Riverside, R.I.; and grandfather of Chad (Kelli) Dauphinais of Fort Myers, Fla., and Scott Dauphinais of Harrisburg, N.C; cherished brother of Lucille (Arthur) Forest of Woonsocket, R.I.; and brother-in-law of Albert Benoit of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was the son of the late Philias and Yvonne (Brodeur) Valois of Bellingham, Mass. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Celine Bliss and Pauline Benoit.

At Henri’s request, services will be private. Please consider LifePath Hospice and the Kings Point Woodchoppers Club with any donations made in Henri’s memory.