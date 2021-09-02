CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

The chamber gets lots of foot traffic every day: some from our members, some from the community and some from visitors to our area. The most common request from visitors is that they want listings of homes for sale and apartments to rent. We don’t actually have any real estate listings at the chamber. We give these folks the numbers of our member realtors. And we get quite a few lost people stopping in; no, not lost souls, people needing directions. That we can handle – we know the area pretty well, but sometimes we need some help from MapQuest.

We can also help you with your copying and faxing needs for a nominal fee. And if you have friends or family coming to town, we have a kiosk with pamphlets containing information on local attractions. We’ll help you keep your company entertained. That’s what we can do. But that’s not our main mission. So, what does a chamber do?

A chamber of commerce is a form of business network. It can be looked at as a local organization of businesses whose goal is to further the interests of those businesses. The main function of a chamber of commerce is to promote interest in their local business members.

The chamber gives local businesses the opportunity to meet with other local business owners and gives them the opportunity to network, which results in referrals. A chamber of commerce can be essential to the growth, and, in some cases, the revitalization of a community. Whether a business is new to the local community or a veteran company that has been around for decades, a business’s reputation grows as it engages with other influential entities within the community. That’s why so many businesses choose to join a chamber of commerce. Chambers are designed to help local businesses thrive. From building a business’s brand presence to increasing sales, local businesses learn how to use their chamber membership to foster their growth. Chambers are viewed as valued business partners by local businesses.

The earliest chamber of commerce in the United States came about on April 22, 1912. It was the US Chamber of Commerce, and it still exists today. Yet it is not the oldest. The first chamber of commerce ever created came about in 1599 in Marseille, France.

So, there you have it. But if you don’t need directions, copying or faxing, and you discourage visitors, what can we do for you as a resident? At some point you are going to need a doctor, a lawyer, a dentist, insurance, home improvement, hearing aids or AC repair. Just ask the chamber. We’ll turn to our chamber member directory and try to help you with whatever you are looking for. Just give us a call or stop by. Our members are looking forward to working with you!